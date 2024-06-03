 Miami Nightlife Photos: Bad Bunny, Rick Ross, Thievery Corporation | Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Bad Bunny, Rick Ross, and Others

From the catwalk to nightclubs, here's what World Red Eye's cameras captured around town last week.
June 3, 2024
World Red Eye

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Bad Bunny
World Red Eye

Bad Bunny at LIVONSUNDAY

The "Most Wanted" has stepped on the scene: Bad Bunny took to LIV Miami during LIV ON SUNDAY last night after closing out his latest tour.
click to enlarge
Rick Ross and Busta Rhymes
World Red Eye

Busta Rhymes and Rick Ross at Kiki on the River Sundays

It is Sunday at Kiki, so you know what that means. Rick Ross is living his best life with endless bottle parades, good vibes, and even better company.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Members-Only Preview: Journey to Space

After the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science closed its doors to the public on Friday, May 24, its members and donors gathered for an exclusive sneak peek of the new special exhibition, Journey to Space. This interactive and bilingual exhibition invites you to discover the extraordinary conditions of human space travel and the dangers astronauts face during their missions above Earth.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

"Meet Me at Carrie's" – Opening of Bar at Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour

Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour celebrated the opening of Carrie's bar on level one in the beautiful, newly renovated store. The bar is named after Carrie Marcus Neiman, the American businesswoman and one of the cofounders of Neiman Marcus.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Orianne Collins Jewelry Event

Swiss jewelry designer Orianne Collins came to Posh Art Gallery to present its beautiful and spectacular jewelry collection.
World Red Eye

Awaken Your Soul With Jeremy Awakens

The Awaken Your Soul experience brought together 75 beautiful souls — leaders, entrepreneurs, and parents — for a night of deep connection and transformation at a magical oasis in the heart of Miami. Hosted and facilitated by world-renowned speaker and facilitator Jeremy Awakens, the event featured an array of immersive activities designed to help participants feel their feelings fully, activate their inner child, and connect deeply with their bodies.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Swim Week at the Plymouth Hotel

Paraiso Miami Beach, widely known as Miami Swim Week, celebrated its 20th anniversary edition May 30-June 2. For two decades, Paraiso Miami Swim Week has been the epicenter of style, music, and endless fun under the sun, establishing itself as the unrivaled pinnacle of the swimwear and resort wear industry worldwide.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Wifredo Lam "Masterpieces" at Gary Nader Gallery

From May 22-October 31, the Gary Nader Art Centre is proud to present a magnificent exhibition of the renowned Cuban master Wifredo Lam, one of the most influential figures in modern art.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

It was a wild Friday night at Mayami. Partygoers danced and dined the night away, ordering endless bottle parades to start the weekend.
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

There were endless bottle parades and impeccable vibes at Marion's famous Thursday Soirée, where guests dined and danced the night away.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

On Monday night, guests started their week off on a great note at Swan, enjoying good music, endless bottle parades, and delicious cuisine at the Design District hot spot.
World Red Eye

Thievery Corporation at ZeyZey

Thievery Corporation blessed the stage at ZeyZey, Miami's top live music venue, as the crowd danced the night away under the stars.
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

Boho House is where Mother Nature will fulfill your mind and soul. On Saturday evening, guests filed into this hidden bohemian gem, where they enjoyed delicious cocktails and impeccable vibes.
