Partly Cloudy? Mostly Sunny? Here's Your Daily Eclipse Update!

Looking ahead to Monday's solar eclipse, here's the current forecast for Miami and Fort Lauderdale.
April 2, 2024
The path of totality and partial contours crossing the U.S. for the 2024 total solar eclipse occurring on April 8, 2024.
The path of totality and partial contours crossing the U.S. for the 2024 total solar eclipse occurring on April 8, 2024. Map via NASA Scientific Visualization Studio
As the nation's eyes commence to turn toward the sky in anticipation of the total solar eclipse of Monday, April 8, many Miamians, though not in the path of totality, likely wonder whether our corner of the Sunshine State will live up to its name that afternoon.

As of April 2, the answer appears to be no.

The current National Weather Service extended forecast calls for mostly sunny and breezy conditions Monday afternoon, with little chance of rain and temperatures in the mid-70s.

AccuWeather begs to differ, however, anticipating cloud cover throughout the day on Monday.

The Weather Channel, meanwhile, is absolutely hedging its bets, predicting 66 percent cloud cover for South Florida come eclipse time Monday.

All of which is to say: Stay tuned.
