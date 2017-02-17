Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Wakefest, Coconut Grove Arts Festival, and Hello Kitty

The J. Wakefield crew sports pink in honor of the brewery's latest release. Photo courtesy of J. Wakefield Brewing

Happy Presidents' Day weekend. For those of us lucky enough to have a three-day weekend, there's much to do. Start with happy hour at Casa Faena, or head to the opening of the award-winning bar Employees Only. Visit the Hello Kitty Cafe truck, or sample beer at Wakefest. Finally, get in some art at the Coconut Grove Arts Festival.

Weekend starts now!

Faena Miami Beach Courtesy of Faena Miami Beach

First Call at Casa Faena

Everyone knows what last call at a bar is, but what about first call? That's the moment you start the evening, and Casa Faena at Faena Hotel Miami Beach celebrates first call seven days a week from 4 to 7 p.m. Enjoy select $6 cocktails and elixirs by bartender Erik Tirums and $30 pitchers of Florida blood orange madras. Snack on select menu items at discounted prices, and snag prizes and giveaways. For reservations, call 305-604-8485.

Employees Only opens in Miami Beach. Courtesy of Employees Only

Employees Only Miami Opens

Employees Only, the New York City bar that has won numerous accolades, including being named one of the World's 50 Best Bars in 2016, will open its Miami Beach outpost today. Beginning at 6 p.m., the bar, located inside the Coral House at the Washington Park Hotel, will offer handcrafted libations, food, and even a psychic. Employees Only is open daily from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Courtesy of Sanrio, Inc.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Who doesn't love Hello Kitty? The adorable Sanrio cat is pretty much the feline equivalent of Barbie and comes complete with every accessory imaginable — including her own food truck. This Saturday, February 18, the bright-pink Hello Kitty Cafe van will pull into town. From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., it will be parked outside Dolphin Mall, near the Cheesecake Factory and Texas de Brazil. Get your share of cookies, cupcakes, candies, and gift items.

DFPF, along with two other specialty-release beers, went on sale February 4 at J. Wakefield Brewing. Photo courtesy of BeerPhotos

Wakefest

J. Wakefield Brewing's second-annual Wakefest will take over Mana Wynwood tomorrow, February 18. Breweries from across the world will participate in this celebration of the popular Miami brewery. From noon to 5 p.m., sample beer from about 90 breweries, including Trillium Brewing Company (Fort Point, Massachusetts); Jester King (Austin, Texas); Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. (Decorah, Iowa); Other Half Brewing (Brooklyn, New York); Holy Mountain Brewing Company (Seattle, Washington); 3 Stars Brewing Co. (Washington, D.C.); and Abnormal Beer Company (San Diego, California). Tickets cost $50 for general admission, which includes unlimited sampling; $75 gets you general admission and a limited-release bottle of Wakefield's Golden Ticket imperial stout. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com.

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival features food and music Courtesy Coconut Grove Arts Festival

Coconut Grove Arts Festival

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival takes over Miami's more picturesque village for three days of art, music, and food. February 18 through 20, check out the global food village that features dozens of delicious dishes, such as arepas, sandwiches, and even a bloody mary cart. Visit the Culinary Pavilion to watch chefs' demos and learn new techniques to use in your home kitchen. The Coconut Grove Arts Festival costs $15 for a one-day pass; residents of Coconut Grove (living in zip code 33133) pay $5. Tickets are available at the festival and at coconutgroveartsfest.com.

