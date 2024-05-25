Bad Bunny Delivered a Supersized Spectacle at the Kaseya Center

His latest album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Manaña, had a lot of hype upon its release last fall but failed to match the acclaim and buzz that greeted 2022's Un Verano Sin Ti. This tour seems to build on the questions surrounding the Latin music superstar: Where does he stand in the constantly shifting Latin scene he helped to build? Does he still rule? Is this the beginning of the end for Bad Bunny?
Nadie sabe the answers to these questions, save for Benito himself.
On the poster for this Most Wanted Tour, Bad Bunny proclaims he'll be performing for the "real" fans and playing solely trap music. This proved only somewhat true for the first 40 minutes on Friday night, which featured the melancholy side of Nadie Sabe, in the form of "Monaco," "Fina," and "Hibiki." The energy stayed low until trap-era Bunny took over, performing classics such as "Tu No Metes Cabra," "Diles," "Soy Peor," and "Chambea."
That said, video cutscenes in which Bad Bunny narrates how lonely and misunderstood he is dragged things down a bit. Bad Bunny might have his demons, but he's no Amy Winehouse or Kurt Cobain.
Thankfully, backup dancers helped liven things up and kept the audience focused on the performance, even as pyrotechnics erupted during beat drops.
Following the trap set and a few songs sung from the floating walkway, Benito returned to eye level to perform an unplugged set backed only by piano. Here we were treated to raw and beautiful renditions of classics like "Callaita," "Un x100to," "La Canción," "Amorfoda," and, of course, "Otra Noche en Miami."
From there on out, the show was an absolute blast. We were through with trap and on to the Bad Bunny who parties, and songs like "Safarea," "La Santa," "Yo Perreo Sola," and "Perro Negro” were among the night's standouts.
I have only one gripe: the absence of guest performers.
Miami is the beating heart of the Latin music industry; it would only make sense for Bad Bunny to bring out at least one unannounced guest. Sacramento got Feid, Brooklyn got Eladio Carrion. Heck, Orlando got Yovngchimi. Night one of his three-night Miami stint? No one. You're telling me Bad Bunny couldn't get anyone he's made music with to join him for a song or two on the opening night of a Memorial Day Weekend tour-closing residency?
That critique aside, the setlist was all that kept this from being a near-perfect night. The forceful inclusion of all the tracks from Nadie Sabe left fans wanting more. Tracks like "Yonaguni," "MIA," "Titi Me Pregunto," "Ojitos Lindos," and "Neverita" were nowhere to be heard. Bad Bunny might have delivered what he promised, but he disappointed a lot of fans who were waiting for him to just play the hits.