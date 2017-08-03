MdoughW Collaborates With Sugar Factory for an "Insane" Milkshake

Miami-based online dessert business MdoughW, known for freshly baked cookie cups and a wildly popular Instagram feed, is now available at Sugar Factory on Ocean Drive.

Beginning today, August 3, a selection of dough treats will be on sale, along with a limited-edition milkshake collaboration between MdoughW owner Margo Wolfe and Sugar Factory's pastry team.

The "Insane Milkshake," available on Sugar Factory's Ocean Drive menu for two months, is a blend of vanilla ice cream and Wolfe's Italian rainbow cake doughie. Before it is served, the frothy liquid is poured into a white chocolate ganache-coated mug, decorated with crispy gummy bears and MdoughW's mini rainbow sprinkle doughies, and topped with whipped cream and a tower of rainbow doughies. Milkshakes are priced at $16 — but the number of "likes" on your social media page is priceless.

Sugar Factory, the ice cream parlor and eatery with a roster of celebrity clientele — most notably Kylie Jenner, who appeared at the chain's Ocean Drive opening — is known for its Instagram-worthy sundaes like the King Kong that boats 24 scoops of ice cream ($99) and a $1,000 chocolate fondue that arrives with a bottle of Dom Perignon.

"It was natural for us to partner with MdoughW and use her doughies," Sugar Factory founder Charissa Davidovici says. "They're colorful and bright, and absolutely delicious."

For individual doughies ($6 each), find cotton candy white chocolate crunch, triple chocolate cookies and creme, and confetti fudge brownie, all available indefinitely.

Both the shake and selection of doughies are on sale in New York at Sugar Factory's Upper West Side location too.

Besides Sugar Factory, MdoughW is sold exclusively at Halves & Wholes in South Beach and Ella Café in the Design District. Otherwise, products can be purchased online or via UberEats.

Sugar Factory. 1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-604-0323; sugarfactory.com.

