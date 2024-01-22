Eyes on Miami: Dwyane Wade, Rick Ross, Alonzo Mourning, and Others

click to enlarge Rick Ross World Red Eye

New TimesThe David Grutman Experience: The Class at FIU continues, where 400 students attended the seminar where Grutman spoke about Groot Hospitality, his evolution in the hospitality industry, and more. Grutman's classes are renowned for their celebrity guest appearances, and last week was no exception, as Rick Ross stopped by.The sixth-annual Faena Jazz Series kicked off in style with the return of powerhouse Jazzmeia Horn, a Grammy-winning sensation and a pivotal figure in contemporary jazz! Faena Theater was abuzz with excitement as Jazzmeia, not only a remarkable musician but also a multiple Grammy nominee, composer, big band arranger, and educator, took center stage.YoungArts, the national foundation for the advancement of artists, welcomed more than 300 of Miami's top cultural and community leaders, philanthropists, celebrities, and art aficionados to the YoungArts Miami Gala.Dwyane Wade kicked off his birthday weekend with volume two of the Miami Heat Charitable Fund dinner series, honoring Wade at Casadonna Miami in advance of the Miami Heat hosting his Hall of Fame night to celebrate the three-time NBA Champion and 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.Steve Aoki took over the decks and had the crowd going wild at LIV on Saturday night. Partygoers enjoyed the vibes and endless bottle parades all night long.Frost Science hosted a Bad Bunny Laser Evening. Guests stepped into the Frost Planetarium's 67-foot-high dome for a mesmerizing experience featuring Bad Bunny's chart-toppers like "Tití Me Preguntó" and "Callaíta" synchronized with psychedelic visuals.Neo Miami Design District celebrated the launch of this new and exciting initiative, providing a stage for emerging and innovative brands and injecting fresh and vibrant energy into the neighborhood while celebrating the burgeoning talent in the fashion industry.Sexy Fish Miami launched Disco Fish, the latest installment of Undercurrent, the restaurant's glamorous Thursday night dinner and entertainment series. Guests were led on a multi-sensory journey infused with mesmerizing disco-inspired performances, dancers, and electrifying visuals, all while savoring signature omakase menus, tantalizing cocktails, and decadent desserts.Strawberry Moon was popping off on Saturday as guests gathered around the pool soaking in the sun. Partygoers were ordering endless bottle parades and dancing to Kream's sick beats all afternoon.In Miami's Design District, the Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami and Wolf SubZero hosted Luxe Living Realty and Dora Puig for an exclusive tasting menu at the premier Wolf Subzero experiential venue.Bar Central at SLS South Beach on Saturday was a night to remember. Guests were partying in the magical courtyard and enjoying delicious handcrafted drinks.The classic dinner party, Thursday Soirée at Marion, was packed this past week. Guests enjoyed a great meal and danced the night away with confetti showers and endless bottle parades.Guests headed to Villa Azur's dinner party on Thursday night to get their fill of some. Guests were popping bottles, enjoying a delicious dinner, and dancing the night away.Boho on Saturday was a night to remember. Guests were partying in the magical courtyard and enjoying delicious handcrafted drinks.Sunday Funday was in full effect at Kiki on The River! Partygoers enjoyed delicious cuisine and endless bottle parades as they danced the night away.