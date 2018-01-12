Yardbird's Long-Running Southern Brunch Continues to Deliver

At Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, weekends are particularly busy. For eight hours on Saturday and Sunday, the restaurant, which first debuted in 2011, serves comfort food items, from biscuits and fried chicken to mac 'n' cheese and fried tomatoes. It's one of the longest-running brunches in South Beach, in terms of service hours and years open.
With more than 30 items, Yardbird's Southern-style menu strikes a balance between traditional foods and some unique mashups. On a recent Saturday, the restaurant was packed with man customers waiting up to an hour for a table.
Some of the most popular orders include baskets of buttermilk biscuits, served with honey butter and house-made jam ($7); bowls topped off with maple-glazed doughnuts garnished with crispy bacon ($9); and half fried birds ($27), alongside five-cheese mac 'n' cheese bowls made with trotolle pasta and coated with crispy herb crust. Some combined biscuits and fried chicken — which is prepped for 27 hours and coated in a cayenne-spiced flour — with orders of crispy chicken biscuit sandwiches, served in pairs with pepper jelly ($14).
Other tables opted for the few items that are only served during brunch. There are strawberry waffles infused with dulce de leche flavor and topped with chocolate sauce, strawberries, and Chantilly cream ($15); and prosciutto and avocado toast topped with a poached egg and roasted tomatoes ($22).
There is also a fried green tomato BLT, where a thick slice of pork belly is perched atop the tomato with pimento cheese, smoky tomato jam, and a lemon vinaigrette ($14).
For dessert, look to the brunch menu's "something sweet" section, which offers a moist chocolate coffee cake drizzled with chocolate sauce and served alongside house-made coffee ice cream ($9); and cinnamon apple hand pies dipped in house-made vanilla bean ice cream ($10).
As Yardbird maintains its popularity in Miami Beach, founder/CEO John Kunkel plans to open a fourth location, in Los Angeles. It is expected to debut in spring 2018 inside Beverly Hill's the Beverly Center. It will have a similar feel to the Miami flagship, and will offer a near identical menu with fried chicken, biscuits, and mac n' cheese.
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. 1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-5220; runchickenrun.com. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
