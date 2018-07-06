 


Malibu Farm Launches Beachside Brunch
Courtesy of Malibu Farm

Malibu Farm Launches Beachside Brunch

Clarissa Buch | July 6, 2018 | 9:00am
This past April, Malibu Farm brought a California cool vibe to the Nobu Eden Roc Hotel. It's reminiscent of the Pacific Coast town for which it's named — call it upscale beach-shack style. 

Beginning Sunday, July 8, the restaurant will kick off brunch service from noon to 4 p.m. with frosé, breakfast sandwiches, and wood oven pizzas.

Created by private-chef-turned-restaurateur Helene Henderson, the restaurant is nearly 2,800 miles from the flagship, situated west of Los Angeles on the historic Malibu Pier. The Miami location bears a striking resemblance to the original but offers a more luxurious setting and views of the Atlantic Ocean instead of the Pacific.

Henderson's menu, which is mostly described in her 2016 cookbook, Malibu Farm: Recipes From the California Coast, celebrates locally sourced items and ingredient-rich plates. Right now, she receives bread from Wynwood's Zak the Baker, meat from Larry Kline in Deerfield Beach, and fruits and vegetables from Produce Kingdom in downtown Miami.

At brunch, try Henderson's savory fried egg sandwich, in which two nicely crisp slices of country wheat toast come slathered in an oozing egg, Havarti cheese, bacon, and tangy lemon aioli ($16). There's also a breakfast burrito served on a whole wheat tortilla and filled with scrambled eggs and chicken apple sausage; or the "Green Eggs and Ham" shakshouka, a dish of poached eggs with green harissa, chorizo, and salsa verde.

A wood oven churns out brunch-inspired pies such as the salmon pizza topped with salmon pastrami and ricotta cheese, and the corn pizza garnished with barbecue-roasted chicken and pepper jack cheese.

Beat the heat with fresh-pressed juices including a kale apple juice, an agave lemonade, icy frosé, or unlimited bloody marys (which cost an additional $25).

Avoid hotel valet by parking inside the large, $1-per-hour lot less than a block north of the hotel. It's a short stroll to the restaurant via the back boardwalk, which bears a sign for Malibu Farm.

Malibu Farm. At the Nobu Eden Roc Hotel, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-5579; malibufarmmiamibeach.com. Brunch is served Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

