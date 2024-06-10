 Miami Nightlife Photos: Will Smith, Bad Gyal, Izzy Metz | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Eyes on Miami: Will Smith, Bad Gyal, Izzy Metz, and Others

With Miami Swim Week taking over, World Red Eye captured all the exclusive events and parties around town last week.
June 10, 2024
Bad Gyal and Ivy Queen
Bad Gyal and Ivy Queen World Red Eye

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our spring campaign, and we have until June 7 to raise $4,000. This money directly supports the journalism Miami New Times produces and helps keep our work freely accessible for all, because not everyone can afford to pay for news. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

$0
$4,000
$2,700
Share this:
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Martin Lawrence and Will Smith
World Red Eye

Bad Boys: Ride or Die Screening After Party at Gekkō

OG Bad Boys Martin Lawrence and Will Smith came to Miami, where they filmed and celebrated the premiere of the newest Bad Boys movie, Bad Boys: Ride or Die.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

Monday night at Swan was an exciting way to start the week, as guests enjoyed delicious cuisine downstairs before continuing the fun and dancing the night away in the trendy upstairs lounge.
click to enlarge
Evan Shields, Dave Burney, Omer and Jennifer Horev, and Brett David
World Red Eye

Pura Vida North Miami Prestige Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting

Pura Vida, South Florida's leading wellness brand and premier destination for health-conscious eats by Horev Hospitality, celebrated the opening of its newest location and strategic partnership with Miami's hub for luxury car care, Prestige Auto Spa, on June 5.
World Red Eye

Beauty and the Butcher Wine Tasting

Wine Tasting Spectacular at Beauty and the Butcher is hosted on the first Wednesday of every month. Wine lovers enjoy tasting unique wines, live music, and ten percent off dining that evening.
click to enlarge
Claudia Schirripa, Alessio Nanni, and Donatella Rosso
World Red Eye

ITA at Miami Swim Week With Inspr Italia, Living the Dream

Italian Trade Agency (ITA) celebrated the Cabana show at Miami Swim Week with more than 30 Italian contemporary fashion brands at DiLido Beach Club.
Georgina Angel, Sofia Gatti, and Rosario Mambrini
World Red Eye

A.L.C. x Sexy Fish Swim Week Brunch

A.L.C. hosted an exclusive Swim Week Brunch at Sexy Fish, where guests indulged in decadent seafood delights while immersing themselves in a live model showcase and a chic pop-up shop experience. Guests took the plunge in bold swimwear by A.L.C. Swim silhouettes from daring cutouts and necklines to polished tortoiseshell hardware.
click to enlarge
Bad Gyal and Ivy Queen
World Red Eye

Bad Gyal and Ivy Queen at LIV

Thursday night in Miami is always a good time, but a Thursday night at LIV takes the crown. Icons Bad Gyal and Ivy Queen performed and danced the night away.
Allison Holker and Weslie Fowler
World Red Eye

Cupshe Welcome Brunch at Byblos

Cupshe started Miami Swim Week with a welcome brunch at Byblos, offering handcrafted cocktails and delicious dishes.
click to enlarge
Sommer Ray
World Red Eye

Sommer Ray at Strawberry Moon

Sommer Ray brought the summer vibes to the Strawberry Moon poolside on Saturday afternoon. Gusts enjoyed lounging by the pool, sipping on handcrafted cocktails, and dancing into the sunset.
Kait Castano
World Red Eye

Arkhaus "Night Swim" Makes a Splash During Miami Swim Week at the Standard

During Miami Swim Week, Arkhaus presented "Night Swim," a dazzling poolside party at the Standard on Belle Isle that celebrated the unofficial start of summer in style.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Club Kors at Aventura Mall

Michael Kors brought the excitement of their Club Kors Joia Beach takeover to Aventura Mall this past weekend. Michael Kors brought the fun to Aventura Mall for clients who were not able to attend the beach club event, bringing branded elements from the venue for an exclusive in-store event over the weekend.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Faena Theater's Ascension – Allura Cabaret

Faena Theater's Allura Cabaret proudly announces the extension of Ascension through the summer season! Hosted by the soulful siren Rocky Lanes, this electrifying revue blends sensual burlesque, innovative digital artistry, and cirque nouveau, captivating audiences with its distinctive flair.
Kristina Elise, Chloe Rose, and Brooke Lily Brazelton
World Red Eye

Chloe Rose Resort 2025 Collection at Paraiso

The Chloe Rose Resort 2025 Collection was revealed at Paraiso Miami Swim Week, showcasing modern cutouts, hold prints, and pops of color that will take you out of this world and transport you into a realm of futuristic space-girl aesthetic.
Izzy Metz
World Red Eye

It Sugar With Candy Pop Snickers and M&Ms Host Swim Week Sweet Celebration With Model Izzy Metz

The event celebrated the official launch of the Patriotic packaging for summer with It Sugar at its all-new Lincoln Road store. It focused on Candy Pop M&Ms Minis and Candy Pop Snickers. Model Izzy Metz hosted the event. El Cristiano Tequila Miami-themed cocktails reflected the red, white, and blue popcorn launch.
Cindy Prado
World Red Eye

Oh Polly Swim at Miami Swim Week

Oh Polly Swim unveiled 19 unreleased looks from two upcoming summer collections at its highly anticipated runway show at Miami Swim Week.
Derrick Henry, G-Eazy, and Gino LoPinto
World Red Eye

G-Eazy at E11even Fridays

G-Eazy performed at E11even on Friday night to ring in the weekend and his birthday celebrations. Partygoers danced the night away, fueled by bottle parades and great vibes.
click to enlarge
Liset Alea
World Red Eye

Curio X Carolina K High Summer Launch Event

Carolina K and Curio hosted their official start to Miami Swim Week with live music, specialty cocktails, and an exclusive shopping experience of Summer Swim.
World Red Eye

National Symposium Closing Reception at the Wolfsonian

Symposium guests were invited to a reception at the Wolfsonian in Miami Beach to celebrate the conclusion of the academic sessions.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Adriana Fernandez Runway Show at Paraiso Swim Week

The exclusive runway show of Adriana Fernandez unveiling her latest See Now, Buy Now capsule Coastal Linen Escape. The Coastal Linen Escape capsule embodies minimalist elegance with a refined white, gold, and silver color palette. Each piece exudes sophistication and ease, perfect for luxurious getaways.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Docomomo: National Symposium Closing Reception

Flown in from Delft, Netherlands, the location of Docomomo's original founding, Docomomo International Chair Uta Pottgiesser presented the closing keynote: "Challenges of Modernity and their Impact on Modern Movement."
Kristina Elise
World Red Eye

Oh Polly Swim and Select Models Miami Swim Week Open Casting Event at Joia Beach

Ahead of its highly anticipated Miami Swim Week show on May 31, Oh Polly Swim teamed up with Select Model Management and Joia Beach to hold an open casting event on May 30. The event provided the perfect opportunity for established models and new faces to kick-start their careers.
click to enlarge
Ema Savahl
World Red Eye

Miami Swim Week Opening Show Benefiting the Little Lighthouse Foundation

Miami Swim Week Shows hosted its opening show at the SLS Hotel South Beach, benefiting the Little Lighthouse Foundation and featuring Ema Savahl Designs. Nine influencers accompanied nine children from Chapman Partnership on the runway at the show.
World Red Eye

Shan x Select Swim Week Kickoff Party

Montreal-based luxury swim and resortwear brand Shan partnered with Select Model Management and Paraiso to kick off Swim Week 2024 in an intimate celebration at Byblos Miami Beach.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Closing out the weekend in classic Miami fashion with a bottle parade and dancing. Sundays at Kiki on the River are the best way to get together for a good time.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Mayami gave partygoers another sizzling Thursday evening to remember. Attendees were treated to bottle parades and amazing music.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Florida Is the Worst State for Dating, Study Says — Local Singles Aren't Shocked

Sex & Dating

Florida Is the Worst State for Dating, Study Says — Local Singles Aren't Shocked

By Isabel Rivera
Rosie Herrera Wins Inaugural Knight Choreography Prize

Dance

Rosie Herrera Wins Inaugural Knight Choreography Prize

By Tyler Francischine
Review: Bad Boys: Ride or Die Isn't Bad, but Could Be Better

Film, TV & Streaming

Review: Bad Boys: Ride or Die Isn't Bad, but Could Be Better

By Douglas Markowitz
Can Tropical Brutalism Really Be Built to Last?

Architecture & Design

Can Tropical Brutalism Really Be Built to Last?

By Erika Thomas
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation