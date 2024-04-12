 Take the Miami New Times Audience Survey | Miami New Times
Share Your Feedback: 2024 Miami New Times Audience Survey Now Open

April 12, 2024
Since we hit town in 1987, Miami New Times has been the Magic City's independent voice, making our mark on the community by covering compelling stories about topics that are ignored or overlooked by major media. To ensure that we continue to meet and exceed your expectations, we need your feedback.

That's why we're inviting you to participate in our audience survey.

We want to know how you feel about the job New Times is doing. By taking our audience survey, you'll give us crucial insight into what you expect (and want) from us. And we'd love to hear what you have to say.

We understand that your time is precious, but we assure you that your feedback is invaluable to us. Your responses will directly influence the direction of our publication, ensuring that we continue to provide you with the stories that resonate most with you.

Thank you for being a part of the New Times community. Together, we can make our coverage, website, social media, newsletters, and overall publication even better.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Miami New Times staff
