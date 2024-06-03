Eyes on Miami: Bad Bunny, Rick Ross, and Others

Bad Bunny World Red Eye

New TimesThe "Most Wanted" has stepped on the scene: Bad Bunny took to LIV Miami during LIV ON SUNDAY last night after closing out his latest tour.It is Sunday at Kiki, so you know what that means. Rick Ross is living his best life with endless bottle parades, good vibes, and even better company.After the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science closed its doors to the public on Friday, May 24, its members and donors gathered for an exclusive sneak peek of the new special exhibition, Journey to Space. This interactive and bilingual exhibition invites you to discover the extraordinary conditions of human space travel and the dangers astronauts face during their missions above Earth.Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour celebrated the opening of Carrie's bar on level one in the beautiful, newly renovated store. The bar is named after Carrie Marcus Neiman, the American businesswoman and one of the cofounders of Neiman Marcus.Swiss jewelry designer Orianne Collins came to Posh Art Gallery to present its beautiful and spectacular jewelry collection.The Awaken Your Soul experience brought together 75 beautiful souls — leaders, entrepreneurs, and parents — for a night of deep connection and transformation at a magical oasis in the heart of Miami. Hosted and facilitated by world-renowned speaker and facilitator Jeremy Awakens, the event featured an array of immersive activities designed to help participants feel their feelings fully, activate their inner child, and connect deeply with their bodies.Paraiso Miami Beach, widely known as Miami Swim Week, celebrated its 20th anniversary edition May 30-June 2. For two decades, Paraiso Miami Swim Week has been the epicenter of style, music, and endless fun under the sun, establishing itself as the unrivaled pinnacle of the swimwear and resort wear industry worldwide.From May 22-October 31, the Gary Nader Art Centre is proud to present a magnificent exhibition of the renowned Cuban master Wifredo Lam, one of the most influential figures in modern art.It was a wild Friday night at Mayami. Partygoers danced and dined the night away, ordering endless bottle parades to start the weekend.There were endless bottle parades and impeccable vibes at Marion's famous Thursday Soirée, where guests dined and danced the night away.On Monday night, guests started their week off on a great note at Swan, enjoying good music, endless bottle parades, and delicious cuisine at the Design District hot spot.Thievery Corporation blessed the stage at ZeyZey, Miami's top live music venue, as the crowd danced the night away under the stars.Boho House is where Mother Nature will fulfill your mind and soul. On Saturday evening, guests filed into this hidden bohemian gem, where they enjoyed delicious cocktails and impeccable vibes.