Best Bagels (Broward)

Few bakery origin stories are as heartwarming as that of Fireman Derek's Bake Shop. A firefighter became a bake-shop owner as a way to honor the memory of a former colleague. Derek Kaplan started baking as a teenager, and one of the first pies that he taught himself was key lime. Still one of his favorites to this day, it's a worthy bestseller in his shops. Step inside the Wynwood, Coconut Grove, or Fort Lauderdale locations, and you're instantly hit with the sweet scent of chocolate, sugar, butter, and pure happiness. The treats don't come cheap, but they're worth every penny. Every single order is a winner. There's the moist and celebratory birthday cake, coconut cream pie that somehow tastes better with each bite, and the Cookie Monster pie with a chocolate chip cookie base, crushed Oreo cookies, cheesecake filling, topped with whipped cream. These are the kind of desserts that, despite their large size, you'll find really hard to share.