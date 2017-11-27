Soraya Kilgore's MadLab Creamery Will Offer Soft-Serve Ice Cream and Japanese Cheesecake

Pastry chef Soraya Kilgore, the mind behind the brilliant desserts at Alter and Brava, is setting up her own shop. MadLab Creamery is slated to open in the Design District the first week of December, just in time for Art Basel.

MadLab Creamery will be located close to husband Brad Kilgore's newest projects, Ember and Kaido, slated to open in mid-2018.

Kilgore says she chose the Design District for the artistic inspiration it affords. "It is a neighborhood that breathes art, creativity, and beauty. Who wouldn’t want to be part of that? The area is a vision of what Miami should be and is. Walking down the corridors from one court to the other, being exposed to the colors, the textures, the art, the architecture, and uniqueness is exciting, and it incites creativity."