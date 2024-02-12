Eyes on Miami: Talib Kweli, Ashanti, Serena Williams, and Others

click to enlarge Heidi and Shane Battier World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Emily Caillon and Andrea Saty World Red Eye

click to enlarge Talib Kweli World Red Eye

click to enlarge DJ Irie, Naomi Jury, Alonzo Mourning, and Mariona Bosca World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Breyon Prescott, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, and Cristina Mackey World Red Eye

click to enlarge Nelly and Ashanti World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Serena Williams World Red Eye

Byron Jones and Magnus Resch World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

New TimesHeidi and Shane Battier hosted Cabernet with Battier at Byblos Miami. The charity event brought together some of South Florida's finest, raising over $300,000 for the Battier Take Charge Foundation, a nonprofit organization established by the Battier Family to fund college scholarships and educational opportunities for underprivileged youth.Fiola Miami and the famous Italian seaside resort, Borgo Egnazia, collaborated on a Quattro Mani dinner on February 6 and 7 at the Italian restaurant located in Coral Gables.Neiman Marcus Coral Gables celebrated the upcoming 16th annual Vizcaya preservation luncheon with a seated lunch and fashion presentation of the latest spring 2024 collections.Emily Caillon Chene, Andrea Saty, and Shahrzad Daneshvar, along with 2 Million Children, hosted an event at the Fisher Island Mansion.Legendary hip-hop artist Talib Kweli took the stage at the Arsht Center on February 4. The concert kicked off with a set by two-time Grammy winner DJ LSOne.The annual Haute 100 list for the 2023 year bycelebrates the most influential names in Miami with the Macallan and the EBH Group at Delilah Miami, including philanthropists, entrepreneurs, power couples, developers, creatives, athletes, hospitality power players, and more.The Collection Ferrari and Ferrari of Miami opened its doors to members of the Ferrari Club of America Miami-Dade for a Cars and Coffee Event. Members gathered at Ferrari of Miami and had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the Ferrari 296 GTB.The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science welcomed over 5,000 guests across Miami-Dade County for its inaugural Family Fun Festival in downtown Miami.Celebrating a legacy of over 30 years as a spectacular fundraising event in South Florida, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is pleased to announce the return of Gala in the Garden on February 3. Set amid the dazzling array of tropical flowers and the lush foliage of Fairchild Garden, the largest tropical botanic garden in the United States, it's no wonder this breathtaking event is noted as one of the "Top Five Must Attend" galas byRick Ross and Meek Mill took over the stage, making the crowd go wild at LIV on Friday night. Partygoers enjoyed the vibes and endless bottle parades all night while celebrating Rick Ross' birthday.Ashanti, Fat Joe, and Nelly threw down a sick set at E11even Friday night. Partygoers were enjoying the epic beats and bottle parades all night long.To mark St. Brigid's Day, which honors the female patron saint of Ireland, the Consulate General of Ireland in Miami hosted a spirited evening celebrating Irish women and the arts and formally launching its latest exhibition, "Harry Clarke and the Geneva Window."Serena Williams, Oz Pearlman, Loren Ridinger, and John Summit joined week four of the David Grutman Experience at FIU Hospitality.Magnus Resch, recognized as "the world's leading art market expert" by CNN, launches his worldwide book tour in Miami for his latest publication,It was a packed house at Kiki on the River on Sunday, as guests partied like the weekend never had to end by drinking, dancing, and popping endless bottles all evening long.Boho House was in full swing on Saturday night as partygoers danced through the night under the stars. Guests danced to epic beats and amazing ambiance as Miami's best-hidden gem had the crowd going all night.Partygoers headed to Wynwood's trendy nightlife dinner and dance spot, Mayami. Partygoers took over the dance floors, sipping their favorite drinks and dancing the night away.It was a night to remember Thursday at Marion. Guests enjoyed delicious food, preceded by an epic party and endless bottle parades.Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan are a great way to start the week. The dinner party was filled with smiles, good vibes, and endless bottle parades.