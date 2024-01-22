 Miami Nightlife Photos: Dwyane Wade, Rick Ross, Alonzo Mourning | Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Dwyane Wade, Rick Ross, Alonzo Mourning, and Others

World Red Eye's cameras were at the hottest parties and events in Miami last week, snapping photos of Dwyane Wade, Rick Ross, Alonzo Mourning, and others.
January 22, 2024
Dwayne Wade and Alonzo Mourning
Dwayne Wade and Alonzo Mourning World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Rick Ross
World Red Eye

The David Grutman Experience: The Class at FIU 2024

The David Grutman Experience: The Class at FIU continues, where 400 students attended the seminar where Grutman spoke about Groot Hospitality, his evolution in the hospitality industry, and more. Grutman's classes are renowned for their celebrity guest appearances, and last week was no exception, as Rick Ross stopped by.
Jazzmeia Horn
World Red Eye

Faena Jazz Series Returns With Jazzmeia Horn

The sixth-annual Faena Jazz Series kicked off in style with the return of powerhouse Jazzmeia Horn, a Grammy-winning sensation and a pivotal figure in contemporary jazz! Faena Theater was abuzz with excitement as Jazzmeia, not only a remarkable musician but also a multiple Grammy nominee, composer, big band arranger, and educator, took center stage.
World Red Eye

2024 YoungArts Miami Gala at Faena Forum

YoungArts, the national foundation for the advancement of artists, welcomed more than 300 of Miami's top cultural and community leaders, philanthropists, celebrities, and art aficionados to the YoungArts Miami Gala.
Dwayne Wade and Alonzo Mourning
World Red Eye

Miami Heat Charitable Dinner Series, Volume II – Honoring Dwyane Wade at Casadonna

Dwyane Wade kicked off his birthday weekend with volume two of the Miami Heat Charitable Fund dinner series, honoring Wade at Casadonna Miami in advance of the Miami Heat hosting his Hall of Fame night to celebrate the three-time NBA Champion and 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.
Steve Aoki
World Red Eye

Steve Aoki at LIV

Steve Aoki took over the decks and had the crowd going wild at LIV on Saturday night. Partygoers enjoyed the vibes and endless bottle parades all night long.
World Red Eye

Bad Bunny Laser Evening at Frost Science

Frost Science hosted a Bad Bunny Laser Evening. Guests stepped into the Frost Planetarium's 67-foot-high dome for a mesmerizing experience featuring Bad Bunny's chart-toppers like "Tití Me Preguntó" and "Callaíta" synchronized with psychedelic visuals.
Sabrina Neves
World Red Eye

Neo Miami Design District Launch Party

Neo Miami Design District celebrated the launch of this new and exciting initiative, providing a stage for emerging and innovative brands and injecting fresh and vibrant energy into the neighborhood while celebrating the burgeoning talent in the fashion industry.
World Red Eye

Undercurrent: Disco Fish, Thursdays at Sexy Fish Miami

Sexy Fish Miami launched Disco Fish, the latest installment of Undercurrent, the restaurant's glamorous Thursday night dinner and entertainment series. Guests were led on a multi-sensory journey infused with mesmerizing disco-inspired performances, dancers, and electrifying visuals, all while savoring signature omakase menus, tantalizing cocktails, and decadent desserts.
Kream
World Red Eye

Kream at Strawberry Moon Saturdays

Strawberry Moon was popping off on Saturday as guests gathered around the pool soaking in the sun. Partygoers were ordering endless bottle parades and dancing to Kream's sick beats all afternoon.
World Red Eye

A Private Dinner Experience With Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami

In Miami's Design District, the Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami and Wolf SubZero hosted Luxe Living Realty and Dora Puig for an exclusive tasting menu at the premier Wolf Subzero experiential venue.
World Red Eye

Bar Central at SLS South Beach

Bar Central at SLS South Beach on Saturday was a night to remember. Guests were partying in the magical courtyard and enjoying delicious handcrafted drinks.
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

The classic dinner party, Thursday Soirée at Marion, was packed this past week. Guests enjoyed a great meal and danced the night away with confetti showers and endless bottle parades.
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

Guests headed to Villa Azur's dinner party on Thursday night to get their fill of some je ne sais quoi. Guests were popping bottles, enjoying a delicious dinner, and dancing the night away.
4 Rain
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

Boho on Saturday was a night to remember. Guests were partying in the magical courtyard and enjoying delicious handcrafted drinks.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Sunday Funday was in full effect at Kiki on The River! Partygoers enjoyed delicious cuisine and endless bottle parades as they danced the night away.
