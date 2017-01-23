Taquiza Partner Washington Charles Opens El Grito Mezcaleria in Sunset Harbour

EXPAND Alexandria Guerra

Washington Charles is no stranger to Mexican flavors. The cofounder of Taquiza, Masa, and the Grdn is on to his next project, El Grito, which Charles hopes to capture the attention of industry folks.

The mezcaleria-style bar opens at the original Burger & Beer Joint location, at 1766 Bay Rd. in Miami Beach's Sunset Harbour neighborhood. For this venture, Charles has teamed up with his friend Antar Sosa of Redbar in Brickell. They both chose the location because of the memories. Charles says, “It was a local spot, seven or plus years ago. I remember coming here after work every single night and I would catch up with my industry friends which is the reason why we decided to obtain this place.”

Ezra Pattek topping off his Kung-Fu Grip cocktail, made with Mezcal Union, rum, banana, and chocolate liqueur.

The partners agreed they aren’t changing the Miami dining scene as they see El Grito as another option to this scene. They duo also brought on Ezra Pattek, former partner of Bar-Lab and member of The Bon Vivants, for the cocktail program. Pattek has spent the last five years working with Tequila Ocho, Ancho Reyes, and Pierde Almas mezcal. El Grito will originally start with 80 Mezcal’s and Tequila’s, which will grow over time. Pattek says, “It's not so much about how many agave spirits we carry, rather the producers and production methods of the agave spirits we choose to offer.”

Pattek's favorite drink is the Tepache which is a street-style fermented pineapple drink (think Kombucha) that’s made in-house and spiked with a choice of Tequila, Mezcal or Ancho Chile liqueur. Cocktail prices will be reasonably priced between $8 and $12, with beer at $4.

Tepache - fermented pineapple with Mexican spices

This is Charles’ second Mexican driven concept, however, the menu will not be as big as Taquiza. His love for Mexican cuisine began with his interest for spices as his mother grounded all her own spices the old school way. Even though El Grito is different from Taquiza, its masa will be incorporated in dishes like discade nachos ($12) made with chips from masa, ground beef, chorizo, bacon, cheddar cheese and jalapeno. El Grito will also offer burritos like pollo en mole burrito ($10) made with house made mole, toasted sesame seeds and avocados. Since they are around the corner from Flywheel, Barry’s Bootcamp and Anatomy 220 there will be healthy options for post-workout fuel, with salads and gluten-free tortilla shells on the menu.

According to Charles, this will be a big year, with an expansion of Taquiza on the horizon. Though Charles doesn't have exacts, he did mention the target city. “Not yet one location but, for sure in New York.”

El Grito is now open for dinner and late night Monday -Thursday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Friday- Sunday from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.. Lunch service is in the works for February with happy hour on the way.

