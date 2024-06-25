Best Beer Selection

Brewing beer is an art form that, thankfully, Miami is rich in. The Doral-based Tripping Animals Brewing is the love child of four friends who have a deep appreciation for the hoppy amber liquid. Founded in 2018, the established brewery has a generous selection of housemade brews in its taproom, which is open to the public daily. They've got lagers, dark lagers, pilsners, stouts, IPAs, and sours, all on tap and all fresh. There are 19 draft beer options available, including fan favorites like No Mames, Ever Haze, and Hound of Hades. Tripping isn't just about their taproom. Their annual Irie Jungle is one other way the brewery brings together hopheads and other local and national breweries for a daylong fest celebrating all things beer. The most delicious part about Tripping? The brewery recently opened its Trippy Kitchen, so you can line the tank and fill it, all under one roof.