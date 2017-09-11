 


La Licuadora opened up Monday morning to feed hungry locals downtown.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

A Few Miami Restaurants Open Monday Morning to Feed Locals After Irma

Zachary Fagenson | September 11, 2017 | 10:04am
AA

A few hours after Hurricane Irma finally left Florida, Miami is essentially on lock-down. Trees cover most streets, downed power lines dangle dangerously all over town and curfews remain in place. So opening for business was basically impossible for most local restaurants today.

But a few hardy exceptions managed to open their doors and feed hungry residents tired of two straight days munching on stale hurricane kits.

In Brickell, La Sandwicherie opened at 8 a.m. to a steady stream of locals looking for a fresh meal. Owner Olivier Farrat says he was fortunate to be able to re-open so quickly.

"We stayed open on Saturday and I knew I'd reopen as soon as possible," says Farrat. "We got lucky."

La Sandwicherie in Brickell started making food at 8 a.m. on Monday.
Photo by Zachary Fagenson

Farrat's Miami Beach shop is still closed, though, and probably won't reopen until tomorrow.

Downtown, one small Cuban shop opened its ventanita this morning to serve cafecitos and breakfast to a small crowd who mostly walked or biked over.

For many, it was the first hot food they'd had since Friday.

 
Zachary Fagenson became the New Times Broward-Palm Beach restaurant critic in 2012 before taking up the post for Miami in 2014. He also works as a correspondent for Reuters.

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

