Eyes on Miami: Alex Rodriguez, Maluma, Marysol Patton, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye,
New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Alex Rodriguez
World Red Eye
Entrepreneur, philanthropist, and MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez (AKA A-Rod) and A-Rod Corp. made the holidays brighter for Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade youth members.
Alonzo Mourning
World Red Eye
After a two-year hiatus, DJ Irie hosted the 16th-annual Irie Weekend presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar.
Maluma took over the stage at LIV on Friday, where he put on an energetic performance with the crowd hyped and dancing the whole night. Partygoers were ordering endless bottle parades, as Ryan Castro was spotted in VIP singing along to the best Latin hits.
Marysol Patton and Paul Rimar
World Red Eye
Paul Rimar, Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton, and Romero Britto celebrated the finale of season one of The Ri
talk show and the launch of Rimar's canned cocktail, the RiTini, at Lique in North Miami Beach.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
World Red Eye
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie put on a special performance at Story on Saturday, as partygoers enjoyed the music and danced the night away until sunrise.
In the spirit of the season, Faena Rose members gathered to volunteer at Lotus House, the nation's largest shelter for women and children. Bringing good cheer to a good cause, they cleaned spaces, donated and sorted gifts, and prepared the space for the holidays.
The Miami Race for Inclusion drew hundreds of champions to Bayfront Park on December 8 to support the athletes of Special Olympics Florida.
Guests headed to Bottled Blonde to enjoy its renowned bottle parades. The vibes were at an all-time high as partygoers enjoyed watching Brazil's game for the World Cup.
Kiki on the River was in full blast on Sunday, where sparklers and endless bottle parades lit up the restaurant as partygoers put on their captain hats and danced the night away like the weekend did not have to end.
It was another hot and spicy Saturday night at Mayami Mexicantina! A trendy and stylish eatery with a Mexican fusion flare featuring a live fire performance and tangy cocktails sure to get those hips moving.
The weekend was in full swing on Saturday night, as guests headed to Brickell hot spot Komodo for the full Miami experience of fine dining and late-night partying.
Marion was all the hype at their Thursday night Soirée. Partygoers arrived for a dinner party and experienced delicious food, crafty cocktails, good music, and live performers that kept the crowd entertained through the evening.
DJ Stephan M
World Red Eye
The vibes were on point at Villa Azur on Thursday night, as guests enjoyed a delicious dinner in the idyllic outdoor courtyard followed by an awesome set from DJ Stephan M.
Jennifer Certain, Mariano BNS, El Pez Barcelona, Dmitry Prut, Skyler Grey, Tim Tadder, Tyler Levitetz, and Asante Malik
World Red Eye
During Miami Art Week, Avant Gallery kicked off its 15th-anniversary celebration at its Miami location at Brickell City Centre by hosting "The Future Factory," a dynamic exhibition featuring a collective of its artists whose work has been inspired by Andy Warhol.