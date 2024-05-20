 Miami Nightlife Photos: Peso Pluma, Eli Manning, Anitta | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Eyes on Miami: Peso Pluma, Eli Manning, Anitta, and Others

From late-night parties to poolside bashes, World Red Eye captured all the memorable moments across the city last week.
May 20, 2024
Anitta, Peso Pluma, and DJ Snake
Anitta, Peso Pluma, and DJ Snake World Red Eye
Share this:
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Zoe Berman, Haley Edelson Cohen, and Nicole Spoelman
World Red Eye

Celebrate Life's Sweet Moments With Sweet'N Low

In anticipation of Mother's Day, Sweet'N Low hosted an exclusive celebration dedicated to embracing life's sweet moments and honoring the journey of motherhood. Upon arrival, guests were welcomed by a breakfast spread provided by Caracas Bakery, featuring coffee, delicious pastries, and more, all set against the backdrop of the Pozy's stunning floral arrangements.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Grand Opening of the Private Gallery Flagship Location Presented by Paso D'Oro

Wynwood will become home to a brand new luxury art gallery from the founders of the Museum of Graffiti. The gallery will open in a 3,700-square-foot converted warehouse at 2521 NW Third Ave., adjacent to the Museum of Graffiti and its sister exhibition space, the Art of Hip Hop.
Isabela Grutman and Camila Coelho
World Red Eye

The Bazaar for Good & Style Saves Redefining Philanthropy Day One and Day Two

For the fifth consecutive year, the Bazaar for Good returned to the Miami Design District on May 10 and 11, made possible by Lancôme, Schutz, Babor, MarcCain, and Stitch Lab.
click to enlarge
Anitta, Peso Pluma, and DJ Snake
World Red Eye

Anitta and DJ Snake at LIV

Saturday night couldn't have been more lit with DJ Snake taking over the decks at LIV. He kept the party going late into the night with his sick beats.
Eli Manning and Trevor Ferguson
World Red Eye

BBQGuys Exclusive Huddle + Tour With Former NFL Quarterback Eli Manning

Coinciding with National Barbecue Month and the kick-off of summer, BBQGuys, the leading specialty e-commerce platform for all things backyard — grills, outdoor kitchens, furniture, and more — hosted an exclusive huddle and tour of its brand-new West Palm Beach Backyard Design Center in partnership with Teak + Table Outdoor with former NFL quarterback Eli Manning.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Sunday Funday is always the best at Kiki on the River. Guests headed to the riverside hotspot to celebrate the end of the weekend with endless bottle parades and sparklers, keeping the party going into the early morning hours.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

Saturdays at Boho House are always the move, as guests enjoy the weekend with cocktails and beats in the enchanting outdoor courtyard.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

It was a wild Friday night at Mayami. Partygoers started the weekend off right, dancing and drinking handcrafted cocktails all night.
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Marion was all the hype at its Thursday night soirée. Partygoers arrived for a dinner party and experienced delicious food and cocktails, good music, and live performers that entertained the crowd throughout the evening.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

Guests headed to Villa Azur for a dinner experience like no other. The night was filled with incredible live entertainment and endless bottle parades, and partygoers began the weekend early and danced the night away.
World Red Eye

Surf Mesa at Strawberry Moon Saturdays

The vibes were immaculate on Saturday afternoon at Strawberry Moon with Surf Mesa on the decks, making the crowd feel good. The sun was shining, bottles were popping, and guests danced to the beats.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

Saturday was one for the books at Hyde Beach. Partygoers ordered endless bottles parades and sipped on Champagne by the pool.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
In Aggro Dr1ft, Florida Man Harmony Korine Turns Miami Into a Tropical Dystopia

Film, TV & Streaming

In Aggro Dr1ft, Florida Man Harmony Korine Turns Miami Into a Tropical Dystopia

By Douglas Markowitz
Clayton Horwitz and Mario Adrion Want You to Get Off Your Phone and Catch Their Comedy Show

Comedy

Clayton Horwitz and Mario Adrion Want You to Get Off Your Phone and Catch Their Comedy Show

By Adriana Santos
Miami Swim Week Will Make a Splash for Its 20th Anniversary

Fashion & Style

Miami Swim Week Will Make a Splash for Its 20th Anniversary

By Asha Elias
Florida Storm Chasers and Others Share Northern Lights Photos

Miami Life

Florida Storm Chasers and Others Share Northern Lights Photos

By Tom Finkel
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation