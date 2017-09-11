After Hurricane Irma, These Restaurants and Bars Are Now Open UPDATED

Though much of South Florida is run-down with fallen trees, broken power lines and other debris from Hurricane Irma, some restaurants and bars have managed to reopen, pledging to serve hot and fresh-made meals to residents. Others plan to reopen in the next day or so, as soon as curfews across the county are lifted.
Here is a list of restaurants and bars with their respective opening dates. Keep in mind, information is subject to change. We suggest calling ahead before heading to any establishment to confirm opening hours. Most of all, be safe and don't venture out if conditions are unsafe in your neighborhood.
Please check back as the list will be updated as more information becomes available. Send any updates to clarissaibuch@gmail.com.
GreenStreet reopened in Coconut Grove on Monday, September 11, just hours after Hurricane Irma hit.
Photo by Mario Ariza
180 Degrees. Downtown restaurant is open.
Ariete. Reopens Tuesday, September 12.
Baby Jane. Reopens Tuesday, September 12.
Ball and Chain. Hopes to reopen Tuesday, September 12 in the afternoon.
Baires Grill. Brickell and Lincoln Road locations open for dinner on Tuesday, September 12.
Batch Gastropub. Reopens for dinner on Monday, September 11 and welcomes customers to charge electronics, sit in AC, and refill water.
Barrio Latino. Opens at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, September 11.
Bar Nancy. Open until 10 p.m. on Monday, September 11.
Biscayne Bay Brewery. Opens at 3 p.m. on Monday, September 11.
Blackbrick. Restaurant reopens for dinner on Monday, September 11.
Blackbird. Open with limited hours due to curfew.
Bocas House. Doral, Weston, and Coral Gables locations open Tuesday, September 12. Bocas Grill locations in Kendall and South Miami reopen Tuesday as well.
Caja Caliente. Open.
Cheeseburger Baby. Little River shop opens Tuesday, September 12, with Miami Beach location to open soon after curfew is lifted.
Ciboney Cuban Restaurant. Open.
Downtown Doral. Restaurants at Downtown Doral will begin to reopen on Tuesday, September 12, including Dragonfly, Giardino’s, Las Vegas Cuban Cuisine, Bulla, Pisco Y Nazca, and Freddo. Check with individual restaurants on exact reopening date.
Dumpling House. The Doral-based Chinese restaurant is open. Delivery is unavailable until phone lines are restored.
El Brazo Fuerte Bakery. Open.
Ernesto's Tacos. Cutler Bay location is open.
Flanigans. Coconut Grove and Doral restaurants are open, with other locations expected to follow in the next day or two.
Fufi Restaurant. Serving and delivering empanadas.
Ghee Indian Kitchen. Reopens Tuesday, September 13.
Gianni’s at the Villa Casa Casuarina. Reopens Thursday, September 14.
Gramps. Reopens Tuesday, September 12 with limited hours.
GreenStreet Cafe. Open in Coconut Grove.
Hank & Harry's Deli. Reopens Wednesday.
Hardrock Hollywood. All restaurants inside are open.
Jimmy's Eastside Diner. Open with hot coffee.
KINGS Dining & Entertainment Doral. Reopens Tuesday, September 12.
La Sandwicherie. The Brickell location is now open, but the Miami Beach shop remains closed and probably won't reopen until Tuesday, September 12.
Lima at Atton Brickell Miami. Reopens Tuesday, September 12.
The Local Craft Food & Drink. The Coral Gables restaurant will open at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12 for dinner. Instead of its usual menu, the restaurant will feature themed family-style dinners through the end of the week.
Lola the Baker. Open and available for delivery.
Lulu's Ice Cream. Reopens Tuesday, September 12.
Milam’s Markets. Coral Gables and Miami Springs locations are open, with others to follow.
Mojo Donuts. Opens Tuesday, September 12.
Monty's. Hopes to reopen Tuesday, September 12.
Mr. PB&J. The food truck is back on the road. Check Facebook for exact location.
Ms. Cheezious. Biscayne shop is open.
Naked Taco. Opens Wednesday, September 13 for lunch.
Naked Crab. Opens Thursday, September 14.
Panther Coffee. Wynwood shop is open with limited menu until 5 p.m. on Monday. Regular hours to follow on Tuesday, September 12.
Paulie Gee’s. Serving a limited, take-out only menu from noon until the dough "runs out" on September 11.
Pinecrest Bakery. Open in Cutler Bay.
Prime Italian. Reopens Wednesday, September 13 for dinner.
Sakaya Kitchen. Restaurant reopens for dinner on Monday, September 11.
Sandbar Grill in Coconut Grove. Open.
Stanzione 87. Open with limited hours due to curfew.
Sushi Maki. Coral Gables and Kendall locations are open. Sister restaurants Canton Coral Gables and Canton Dadeland are open too.
Sweet Melody. Available for delivery. Buy two, get one free special all week with select flavors.
Tap 42. Fort Lauderdale, and Coral Gables restaurants are open. Boca Raton expected to open later today. Midtown is closed until further notice.
Town Kitchen and Bar. Reopens at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12.
Vagabond. Reopens Tuesday, September 12.
Versailles. Open with limited menu.
Verde at PAMM. Reopens Thursday, September 14.
Vice City Bean. Open.
Vicky Bakery. West Flagler, Hialeah, West Hialeah, and Miami Lakes locations are open with limited menu.
Wynwood Parlor. Opens storefront on Thursday.
