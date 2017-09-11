A Few Miami Restaurants Open Monday Morning to Feed Locals After Irma

A few hours after Hurricane Irma finally left Florida, Miami is essentially on lock-down. Trees cover most streets, downed power lines dangle dangerously all over town and curfews remain in place. So opening for business was basically impossible for most local restaurants today.

But a few hardy exceptions managed to open their doors and feed hungry residents tired of two straight days munching on stale hurricane kits.

In Brickell, La Sandwicherie opened at 8 a.m. to a steady stream of locals looking for a fresh meal. Owner Olivier Farrat says he was fortunate to be able to re-open so quickly.