MdoughW Launches on UberEats With Knaus Berry Farm Collab

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 7:20 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Courtesy of UberEats
Miami-based dessert business MdoughW, known for freshly baked cookie cups and a wildly popular Instagram feed, is available for the first time on UberEats beginning today at 11 a.m. That's worth celebrating. How does a sticky doughie sound?

That's right. Owner Margo Wolfe created the most 305-inspired MdoughW treat to date thanks to a collaboration with Knaus Berry Farm. The dessert is exclusively available on UberEats through Thursday, March 9.

Similar to the Salty Donut's sticky bun doughnut, which stuffed a Knaus cinnamon roll inside fluffy 24-hour brioche dough, MdoughW's version wraps cinnamon-sugar-infused cookie dough around a half-portion of a Knaus roll. A vanilla glaze coats the massive bite, and toffee sauce rides alongside for additional richness.

"I haven't met a single person who isn't a die-hard Knaus Berry Farm fan," Wolfe says. "I love to do things with a bang too. I didn't want to just go on UberEats without something special. I wanted to make something that is the definition of Miami. I've been a fan of Knaus Berry Farm my entire life. It reminds me and so many others of childhood."

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Wednesday and Thursday, MdoughW's sticky doughie will be available, as well as chocolate-chunk dough stuffed with a brownie, Funfetti cookies and cream, and rainbow cake. Rrices range from $16 to $32 depending upon quantity.

In the following weeks, MdoughW will be available via UberEats Wednesdays and Thursdays. Wolfe plans for more Miami-style collaborations but wants to keep details under wraps for now.

"I have a huge online business," she says. "Those were just the best days that worked on our end. We're not a restaurant, so we're not here Saturday and Sunday."

Deliveries will be made throughout Miami-Dade, from North Miami to Coconut Grove and South Miami, as well as Miami Beach.

For more information, visit mdoughw.com.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

