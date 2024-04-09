Missing NY Subway Sex Offender Found in Florida Working as Rideshare Driver, Feds Say

A man who made headlines for repeated acts of alleged perversion in the New York subway skipped town and started a new life as a rideshare driver in South Florida without registering as a sex offender, according to court records.
He might have stayed under the radar if not for a violent car crash that cops say sent his rideshare customer to the hospital — and an incident in which he called police over a domestic dispute, personally revealing the location of his new Florida residence to law enforcement.
Kamruzzaman (yes, he has only one name) was recently arrested in the Sunshine State, where he's been living since 2023, according to federal agents. Court documents obtained by New Times show he is charged with failing to register as a sex offender and ignoring the terms of an immigration order that prohibited him from leaving the State of New York without notice.
Kamruzzaman became well known in New York City press for instances in which he was accused of rubbing his genitals on people and masturbating in the subway.
In 2015, he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and sentenced to ten months of probation. He later faced allegations that he rubbed his crotch on an off-duty police officer on a Queens subway train before fleeing shirtless through the streets of the Big Apple. For the latter incident, he was cited for violating probation and sentenced in 2018 to two years in prison. New York City media outlets reported a third incident of alleged subway sexual misconduct in 2021.
According to federal court documents, Kamruzzaman had his student visa extended in October 2015, a few months after his sexual assault conviction. He attended ASA College in New York City until his probation violation sentencing, according to court documents.
After Kamruzzaman, a Bangladeshi citizen, wrapped his stay in New York prison in 2019, immigration officials took him into custody, detaining him until July 2020.
By that time, he was subject to a deportation order for violating the terms of his student visa. But his application was granted for deferral of removal under the Convention Against Torture — an international treaty that bars deportation of immigrants to a nation where they would likely be abused and tortured. Kamruzzaman then remained in the United States under a supervision order, which directed him to stay out of trouble with the law, notify Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) of interstate travel, and report any changes in residence or employment.
The feds claim Kamruzzaman blew off the order, stopped reporting to ICE in 2021, and headed south to the Sunshine State. He obtained a Florida driver's license in 2023 despite never registering as a sex offender, as required by Florida law, according to court documents.
The now 34-year-old made Palm Beach County his home while working in local vape shops and as a rideshare driver, according to a federal agent's affidavit.
Kamruzzaman came back onto law enforcement radar in November 2023, when, according to a police report, he crashed his vehicle into the back of an SUV while working as an Uber driver in the South Florida beach-side town of Jupiter. The report noted his passenger, who suffered lacerations to his face, wound up in a local hospital. Police cited Kamruzzaman with a traffic violation for rear-ending the other vehicle.
When reached by New Times, Uber said that Kamruzzaman is not an active driver in its records. In response to the police assertion he was driving for Uber at the time of the accident, the company provided a statement claiming he had "applied but did not pass our background check process, and his applications were rejected." (New Times is in contact with the Jupiter Police Department for verification in light of Uber's statement.)
After the accident, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's perp-tracking unit identified Kamruzzaman as an unregistered sex offender. The address listed on his driver's license — the same one he gave police after the crash — is in the small Florida panhandle town of Marianna, nowhere near the South Florida area where he was working.
Law enforcement had no trouble finding him, however, after he called the cops in January 2024 to report that his wife and in-laws had abruptly left a residence where he was living with them in West Palm Beach. He complained that they had cleared out the furniture and that some money he had saved up went missing. "He reported that they moved from the residence, blocked his phone calls and social media, and will not tell him where they are," a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report states.
On March 12, the sheriff's office arrested Kamruzzaman on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender in Florida. After his fingerprints went through a federal database, the Department of Homeland Security realized he was the same one-named "Kamruzzaman" who had gained notoriety in the New York subway before allegedly absconding from ICE supervision in 2021.
In past statements to police regarding the sex offense arrests, he maintained he was wrongfully accused. He told New York City cops after allegedly rubbing his groin on the off-duty cop that he ran from the scene because he had been falsely charged in the past. New York City police noted that he left his backpack and phone behind when he darted.
In the Southern District of Florida, Kamruzzaman is facing a federal count for "willful failure to comply" with the terms of his ICE supervision; Palm Beach County prosecutors are fielding the state charge for failure to register as a sex offender.
Court records show he sent in an annual sex-offender registration in New York in September 2023, listing an Elmhurst, New York, address.
Some news reports have styled his name as "Fnu Kamruzzaman," apparently including the abbreviation for "First Name Unknown."