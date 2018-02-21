Miami is known for glitz, glamour, and douchebaggery. It's no secret our town has a reputation for over-the-top bottle service and DJs. On any given night, you're guaranteed to find a place to party. But that doesn't mean you're getting in.

From megaclubs to low-key bars and members-only spots, here are Miami's ten most exclusive clubs.

1. Soho Beach House. Your stuffy suit won't get you through the door of this ridiculously cool and exclusive members-only club, hotel, and spa. The 16-story oceanfront tower on Miami Beach caters to those who work in traditional creative fields such as film, fashion, music, and advertising, to name a few. Sorry, pedestrians. This private hideaway is by no means a traditional nightclub, but instead, a laid-back club where the who's who of Miami rub shoulders minus the sweat. On the second floor, you'll find DJs spinning on the weekends and occasional band performances at the Cuba-centric Club Bar. Upstairs on the eighth-floor rooftop, members can also groove to a live DJ on the weekends with an ocean view at the posh taqueria, and plunge pool called Ocho. Soho Beach House also boasts a Cowshed spa, beach club, 49 hotel rooms, and Cecconi's Miami Beach restaurant (nonmembers welcome) among other diversions. Pro tip: Don't dare forget to take a photo at Soho Beach House's infamous photo booth. 4385 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786- 507-7900; sohobeachhouse.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of LIV

2. LIV. A visit to the iconic club is pretty much a rite of passage in Miami. You often hear groups of hyped tourists on flights out of the 305 gushing about LIV, bro. If the mention of this world-renowned Miami nightlife institution induces you to roll your eyes, you're probably just mad about that time you couldn't get in. The upscale spot, dubbed one of the best places to spot a celebrity in Miami, recently underwent a $10 million renovation and now features a massive LED spider designed by SJ Lighting owner Steve Lieberman, the genius behind Ultra and Electric Daisy Carnival's insane light shows. If you can swing a table at this megaclub, you're golden. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com.

Courtesy of World Red Eye

3. Ora Nightclub. It's no secret the era of traditional VIP rooms has gone the way of the dodo because, let's face it, everyone in Miami thinks they're VIP. Save yourself the hassle and embarrassment of trying to drop a random name to the uninterested bouncer at Ora. This 600-person capacity hot spot has a tight grip on the front door. If you want a shot at getting into this exclusive South Beach club, leave the chancletas at home. Ora, now located in the former Adore Nightclub, was dubbed best VIP room in New Times Best of Miami 2017. If you've made it past the doors of this über-exclusive 10,000-square-foot club, consider yourself and everyone else inside VIP. 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-912-1010; oranightclub.com.

Photo by Gary James

4. WALL Lounge. At this go-to beach spot, you'll catch light shows on the walls and performances by world-famous artists and DJs. If you're lucky, you might even see Paris Hilton. The glamorous boutique lounge, located at the W Hotel on South Beach, is a hotbed of star-studded activity. According to New Times, "WALL's success lies in its size; it is so boutique it does not merit a VIP section — the lounge itself is the VIP." Grab a seat on one of the club's gold leather couches, sip a fancy cocktail, and escape the nightlife chaos at this Miami Beach favorite. 2201 Collins Ave. , Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wallmiami.com.

World Red Eye

5. Doheny Room at Delano. Last year, L.A.'s famed Doheny Room put down roots on the East Coast at Miami Beach's boutique Delano Hotel. It's all about the design details at this classy, low-key spot in the back of the hotel's lobby. Open Friday and Saturday nights, the stylish Doheny Room at Delano boasts seriously incredible tropical décor with vibrant wallpaper, funky lighting fixtures, lush plants, photography, and chic velvet seating. The sexy spot has bucked commercial house and Top-40 rap with its "anti-club’" playlist, so music elitists, this one's for you. 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-479-8128; sbe.com.

Photo by Liliana Mora

6. Story. This 27,000-square-foot South Beach dance spot has it all, from the bright lasers to confetti drops. The prestigious hot spot has had everyone on its stage from Avicii, Tiësto, and Travis Scott. If these walls could talk, they'd tell lots of stories, like the one about the time the Miami Heat celebrated its 2013 championship and racked up a $100,000 booze tab that was comped by club owner David Grutman. If you're not here to dance your ass off at one of the best dance clubs in town, turn around. 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-479-4426; storymiami.com.

Courtesy of Hyde Beach

7. Hyde Beach. Between Hyde Beach's pool, beach, and indoor/outdoor space, there are more than 8,000 square feet for party-goers to get unapologetically rowdy. But if there's one thing Miami knows how to do right, it's wild out poolside. If you're looking to party at one of South Beach's best pool party spots, look no further than the swank oceanfront SLS Hotel. Inside, be sure to check out the chic retro lounge. Outside, don't miss the giant rubber ducky statue. 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-1701; sbe.com.

EXPAND Photo by Nik Koenig

8. Saxony Bar. There's no shortage of places to night crawl on the beach, but this deco-inspired cocktail bar is special. The intimate space is located in the fabulous Faena Hotel Miami Beach, one of the best hotels in Miami. If you're looking for a glamorous, laid-back spot with a live DJ, grab a seat on one of the red and black stools and order a classic cocktail Thursday through Saturday. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-8800; faena.com.

EXPAND Photo by Monica McGivern

9. Basement Miami. The Edition's super-awesome subterranean disco, created by Ian Schrager of Studio 54, is an adult playground boasting a 2,000-square-foot ice-skating rink, a four-lane bowling alley, and one hell of a good time minus the red velvet ropes. Basement is "a nightclub that’s about inclusivity rather than exclusivity," according to the Miami Beach Edition's director of culture and entertainment, Joshua Wagner. And if you're a Miami-Dade resident, Basement rolls out the red carpet for you. There was a time when the club's secret smiley-face tokens were reserved for the rich and famous. But now, you can get one too. With the token, locals receive free club entry without lines, drink specials, discounts on bowling and skating, a 10 percent discount at Market, and other great VIP experiences throughout the year. Strut your behind to the hostess stand and mention the smiley token, show a valid Miami-Dade ID, and yell "305 till I die." Just kidding, please don't yell. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4548; basementmiami.com.

Courtesy of Nikki Beach

10. Nikki Beach. It's true. We live where people vacation. We can go to the beach in the dead of winter and not even bat an eye. And that's why there's no better way to party in Miami than to sink your toes in the sand at a proper beachside bash. This elite South Beach staple boasts a fabulous oceanfront beach club, a restaurant, a garden area cafe, and an indoor club. But the luxe beach club's famous weekly Sunday buffet brunch, “Amazing Sundays,” is where it's at. Bid adieu to the weekend and lazily soak up the sun on a daybed with a Bloody Mary in hand in true Miami fashion. 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-538-1111; nikkibeach.com.

