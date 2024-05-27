Eyes on Miami: Camila Coelho, Casi Davis, Odell Beckham Jr., and Others

Camila Coelho World Red Eye

New TimesMichael Kors opened Club Kors, a takeover of Joia Beach in Miami timed to celebrate the start of summer. The branded takeover channels the joy of travel and escape that has always been at the heart of the Michael Kors brand.The legendary club E11even started the weekend early, with Esther Anaya hitting the decks and getting the crowd heated up! Bottle parades lit the way as the sick beats dropped.Launch of Wallure Home is a visionary design studio and boutique bridging the gap between elegance and practicality in home furnishings.Bal Harbour Shops hosted its sixth annual "Ice Cream We Love" weekend on May 18 and 19, benefiting Holtz Children's Hospital at the University of Miami Jackson Memorial Medical Center.Renowned graffiti artist Mick La Rock debuted her latest exhibition, "Beyond Measure," at the Museum of Graffiti, proudly presented by Rip It. Known for her pioneering contributions to the global graffiti scene, Mick La Rock's new body of artwork celebrates her evolution as an artist, showcasing her current geometric works alongside site-specific installations.Galantis took the decks on Saturday at legendary nightclub LIV. Jimmy Greenup came by and hosted an exciting party with tons of guests and good vibes.Longchamp gathered esteemed clients and friends of the brand to celebrate the grand reopening of its boutique at Aventura Mall.Miami met coastal Italy for the ultimate summer kickoff soiree and design showcase by the EBH Group. Special performances by YG Marley and DJ Khaled completed the event, which featured contemporary art, spritzers, and vibrant colors and energy.Locust Projects welcomed Miami's community of artists, collectors, arts leaders, and board members for the opening of Kerry Phillips' powerful new installation, "The Patience of Ordinary Things."The vibes on Saturday at ZeyZey were impeccable, with Gitkin performing for the crowd that swayed under the neon lights.Davis Active hosted its first-ever pop-up at Two:Minds Miami. The preview event featured never-before-seen pieces from our newest Drape collection.A prestigious event for a worthy cause, the Fisher Island Charity Fashion Show is a collaboration between One Foundation and Isabel Original International, supported by Daniela Uribe's amazing designs.Istituto Marangoni Miami, the Miami School of Fashion, hosted its first-annual student fashion show, Metamorfosi. Sixty models walked down the Palm Court runway to celebrate taste, innovation, and transformation.Super Music Group, the Miami-based artist management company, hosted an intimate omakase evening for its industry friends at the acclaimed modern Asian restaurant Kaori.The stars loved Kingpin Wednesdays at Lucky Strike Miami. Leaving no pin standing, Odell Beckham Jr., Trippie Redd, Kyle Kuzma, and Moneybagg Yo came out and hit the lanes.Rick Ross and Daymond John enjoy a night out at Kiki on the River with Aris Nanos. They pulled up in classic Miami fashion via the river and a yacht to join the partygoers at Kiki.There is no better way to begin the weekend early than at Marion's famous Thursday soirée. Guests enjoyed endless bottle parades, sick beats, and a delicious dinner as they danced the night away.