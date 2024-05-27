 Miami Nightlife Photos: Camila Coelho, Casi Davis, Odell Beckham Jr. | Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Camila Coelho, Casi Davis, Odell Beckham Jr., and Others

From late-night events to exclusive fashion shows, here's what World Red Eye's cameras captured last week.
May 27, 2024
Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. World Red Eye

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Camila Coelho
World Red Eye

Club Kors at Joia Beach

Michael Kors opened Club Kors, a takeover of Joia Beach in Miami timed to celebrate the start of summer. The branded takeover channels the joy of travel and escape that has always been at the heart of the Michael Kors brand.
click to enlarge
Esther Anaya
World Red Eye

Esther Anaya at E11even

The legendary club E11even started the weekend early, with Esther Anaya hitting the decks and getting the crowd heated up! Bottle parades lit the way as the sick beats dropped.
click to enlarge
Andrew and Alex Shamis
World Red Eye

Wallure Home Celebrates its Launch at Klaw Miami

Launch of Wallure Home is a visionary design studio and boutique bridging the gap between elegance and practicality in home furnishings.
World Red Eye

Ice Cream We Love at Bal Harbour Shops

Bal Harbour Shops hosted its sixth annual "Ice Cream We Love" weekend on May 18 and 19, benefiting Holtz Children's Hospital at the University of Miami Jackson Memorial Medical Center.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Grand Opening of Mick La Rock's "Beyond Measure" Presented by Rip It

Renowned graffiti artist Mick La Rock debuted her latest exhibition, "Beyond Measure," at the Museum of Graffiti, proudly presented by Rip It. Known for her pioneering contributions to the global graffiti scene, Mick La Rock's new body of artwork celebrates her evolution as an artist, showcasing her current geometric works alongside site-specific installations.
click to enlarge
Galantis
World Red Eye

Galantis at LIV

Galantis took the decks on Saturday at legendary nightclub LIV. Jimmy Greenup came by and hosted an exciting party with tons of guests and good vibes.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Longchamp Aventura Boutique Reopening

Longchamp gathered esteemed clients and friends of the brand to celebrate the grand reopening of its boutique at Aventura Mall.
click to enlarge
DJ Khaled and YG Marley
World Red Eye

A Dolce Vita Affair With Haute Living

Miami met coastal Italy for the ultimate summer kickoff soiree and design showcase by the EBH Group. Special performances by YG Marley and DJ Khaled completed the event, which featured contemporary art, spritzers, and vibrant colors and energy.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Opening Night of "The Patience of Ordinary Things" by Kerry Phillips at Locust Projects

Locust Projects welcomed Miami's community of artists, collectors, arts leaders, and board members for the opening of Kerry Phillips' powerful new installation, "The Patience of Ordinary Things."
World Red Eye

Gitkin at ZeyZey

The vibes on Saturday at ZeyZey were impeccable, with Gitkin performing for the crowd that swayed under the neon lights.
Casi Davis and Dianna Marshall
World Red Eye

Davis Active Pop-Up at Two:Minds Miami

Davis Active hosted its first-ever pop-up at Two:Minds Miami. The preview event featured never-before-seen pieces from our newest Drape collection.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Fisher Island Charity Fashion Show

A prestigious event for a worthy cause, the Fisher Island Charity Fashion Show is a collaboration between One Foundation and Isabel Original International, supported by Daniela Uribe's amazing designs.
World Red Eye

Metamorfosi: Istituto Marangoni Miami’s Annual Fashion Show

Istituto Marangoni Miami, the Miami School of Fashion, hosted its first-annual student fashion show, Metamorfosi. Sixty models walked down the Palm Court runway to celebrate taste, innovation, and transformation.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Super Music Group Hosts Omakase Dinner at Kaori

Super Music Group, the Miami-based artist management company, hosted an intimate omakase evening for its industry friends at the acclaimed modern Asian restaurant Kaori.
click to enlarge
Odell Beckham Jr.
World Red Eye

Kingpin Wednesdays With Odell Beckham Jr., Trippie Redd, Kyle Kuzma, and Moneybagg Yo

The stars loved Kingpin Wednesdays at Lucky Strike Miami. Leaving no pin standing, Odell Beckham Jr., Trippie Redd, Kyle Kuzma, and Moneybagg Yo came out and hit the lanes.
click to enlarge
Aris Nanos and Rick Ross
World Red Eye

Rick Ross and Daymond John at Kiki on the River

Rick Ross and Daymond John enjoy a night out at Kiki on the River with Aris Nanos. They pulled up in classic Miami fashion via the river and a yacht to join the partygoers at Kiki.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

There is no better way to begin the weekend early than at Marion's famous Thursday soirée. Guests enjoyed endless bottle parades, sick beats, and a delicious dinner as they danced the night away.
