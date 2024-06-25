Best Bagels (Broward)

The bright neon sign inside proclaims, "Bagels Don't Count As Carbs." Ah, if only it were true. But let's be real, Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe can load as many damn carbs as it wants in its dozen-plus bagel concoctions — it's totally worth it. Cofounder Adam Shidlofsky is the face of the brand these days and may often be found mingling with patrons throughout the week. His dad started the company in 2002 and additional outposts in Weston and Hallandale Beach. Beyond bagels and flavored cream cheeses (the bacon-scallion cream cheese, dear God!), its beyond-Instagrammable BECTA sandwich is a communal fave, piled with two scrambled eggs, thick-cut bacon, avocado, cheddar, and white truffle oil. Mitch's also has super-solid deli staples spanning potato knishes to matzo ball soup.