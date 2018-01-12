Yardbird's Long-Running Southern Brunch Continues to Deliver

At Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, weekends are particularly busy. For eight hours on Saturday and Sunday, the restaurant, which first debuted in 2011, serves comfort food items, from biscuits and fried chicken to mac 'n' cheese and fried tomatoes. It's one of the longest-running brunches in South Beach, in terms of service hours and years open.

With more than 30 items, Yardbird's Southern-style menu strikes a balance between traditional foods and some unique mashups. On a recent Saturday, the restaurant was packed with man customers waiting up to an hour for a table.

EXPAND Courtesy of Yardbird