Kodak Black's "Redemption" Cut Short by Curfew at the James L. Knight Center

Would the Kodak who took the stage be a changed man? The quick answer: Yes, but no.
At 8 p.m., local rapper Bizzy Crook was already on stage performing "Luck You" to a nearly empty venue — a shame, because even as one of the many openers for this concert, he has an outstanding stage presence.
It took a while for the Knight Center to fill, and people were still making their way to their seats by 9:30, but what else would one expect in a city where an "On my way!" text means "I'm just starting to get ready."
For about two hours, the DJ spun tracks between the openers, mostly local acts and several members of Kodak's Sniper Gang collective. Highlights included iCandy, who got the crowd moving with "Keep Dat," and Lil Crix, who performed a medley that included "Iced Tea" and "Power Freestyle." Other openers included Koly P and Sniper Gang members GorditoFlo, G6reddot, and Vvsnce.
Radio personality Supa Cindy served as the evening's emcee, introducing artists, interacting with the crowd, and hosting a twerk contest, because Miami.
Soon enough, the stagehands set up a pair of stripper poles and several dancers wearing Sniper Gang hoodies and tank tops took the stage. At about 10 p.m., Kodak emerged to his song "Testimony."
After a bit, the dancers left the stage, replaced by two strippers, who put the poles to their intended use. Other scantily dressed women came out holding signs promoting Booby Trap on the River and the Sniper Gang logo as "Calling My Spirit" began to play. It's an interesting choice for a strip song, but Kodak seemed unfazed, proceeding to perform "Walk" and "Spin" before giving a shout-out to his Mexican best friend and la raza — a random moment worth highlighting only because it was also very Kodak of him.
"Zeze" got the crowd turned up to 11, and it was at that moment that it became clear the show would be a smash. What Kodak lacked in high-tech production value, he more than made up for with charisma. Fans rapped along to songs like "Like Dat," "Identity Theft," and the aforementioned "Spin," tracks that don't get as much love from mainstream audiences.
Nearly 30 minutes into the set, Kodak underwent his first wardrobe change, slipping into a pair of Amiri jeans and a blue and orange Amiri jacket. He sat down for a breather, playing his Bruno-Mars-and-Gucci-Mane-assisted hit "Wake Up in the Sky" while prone on the floor. He also let some of the Sniper Gang members from earlier in the evening fill in while he conversed with members of his management behind the DJ booth.
Rapper G6 came out to help Kodak perform "The Way," after which things took a turn.
It was already 10:58 p.m., and the venue's curfew was set for 11. With songs like "Roll in Peace," "Skrilla," and "Falling Over" still on the planned setlist, Kodak skipped over them to "Super Gremlin," the new outro.
King came back on stage for one last number before the venue pulled the plug. Microphone still in hand, Kodak suggested doing freestyles and requested projecting the QR code for the tickets to his Memorial Day yacht party, whereupon the sound was cut off completely.
Hate him or love him, there's no denying that Kodak Black is an entertainer. He knows how to command a stage, and if he stays out of trouble, redemption may yet be in the cards.