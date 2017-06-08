menu

Dirt to Open Second Location in Sunset Harbour

May 2017 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings


Dirt to Open Second Location in Sunset Harbour

Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 12:39 p.m.
By Laine Doss
Dirt is opening a location in Sunset Harbour.
Courtesy of Dirt
Dirt, the fast-casual restaurant that specializes in serving clean food at affordable prices, is expanding.

The eatery will take over the space formerly occupied by Paradigm Kitchen in Miami Beach's Sunset Harbour neighborhood. The restaurant, located at 1834 Bay Rd., is scheduled to open within the next 45 days, according to publicist JennyLee Molina. Little work is needed to prepare the space, short of decor and minor tweaking.

Paradigm Kitchen closed in early May, according to its founder, Matthew Sherman. It opened in October 2016. His restaurant also had a healthy-food concept, and he has nothing but positive words for Dirt. "I sincerely hope they are a success," says Sherman, who's also the founder of Jugofresh.

When Dirt Sunset Harbour opens, it will serve the same fare as the SoBe flagship. The restaurant offers various menus catering to different diets — vegan, vegetarian, Paleo, and gluten-free — and dishes are priced well under $20. Dirt also has beer and wine and a large selection of JoJo teas.

The opening of the Sunset Harbour location came as a surprise part of the restaurant's expansion plans, according to Molina. Original plans were to open a second spot in Brickell, but when this space became available, cofounders Matt Ernst and Jeff Latulippe jumped at the opportunity. The Brickell location is still in the works and will become the third Dirt.

An opening date and operating hours for the Sunset Harbour Dirt have not yet been announced. Stay tuned for more information.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
Dirt
More Info
More Info

232 Fifth St.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-239-3000

dirteatclean.com

