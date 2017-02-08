Geoffrey Zakarian's Point Royal Opens This Weekend at Hollywood's Diplomat Beach Resort

Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian will open his latest concept Point Royal in Hollywood's Diplomat Resort. Photo by Ramsay de Give

Geoffrey Zakarian’s latest concept Point Royal, located at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, is slated to open Sunday, February 12, the fifth concept to launch as part of the property's estimated 100 million dollar renovation.

In 2015, the team at The Diplomat recruited Zakarian alongside several nationally-recognzied chefs to help rebrand its dining venues, joining the new Diplomat Prime steak house and soon-to-open Monkitail.

The Chopped judge and Iron Chef winner is chef/partner at The Lambs Club and The National in New York City, as well as at The Water Club at Borgata in Atlantic City. Zakarian is also the author of Town/Country: 150 Recipes for Life Around the Table and host of Sirius XM’s Food Talk radio show, which premiered at the 2013 South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

Zakarian told New Times he hopes to elevate the Broward food scene with his new restaurant and bar, Point Royal, a concept he describes as a modern take on a coastal-influenced brasserie.

"South Florida has earned a reputation over the last few years for its growing food scene. The quality and accessibility is something we've really seen take off in places like Miami Beach, but with a more recent push further north into places like Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach," said Zakarian. "With Point Royal, we're trying to bring a new level of sophistication to Hollywood and Hallandale Beach."

Point Royal will open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. When it launches this weekend, the restaurant will also give patrons a chance to indulge in the property's only raw bar, served up alongside a menu featuring the full array of Zakarian's own brand of modern American cuisine complimented by a central bar preparing juice-based cocktails while also offering the resort's largest wine list.

Zakarian's extension of Point Royal, dubbed Counter Point, is also set to launch this weekend, offering hot and cold coffee beverages alongside fresh-pressed juice, house-baked breakfast pastries, salads, and sandwiches with wine, beer, and an assortment of savory snacks for later in the day.

Expect to find Geoffrey Zakarian's version of the perfect lobster roll, prepared with his own mustard-mayo blend and cradled in Bibb lettuce, on the Point Royal menu. Photo courtesy of Food Network

Although the final details are still under wraps, a sneak peek at Point Royal's opening menu outlines raw bar items with a rotating selection of available East and West Coast oysters and Littleneck clams on the half-shell. Raw marinated items include a choice of Colorado lamb or tuna tartare; hamachi crudo with cranberry relish, cucumber, and apple; and marinated bay scallops in a melon broth.

Several seafood towers, ranging in price from $45-$165, will offer up everything from oysters and poached prawn to cold-poached lobster, Alaskan King Crab legs, and stone crab claws.

The menu continues with small plates, available from $14-$25 apiece, offering everything from ricotta and blue crab dumplings accented with celery and caviar in a lemon butter fondue, to a Louisiana-style seafood gumbo with shrimp, crab, and oysters. Grilled items, priced at $19-$36, currently might feature a spiced Chatham-sourced cod, Florida snapper, and Atlantic-caught tuna as well as a prime flatiron steak or organic heritage chicken.

Main plates will give guests a true taste of Zakarian's own brand of modern American cuisine. Priced at $27-$35, dishes include shrimp and grits featuring housemade shrimp andouille sausage, artisan Anson Mills grits, and pickled mushrooms; a roasted diver scallop and smoked fish chowder seasoned with fennel; pomegranate glazed short ribs; and a butter-poached lobster roll.

"This restaurant is everything I love, with a tremendous push for some of the freshest and most sophisticated seafood available in South Florida," said Zakarian. "Point Royal will be a comfortable eatery that really functions on a number of different levels, from breakfast and take-out to dinner and cocktails at the bar, with an exceptional quality and beautiful, vibrant atmosphere."

