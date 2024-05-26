 Miami Kodak Black Concert Review: Redemption Cut Short by Curfew | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Kodak Black's "Redemption" Cut Short by Curfew at the James L. Knight Center

Hate him or love him, there's no denying that Kodak Black is an entertainer.
May 26, 2024
Kodak Black performed at the James L. Knight Center in downtown Miami on Saturday, May 25.
Kodak Black performed at the James L. Knight Center in downtown Miami on Saturday, May 25. Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg

Local News is Vital to Our Community

When you support our community-rooted newsroom, you enable all of us to be better informed, connected, and empowered during this important election year. Give now and help us raise $4,000 by June 7.

Support local journalism

$0
$4,000
$700
Share this:
It's no secret that Kodak Black has had more than his share of run-ins with the law, which might help explain why he billed last night's show at the James L. Knight Center as "Redemption." It was Kodak's first South Florida show in two years and his first time performing since his most recent release from jail this past February.

Would the Kodak who took the stage be a changed man? The quick answer: Yes, but no.

At 8 p.m., local rapper Bizzy Crook was already on stage performing "Luck You" to a nearly empty venue — a shame, because even as one of the many openers for this concert, he has an outstanding stage presence.

It took a while for the Knight Center to fill, and people were still making their way to their seats by 9:30, but what else would one expect in a city where an "On my way!" text means "I'm just starting to get ready."

For about two hours, the DJ spun tracks between the openers, mostly local acts and several members of Kodak's Sniper Gang collective. Highlights included iCandy, who got the crowd moving with "Keep Dat," and Lil Crix, who performed a medley that included "Iced Tea" and "Power Freestyle." Other openers included Koly P and Sniper Gang members GorditoFlo, G6reddot, and Vvsnce.

Radio personality Supa Cindy served as the evening's emcee, introducing artists, interacting with the crowd, and hosting a twerk contest, because Miami.

Soon enough, the stagehands set up a pair of stripper poles and several dancers wearing Sniper Gang hoodies and tank tops took the stage. At about 10 p.m., Kodak emerged to his song "Testimony."
click to enlarge Dancers and strippers on stage at the James L. Knight Center
Dancers and strippers took the stage alongside Kodak Black.
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Clad in a white blazer, sweatpants with blue and white stripes, and blue Amiri sneakers, the rapper looked alert and healthy, which hasn't always been the case. Three minutes into the show, he shed the blazer and threw it into the crowd as his dancers continued with their choreography.

After a bit, the dancers left the stage, replaced by two strippers, who put the poles to their intended use. Other scantily dressed women came out holding signs promoting Booby Trap on the River and the Sniper Gang logo as "Calling My Spirit" began to play. It's an interesting choice for a strip song, but Kodak seemed unfazed, proceeding to perform "Walk" and "Spin" before giving a shout-out to his Mexican best friend and la raza — a random moment worth highlighting only because it was also very Kodak of him.

"Zeze" got the crowd turned up to 11, and it was at that moment that it became clear the show would be a smash. What Kodak lacked in high-tech production value, he more than made up for with charisma. Fans rapped along to songs like "Like Dat," "Identity Theft," and the aforementioned "Spin," tracks that don't get as much love from mainstream audiences.

Nearly 30 minutes into the set, Kodak underwent his first wardrobe change, slipping into a pair of Amiri jeans and a blue and orange Amiri jacket. He sat down for a breather, playing his Bruno-Mars-and-Gucci-Mane-assisted hit "Wake Up in the Sky" while prone on the floor. He also let some of the Sniper Gang members from earlier in the evening fill in while he conversed with members of his management behind the DJ booth.
click to enlarge Kodak Black at the James L. Knight Center
Kodak Black looked alert and healthy during his performance.
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
He returned to center stage to perform "Usain Boo" and skipped over the planned performance of "Skrt." Eventually, the "No Flockin'" beat poured out of the speakers, causing the audience to explode and rap every syllable. On stage was Kodak's 8-year-old song, King,  who took over while Dad underwent his second wardrobe change: a green outfit from Louis Vuitton. Back on stage, Kodak told the DJ to spin it back, and he performed "No Flockin" a second time with the help of his son.

Rapper G6 came out to help Kodak perform "The Way," after which things took a turn.

It was already 10:58 p.m., and the venue's curfew was set for 11. With songs like "Roll in Peace," "Skrilla," and "Falling Over" still on the planned setlist, Kodak skipped over them to "Super Gremlin," the new outro.

King came back on stage for one last number before the venue pulled the plug. Microphone still in hand, Kodak suggested doing freestyles and requested projecting the QR code for the tickets to his Memorial Day yacht party, whereupon the sound was cut off completely.
click to enlarge The crowd in front of the stage at the James L. Knight Center
The James L. Knight Center's 11 p.m. curfew cut Kodak Black's performance short.
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
At that, a herd of fans began to rush toward the rapper, seeking autographs. Kodak was signing anything and everything — shoes, jackets, T-shirts, and $100 bills. Eventually, things began to get out of hand, and the security staff cleared the premises.

Hate him or love him, there's no denying that Kodak Black is an entertainer. He knows how to command a stage, and if he stays out of trouble, redemption may yet be in the cards.

Photos From Kodak Black's Miami Concert at the James L. Knight Center

click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Bad Bunny Delivered a Supersized Spectacle at the Kaseya Center

Concert Reviews

Bad Bunny Delivered a Supersized Spectacle at the Kaseya Center

By Osvaldo Espino
A Timeline of Kodak Black's Legal Troubles

Lists

A Timeline of Kodak Black's Legal Troubles

By Anna Hopkins and Izzy Kapnick
Anitta's Baile Funk Experience Was a Celebration of All Things Brazil

Concert Reviews

Anitta's Baile Funk Experience Was a Celebration of All Things Brazil

By Caroline Val
Fatherhood Pushed Daniel Milewski to Pick Up His Guitar

Local Music

Fatherhood Pushed Daniel Milewski to Pick Up His Guitar

By David Rolland
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation