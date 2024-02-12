 Miami Nightlife Photos: Talib Kweli, Ashanti, Nelly, Serena Williams | Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Talib Kweli, Ashanti, Serena Williams, and Others

Talib Kweli, Ashanti, Serena Williams, and others were snapped by World Red Eye at some of last week's hottest events around Miami.
February 12, 2024
Breyon Prescott, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, and Cristina Mackey
Breyon Prescott, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, and Cristina Mackey World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Heidi and Shane Battier
World Red Eye

Cabernet With Battier at Byblos Miami

Heidi and Shane Battier hosted Cabernet with Battier at Byblos Miami. The charity event brought together some of South Florida's finest, raising over $300,000 for the Battier Take Charge Foundation, a nonprofit organization established by the Battier Family to fund college scholarships and educational opportunities for underprivileged youth.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Fiola Miami and Borgo Egnazia's Quattro Mani Collaboration Dinner With Fiola Miami Chef Danny Ganem and Due Camini Chef Domingo Schingaro

Fiola Miami and the famous Italian seaside resort, Borgo Egnazia, collaborated on a Quattro Mani dinner on February 6 and 7 at the Italian restaurant located in Coral Gables.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Neiman Marcus Coral Gables and Vizcaya Preservation Luncheon Kick-Off

Neiman Marcus Coral Gables celebrated the upcoming 16th annual Vizcaya preservation luncheon with a seated lunch and fashion presentation of the latest spring 2024 collections.
Emily Caillon and Andrea Saty
World Red Eye

2 Million Children Digital Safety Presentation on Fisher Island

Emily Caillon Chene, Andrea Saty, and Shahrzad Daneshvar, along with 2 Million Children, hosted an event at the Fisher Island Mansion.
click to enlarge
Talib Kweli
World Red Eye

An Evening With Talib Kweli, Featuring DJ LSOne, at the Arsht Center

Legendary hip-hop artist Talib Kweli took the stage at the Arsht Center on February 4. The concert kicked off with a set by two-time Grammy winner DJ LSOne.
click to enlarge
DJ Irie, Naomi Jury, Alonzo Mourning, and Mariona Bosca
World Red Eye

Haute Living Celebrates the Haute 100 Miami With the Macallan and the EBH Group at Delilah Miami

The annual Haute 100 list for the 2023 year by Haute Living celebrates the most influential names in Miami with the Macallan and the EBH Group at Delilah Miami, including philanthropists, entrepreneurs, power couples, developers, creatives, athletes, hospitality power players, and more.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Ferrari of Miami and Ferrari Club of America Cars and Coffee Event

The Collection Ferrari and Ferrari of Miami opened its doors to members of the Ferrari Club of America Miami-Dade for a Cars and Coffee Event. Members gathered at Ferrari of Miami and had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the Ferrari 296 GTB.
World Red Eye

Family Fun Festival at Frost Museum of Science

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science welcomed over 5,000 guests across Miami-Dade County for its inaugural Family Fun Festival in downtown Miami.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Gala in the Garden, Natural Wonders at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Celebrating a legacy of over 30 years as a spectacular fundraising event in South Florida, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is pleased to announce the return of Gala in the Garden on February 3. Set amid the dazzling array of tropical flowers and the lush foliage of Fairchild Garden, the largest tropical botanic garden in the United States, it's no wonder this breathtaking event is noted as one of the "Top Five Must Attend" galas by Miami Magazine.
click to enlarge
Breyon Prescott, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, and Cristina Mackey
World Red Eye

Rick Ross and Meek Mill at LIV

Rick Ross and Meek Mill took over the stage, making the crowd go wild at LIV on Friday night. Partygoers enjoyed the vibes and endless bottle parades all night while celebrating Rick Ross' birthday.
click to enlarge
Nelly and Ashanti
World Red Eye

Ashanti, Fat Joe, and Nelly at E11even

Ashanti, Fat Joe, and Nelly threw down a sick set at E11even Friday night. Partygoers were enjoying the epic beats and bottle parades all night long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

St. Brigette's Day: A Celebration of Women and Irish Culture

To mark St. Brigid's Day, which honors the female patron saint of Ireland, the Consulate General of Ireland in Miami hosted a spirited evening celebrating Irish women and the arts and formally launching its latest exhibition, "Harry Clarke and the Geneva Window."
click to enlarge
Serena Williams
World Red Eye

Week Four of the David Grutman Experience with Serena Williams, John Summit, Oz Pearlman, and Loren Ridinger

Serena Williams, Oz Pearlman, Loren Ridinger, and John Summit joined week four of the David Grutman Experience at FIU Hospitality.
Byron Jones and Magnus Resch
World Red Eye

Magnus Resch Book Launch, How to Collect Art, at ICA Miami

Magnus Resch, recognized as "the world's leading art market expert" by CNN, launches his worldwide book tour in Miami for his latest publication, How to Collect Art.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

It was a packed house at Kiki on the River on Sunday, as guests partied like the weekend never had to end by drinking, dancing, and popping endless bottles all evening long.
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

Boho House was in full swing on Saturday night as partygoers danced through the night under the stars. Guests danced to epic beats and amazing ambiance as Miami's best-hidden gem had the crowd going all night.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Partygoers headed to Wynwood's trendy nightlife dinner and dance spot, Mayami. Partygoers took over the dance floors, sipping their favorite drinks and dancing the night away.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

It was a night to remember Thursday at Marion. Guests enjoyed delicious food, preceded by an epic party and endless bottle parades.
World Red Eye

Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan are a great way to start the week. The dinner party was filled with smiles, good vibes, and endless bottle parades.
