Dirt Opens Third Location, in Mary Brickell Village

Dirt, an affordable and healthful fast-casual restaurant, will expand its roots to Miami's mainland next week with a location in Mary Brickell Village (900 S. Miami Ave. #125).
Slated to open before October 13, the outpost is expected to be similar to Dirt's South of Fifth and Sunset Harbour spaces, offering a menu catering to different diets — including vegan, vegetarian, Paleo, and gluten-free — along with beer, wine, dragon fruit mimosas, and a selection of teas from JoJo Tea. Most items are priced around $10.
Dirt in Brickell boasts one unique offering: frozen desserts.
The restaurant will stock vegan coconut and cacao soft serve, which will be used to create a roster of "mylkshakes." Highlights include nitro cold brew mixed with cacao soft serve; dragon fruit coconut blended with simple syrup and coconut soft serve; and matcha lavender coconut made with JoJo Tea matcha, lavender syrup, and coconut soft serve.
The forthcoming opening follows Dirt's recent expansion into Sunset Harbour. The company's original plans were to open in Brickell first, but cofounders Matt Ernst and Jeff LaTulippe jumped at an unexpected opportunity to take over Matthew Sherman's Paradigm Kitchen space when that restaurant closed in May.
Dirt Brickell. 900 S. Miami Ave., #125, Miami; dirteatclean.com. Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
