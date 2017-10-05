Dirt Opens Third Location, in Mary Brickell Village

Dirt, an affordable and healthful fast-casual restaurant, will expand its roots to Miami's mainland next week with a location in Mary Brickell Village (900 S. Miami Ave. #125).

Slated to open before October 13, the outpost is expected to be similar to Dirt's South of Fifth and Sunset Harbour spaces, offering a menu catering to different diets — including vegan, vegetarian, Paleo, and gluten-free — along with beer, wine, dragon fruit mimosas, and a selection of teas from JoJo Tea. Most items are priced around $10.