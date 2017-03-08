MdoughW Launches on UberEats With Knaus Berry Farm Collab
Courtesy of UberEats
Miami-based dessert business MdoughW, known for freshly baked cookie cups and a wildly popular Instagram feed, is available for the first time on UberEats beginning today at 11 a.m. That's worth celebrating. How does a sticky doughie sound?
That's right. Owner Margo Wolfe created the most 305-inspired MdoughW treat to date thanks to a collaboration with Knaus Berry Farm. The dessert is exclusively available on UberEats through Thursday, March 9.
Similar to the Salty Donut's sticky bun doughnut, which stuffed a Knaus cinnamon roll inside fluffy 24-hour brioche dough, MdoughW's version wraps cinnamon-sugar-infused cookie dough around a half-portion of a Knaus roll. A vanilla glaze coats the massive bite, and toffee sauce rides alongside for additional richness.
"I haven't met a single person who isn't a die-hard Knaus Berry Farm fan," Wolfe says. "I love to do things with a bang too. I didn't want to just go on UberEats without something special. I wanted to make something that is the definition of Miami. I've been a fan of Knaus Berry Farm my entire life. It reminds me and so many others of childhood."
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Wednesday and Thursday, MdoughW's sticky doughie will be available, as well as chocolate-chunk dough stuffed with a brownie, Funfetti cookies and cream, and rainbow cake. Rrices range from $16 to $32 depending upon quantity.
In the following weeks, MdoughW will be available via UberEats Wednesdays and Thursdays. Wolfe plans for more Miami-style collaborations but wants to keep details under wraps for now.
"I have a huge online business," she says. "Those were just the best days that worked on our end. We're not a restaurant, so we're not here Saturday and Sunday."
Deliveries will be made throughout Miami-Dade, from North Miami to Coconut Grove and South Miami, as well as Miami Beach.
For more information, visit mdoughw.com.
