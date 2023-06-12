Eyes of Miami: Eva Longoria, J. Cole, Daddy Yankee, and Others

click to enlarge David Grutman, Annie Gonzalez, Neymar Jr, Eva Longoria, and Isabela Rangel Grutman World Red Eye

click to enlarge J. Cole, Bas, and Purple World Red Eye

click to enlarge Lyndon Smith, Kevin Hart, and Vince Perez World Red Eye

click to enlarge Alan Ket, Doctc5, BAMA, Blade, and Allison Freidin World Red Eye

Gemeny Hernandez and Emily Estefan World Red Eye

click to enlarge David Martinez, Andrea Petersen, and Norman Cooper World Red Eye

click to enlarge Marc Roberts, Dennis Degori, Michael Simkins, Daniel Solomon, and Gino LoPinto World Red Eye

click to enlarge Zoe Jove and Jennifer Chaplin Tolkin World Red Eye

click to enlarge Jacob Weiner World Red Eye

click to enlarge Daddy Yankee and Busta Rhymes World Red Eye

click to enlarge Regina Cocoa, Opal Am Rah, Lady Paraiso, King Femme, Athena Dion, and Kat Wilderness World Red Eye

click to enlarge Fly Guy, Conrad Gomez, Jona, and Rich Medina World Red Eye

New TimesNeymar Jr. and Eva Longoria were shaking things up at Gekkō. It was all fun with the everlasting life of the party, Eva Longoria, pouring up some of her very own Casa Del Sol for all to enjoy.Frank Walker threw it down at Strawberry Moon on Saturday for a poolside jam sesh. Guests enjoyed the immaculate vibes while tanning, dancing, and sipping mimosas until sunset.Mon Cherí Mondays at Swan hit a little differently this week as Jimmy Butler came out to enjoy some time off from competing in the NBA Finals. Also spotted out and about were J. Cole, Neymar Jr., Bas, and Jose Manuel Carbajal Zaldivar, all enjoying the evening of European-style cuisine, hand-crafted cocktails, and great company.Guests celebrated World Ocean Day 2023, presented by the Miami DDA, at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in downtown Miami.The Arsht Center’s free LGBTQ+ Pride celebration, CommuniTea Dance, returned for its sixth year on Sunday, June 4.After five years of highlighting Brazilian fashion, art, culture, and sustainability in Miami, the Brazil Fashion Forum returned with its sixth edition on June 5, Sustainable Fashion & Art/2023, which took place at the Miami Beach Edition Hotel.Kevin Hart was spotted at Komodo’s swanky upstairs lounge sipping his tequila, Gran Coramino. It was just what the night needed to keep the party going and the dance floor packed.Third-annual World Ocean Weekend on June 3-4 is a celebration designed to raise awareness around our one world ocean through community engagement and volunteer impact.The official luncheon for Ferrari Club of America, Miami Chapter, hosted by Sexy Fish Miami, blended luxury and culinary artistry.On Friday, the Museum of Graffiti opened its newest exhibition, “All Black Everything,” a comprehensive survey of Black graffiti art.Buchanan’s Pineapple and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Omar Apollo kicked off the unofficial start to summer in Miami with an experience that transported guests into a tropical oasis featuring juicy curated piña whisky cocktails made with Buchanan’s Pineapple, limited edition merch from Kids Of Immigrants and live musical performances.Downtown Miami’s newest multilevel culinary and entertainment destination, Julia and Henry’s, opened its doors to the public.National developer PMG and E11even Partners celebrated the groundbreaking of E11even Residences Beyond and its new collection of residences. Located at 90 NE 11th St., the tower will rise 65 stories in the heart of Miami’s District 11.ZZ’s Club hosted Game 1 of the NBA Finals matchup. The club’s downstairs patio was transformed into a viewing room as members enjoyed a selection of signature dishes and cocktails artfully crafted to pay homage to the teams competing in the finals.LPM Restaurant & Bar, the French Riviera-inspired eatery and bar bringing the flavors of the Côte d’Azur to the heart of Miami, has announced its summer programming menu that debuted June 1 through September 30.It was a star-studded night at LIV on Thursday, with Daddy Yankee, Bust Rhymes, Justin Quiles, Blessd, and more coming out to start the weekend off early. The crowd danced all night to sick beats under the neon lights and confetti showers.The community kicked off National Pride Month at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM). Guests enjoyed an evening of panel discussions, music, and live performances with our partners III Points Festival and Wynwood Pride.Homecookin’ Hospitality Group, the group behind Foxhole, Drunken Dragon, Racket, and Casa Tiki, invited several local DJs to an unforgettable dining experience in their honor at Drunken Dragon. With roughly 40 DJs in attendance, the exclusive event showcased the group's gratitude for local talent and created a platform for connecting DJs and in-industry individuals.Guests stepped into Mayami, a Tulum-inspired paradise, where they enjoyed a Saturday night dinner party, bottle parades, and sick beats. They danced and enjoyed the impeccable vibes all night long.Kiki on the River was on full blast on Sunday, where partygoers closed the weekend out with a bang. Guests enjoyed delicious Greek cuisine and danced the night away, enjoying the impeccable vibes.