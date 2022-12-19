Support Us

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Alex Rodriguez, Maluma, Marysol Patton, and Others

December 19, 2022 9:00AM

Marysol Patton and Paul Rimar
Marysol Patton and Paul Rimar World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Alex Rodriguez
World Red Eye

MLB All-Star A-Rod Hosts Holiday Party at Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade

Entrepreneur, philanthropist, and MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez (AKA A-Rod) and A-Rod Corp. made the holidays brighter for Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade youth members.
click to enlarge
Alonzo Mourning
World Red Eye

Sixteenth-Annual Irie Weekend Presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar

After a two-year hiatus, DJ Irie hosted the 16th-annual Irie Weekend presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar.
click to enlarge
Maluma
World Red Eye

Maluma and Ryan Castro at LIV

Maluma took over the stage at LIV on Friday, where he put on an energetic performance with the crowd hyped and dancing the whole night. Partygoers were ordering endless bottle parades, as Ryan Castro was spotted in VIP singing along to the best Latin hits.
click to enlarge
Marysol Patton and Paul Rimar
World Red Eye

The RiTini Launch with Paul Rimar at Lique Miami

Paul Rimar, Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton, and Romero Britto celebrated the finale of season one of The Ri talk show and the launch of Rimar's canned cocktail, the RiTini, at Lique in North Miami Beach.
click to enlarge
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
World Red Eye

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie at Story Saturdays

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie put on a special performance at Story on Saturday, as partygoers enjoyed the music and danced the night away until sunrise.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Faena Rose Volunteer Night at Lotus House

In the spirit of the season, Faena Rose members gathered to volunteer at Lotus House, the nation's largest shelter for women and children. Bringing good cheer to a good cause, they cleaned spaces, donated and sorted gifts, and prepared the space for the holidays.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Miami Race for Inclusion at Bayfront Park

The Miami Race for Inclusion drew hundreds of champions to Bayfront Park on December 8 to support the athletes of Special Olympics Florida.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Bottled Blonde Fridays

Guests headed to Bottled Blonde to enjoy its renowned bottle parades. The vibes were at an all-time high as partygoers enjoyed watching Brazil's game for the World Cup.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Kiki on the River was in full blast on Sunday, where sparklers and endless bottle parades lit up the restaurant as partygoers put on their captain hats and danced the night away like the weekend did not have to end.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

It was another hot and spicy Saturday night at Mayami Mexicantina! A trendy and stylish eatery with a Mexican fusion flare featuring a live fire performance and tangy cocktails sure to get those hips moving.
World Red Eye

Katana Saturdays at Komodo

The weekend was in full swing on Saturday night, as guests headed to Brickell hot spot Komodo for the full Miami experience of fine dining and late-night partying.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Marion was all the hype at their Thursday night Soirée. Partygoers arrived for a dinner party and experienced delicious food, crafty cocktails, good music, and live performers that kept the crowd entertained through the evening.
click to enlarge
DJ Stephan M
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

The vibes were on point at Villa Azur on Thursday night, as guests enjoyed a delicious dinner in the idyllic outdoor courtyard followed by an awesome set from DJ Stephan M.
click to enlarge
Jennifer Certain, Mariano BNS, El Pez Barcelona, Dmitry Prut, Skyler Grey, Tim Tadder, Tyler Levitetz, and Asante Malik
World Red Eye

Avant Gallery x The Andy Warhol Foundation: "The Future Factory"

During Miami Art Week, Avant Gallery kicked off its 15th-anniversary celebration at its Miami location at Brickell City Centre by hosting "The Future Factory," a dynamic exhibition featuring a collective of its artists whose work has been inspired by Andy Warhol.
