Miami Beach's Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company has killer drinks and sets a vibe with DJs and live music. But best of all? It serves up the best of the best bar food. That's thanks to a menu by James Beard-winning chef Michelle Bernstein, who packed it with filling and fantastic fare, like her famous fried chicken, cauliflower nachos, and a tuna crudo that's absolutely melt-in-your-mouth amazing. The neon sign asking you to "pursue happiness"? These folks know that happiness is a full late-night belly. The entire menu is served every day until 4:30 a.m., so you'll barely have to leave the dance floor to get in that late-night bite.