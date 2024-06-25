Best Asian Fusion Restaurant

If you're seeking a burger that has perfectly charred bits on the edges but is incredibly juicy with each bite, look no further than Ted's Burgers. It's the kind of smashburger that leaves you fantasizing about it at midnight on Tuesday and the following morning. The idea of making a perfect burger was born in Teodoro Armas' backyard, where his meats were a hit with friends and family. Thanks to social media and word of mouth, Ted's became Miami's best-kept secret. Then, in 2021, he was awarded the winner of Burger Bash, a signature South Beach Food and Wine Festival event, by Guy Fieri. Although Armas' weekend-only pop-up at J. Wakefield Brewing in Wynwood just ended, fans can still try his insanely delicious "OKC Fried Onion Burger" made with special "T" sauce and fried onions, and the "American Classic," prepared to order with your choice of a single, double, or triple patty, at pop-ups around Miami. Word has it, the juicy burgers with perfectly charred edges will be available at a brick-and-mortar location soon.