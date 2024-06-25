Best Bar Food

Much more than a simple café, Paradis was one of the most beloved places in Miami and a crucial gathering spot for local activists and advocacy organizations. The food was comforting yet sophisticated, the wine was well-curated, and the books were radical and insightful. It's perhaps that last bit that resulted in a Fox News-incited harassment campaign against the restaurant, which led to them locking their social media. It was one of many reasons, along with family issues among the collective ownership, that Paradis closed its doors. It will be deeply mourned and sorely missed.