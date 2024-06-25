Best Asian Fusion Restaurant

IYKYK: Peruvian-Japanese cuisine is the darling of Asian fusion these days, and with good reason. At the helm of bringing this marriage of flavors to the world is Chef Gastón Acurio. The Brickell Key outpost of his beloved Lima-based restaurant, La Mar, was opened by Diego Oka just over a decade ago. The menu's dishes are inspired by Oka's travels around the world — many of which were in Asia. Oka takes this fusion to another level with simple nigiri, or Peruvian-style sushi, and more complicated dishes like a tableside chaufa made with Wagyu skirt steak and vegetables, covered with a shrimp omelet. Pair it with a pisco sour or a sake-based cocktail, like the "Yasashi Mariposa," and enjoy a waterfront view of the Magic City.