Megan Thee Stallion Brought Hot Girl Summer to South Florida at Hard Rock Live

Last night, Megan Thee Stallion proved why she deserves to be on top of the rap game.
June 7, 2024
Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer Tour stopped at Hard Rock Live on Thursday, June 6.
Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer Tour stopped at Hard Rock Live on Thursday, June 6.

Last night at Hard Rock Live, rapper Megan Thee Stallion officially declared the arrival of Hot Girl Summer in South Florida.

During Stallion's Hot Girl Summer Tour stop in Hollywood, fans flocked to see the Houston native in her first headlining concert for South Florida. The crowd, dressed in tight corsets, revealing booty shorts, Hot Girl merch, and even anime costumes — a self-proclaimed favorite genre for Stallion — buzzed with anticipation.

The evening began with a high-energy opening performance by rapper GloRilla, who set the stage ablaze in a yellow, white, and black cargo pattern bikini and pants. Her powerful presence and dynamic setlist energized the audience, setting things off with the right infectious energy as a perfect prelude to Megan's performance.

As the stage lights dimmed, the concert setup came into full view. The entire stage was lit in vibrant red tones, creating an intense and fiery ambiance. A circular platform in the middle allowed Megan to dance and engage with the audience, while an additional ring in front provided a space for closer interactions with fans.

The visuals on the screens depicted scenes of dust, sand, and fire, building up the anticipation for the rising starlet to appear. As the music reached a crescendo, Megan made her dramatic entrance from an uprising platform. Clad in a fiery red bodysuit and matching boots, with her large afro of curls glowing under the lights, Megan immediately commanded the audience's attention, with all eyes (and phones) in the room centered on her. The crowd erupted as she launched into her hit song "Hiss." She kept the energy high with a string of her biggest hits, including "Ungrateful" and "Thot Shit." The audience couldn't get enough, chanting "Real hot girl shit!" when prompted by Megan.
Megan Thee Stallion's image on three enormous LED screens on stage
The stage was awash in red as Megan Thee Stallion kicked off the show.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
The first act continued with electrifying performances of her hits "Freak Nasty," "Megan's Piano," and "Kitty Kat." Megan's stage presence was magnetic, drawing the audience in with every move and lyric alongside her dancers dressed in similar red tones. She wrapped up the first act with personal fan interactions, taking phones from the front row to record videos and pictures, delighting fans who got to share Megan shaking her thing for them on social media. It wouldn't be the only fan interaction of the evening.

One of the night's standout moments was Megan's performance of "Cobra." The intense energy of the song's lyrics and Megan's fierce delivery left no doubt that the mic was on and that she easily deserved to be on top of the rap game today. Despite the song's vulnerability, Megan's stone-cold persona during the performance reminded everyone that she's not to be messed with. She ended the first act with a heartfelt "I love you, Hotties" before disappearing beneath the stage as a visual of a king cobra took over the screens.

The second act began with a dramatic shift in tone. Dancers in hooded cloaks appeared on stage, kneeling in a circle. As the music swelled, the dancers lifted their arms up to behold their leader, who re-emerged from an amethyst crystal cocoon, dazzling the audience in a lavender butterfly bodysuit with matching boots and dripping crystals.

The concert continued with a mix of hits old and new, as Megan performed fan favorites like "Plan B" and "Eat It," as well as her most recent single, "Boa," featuring choreography from the song's accompanying music video which has already amassed more than eight million views on YouTube. Megan kept the audience captivated throughout the show with her occasional dancing, squatting, and twerking, which proved so infectious that fans couldn't resist joining and dancing along.
Megan Thee Stallion dancing on stage
Megan Thee Stallion engaged with the audience as she danced and twerked on stage.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
A surprise highlight was Megan inviting fans on stage. She called up two whole rounds of fans, giving them the opportunity to dance alongside her. The DJ played some of her hits, sending the selected fans into a flurry of twerk splits and handstands. Whoever was sitting in the front row last night certainly got their money's worth.

The second act concluded with GloRilla returning to the stage for their recent collaboration, "Wanna Be." However, before transitioning to the final act, the DJ played a track featuring a voiceover from Megan, encouraging the audience to show off their best assets. The screens transformed into a simulated live TikTok video, adding an interactive element as the camera panned across the room, capturing fans dancing and celebrating being on the screen.

The finale was an all-out party, with Megan leading her dancers and the audience in an energetic performance. Dressed in a latex nude corset bodysuit, she delivered fan-favorite hits like "WAP," "Body," and the song that broke her into the mainstream, "Savage" — the Beyoncé remix, of course. The crowd went wild, singing and dancing along, celebrating the culmination of an absolutely unforgettable night and an impressive performance from the rapper.

Notably absent from last night's setlist were "Her," "Cry Baby," and, of course, the tour's titular "Hot Girl Summer." However, despite these omissions, Megan Thee Stallion still put on a performance that more than satisfied her South Florida fans. Megan's love for her Hotties was evident throughout the night, and it's safe to say she left them eagerly awaiting the next time she'll grace them with her presence.

Photos From Megan Thee Stallion's Concert at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood

Caroline Val is a Miami-based writer currently finishing her bachelor's in journalism at the University of Miami. In addition to writing for Miami New Times, her work has appeared in Ocean Drive magazine, Miami magazine, the Columbia Daily Spectator, and the Miami Hurricane. She is also set to appear in the second season of the Hulu docuseries Death in the Dorms.
Caroline Val
