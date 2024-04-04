Crane Accident Kills Construction Worker, Crushes Vehicle in Downtown Fort Lauderdale

click to enlarge View of the construction site where a fatal crane collapse took place on April 4, 2024. Photo by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue

A section of a crane fell from a Fort Lauderdale high-rise construction project Thursday in a late afternoon accident that killed one victim and sent two others to the hospital, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.The large, light-blue crane section sat atop a crushed vehicle on the SE 3rd Avenue bridge in downtown Fort Lauderdale Thursday evening next to a partly constructed building as investigators tried to piece together what caused the fatal incident.Fort Lauderdale Fire Chief Stephen Gollan said at a media conference that the accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. while crane segments were being added to extend the crane's reach at the construction site. Gollan said a platform carrying a large crane piece became unstable and failed, causing the piece to tumble to the bridge below.Gollan said the deceased victim was a construction worker who fell from the building site as a result of the accident.Two others injured in the incident were transported to Broward Health hospital facilities, according to fire rescue. They were reportedly vehicle occupants wounded when the crane section fell onto the bridge. A third person sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment, according to Gollan.Witnesses reported hearing screams coming from the vicinity of the bridge over the New River after the accident. Gollan said the bridge will stay closed until engineers can ensure its structural integrity."When the section of the crane fell, it did impact the bridge, leaving a hole," Gollan told reporters.Images released by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue show two severely damaged vehicles near the bridge entrance, one of which remained pinned under the toppled crane section.Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said its first responders went floor by floor at the building site to ensure workers were safe and accounted for. Gollan said construction at the site has been shut down, and the surrounding buildings are not in danger.The primary crane structure remained in place after the accident."It is a busy time on Las Olas. We are lucky that there were not more injuries or fatalities," said Fort Lauderdale Police Chief William Schultz.With development booming and construction constantly underway in the densely populated Miami metro area, crane accidents are not uncommon in South Florida.In August 2023, a crane accident in Miami at HCA Mercy Hospital killed construction worker Mario Andino Renteria. The crane failed while hoisting air-conditioning equipment.Andino Renteria's father has a claim pending against the contractors who were allegedly in charge of the hospital project, claiming they failed to conduct proper safety checks on the crane's jib and boom.The investigation into the Fort Lauderdale accident is underway, with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department coordinating with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.