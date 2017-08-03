 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
A match made in dessert heaven.
A match made in dessert heaven.
Courtesy of Margo Wolfe

MdoughW Collaborates With Sugar Factory for an "Insane" Milkshake

Clarissa Buch | August 3, 2017 | 9:25am
AA

Miami-based online dessert business MdoughW, known for freshly baked cookie cups and a wildly popular Instagram feed, is now available at Sugar Factory on Ocean Drive.

Beginning today, August 3, a selection of dough treats will be on sale, along with a limited-edition milkshake collaboration between MdoughW owner Margo Wolfe and Sugar Factory's pastry team.

Related Stories

The "Insane Milkshake," available on Sugar Factory's Ocean Drive menu for two months, is a blend of vanilla ice cream and Wolfe's Italian rainbow cake doughie. Before it is served, the frothy liquid is poured into a white chocolate ganache-coated mug, decorated with crispy gummy bears and MdoughW's mini rainbow sprinkle doughies, and topped with whipped cream and a tower of rainbow doughies. Milkshakes are priced at $16 — but the number of "likes" on your social media page is priceless.

Sugar Factory, the ice cream parlor and eatery with a roster of celebrity clientele — most notably Kylie Jenner, who appeared at the chain's Ocean Drive opening — is known for its Instagram-worthy sundaes like the King Kong that boats 24 scoops of ice cream ($99) and a $1,000 chocolate fondue that arrives with a bottle of Dom Perignon.

"It was natural for us to partner with MdoughW and use her doughies," Sugar Factory founder Charissa Davidovici says. "They're colorful and bright, and absolutely delicious."

For individual doughies ($6 each), find cotton candy white chocolate crunch, triple chocolate cookies and creme, and confetti fudge brownie, all available indefinitely.

Both the shake and selection of doughies are on sale in New York at Sugar Factory's Upper West Side location too.

Besides Sugar Factory, MdoughW is sold exclusively at Halves & Wholes in South Beach and Ella Café in the Design District. Otherwise, products can be purchased online or via UberEats.

Sugar Factory. 1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-604-0323; sugarfactory.com.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >