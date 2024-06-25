Best Bar (Miami)

Miamians who are into vinyl bars but don't want to deal with the hype of hot-spots like Dante's HiFi have a more subdued but just as cool option with Miami Sound Bar. Nestled between a pizza shop and a pilates gym downtown, Sound Bar was inspired by Japanese listening bars. It has an excellent high-fidelity sound system that's been used properly by some of Miami's best DJs, like Jovigibbs and Sinopoli. The intimate setting, with its suede red couches and low lighting, also makes this an easier place to connect with party companions than nearby bars like Lost Boy or Mode. The rotating cocktail menu is definitely one of the highlights, with musically inspired drinks like "Leaving on a Jet Plane" with pear-infused bourbon and the "Blind Melon," a tequila-Midori mixture. Bonus: This is easily one of the best spots for a first date with a vinyl-curious Gen Zer.