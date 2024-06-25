Best Bar (Miami)

If you're looking for a gay bar in the "don't say gay" state, you need to locate the most in-your-face, unabashedly G-A-Y bar you can find. The place you are looking for is Ramrod. The suggestively named bar is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and it's easy to see why, in the ever-changing landscape of South Florida nightlife, the Ramrod remains. You won't find supportive parents or bachelorette parties in search of drag queens here; this is an assertively queer establishment. While it calls itself "a Levi, Leather, Uniform bar," Ramrod is not hung up on your clothing or lack thereof. You may come as you are. They keep people coming with theme nights like Leather, Jockstraps, or Fetish Fridays each week, featuring a few provocative contests for those interested in competing. From the annual Mr. Ramrod pageant to their insanely long happy hour stretching from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Ramrod has something to do from sunup to sundown.