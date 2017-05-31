South Beach's Ten Best Pool Party Spots

EXPAND With summer 2017 around the corner, it's time to brush up on your pool parties. Photo by Chris Carter

Catching rays in our designer bikinis, sippin' juicy umbrella drinks, and chillin' by the pool. This is one case where the stereotype is true: Miami knows how to have fun in the sun.

A lot of it has to do with that whole carefree vibe you get from living in Miami, but the reason we're always walking around half-naked and tan is because of all the kick-ass pool parties we're able to crash — especially in South Beach. Yes, it's a bit of a tourist trap, but every Miamian has a soft spot for South Beach even if they won't admit it.

So next time you feel like crossing the bridge and getting wet, keep in mind these ten best pool party spots on SoBe. Now go get your splash on.

Courtesy of Dream Hotel South Beach

10. Highbar at Dream Hotel South Beach, 1111 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-4747.

South Beach's luxurious pools can seem out of reach for the average partygoer in Miami, but Highbar at Dream Hotel in South Beach offers the perfect staycation option for those who are "broke with expensive taste." The infinity pool area, adorned in white retro decor with golden accents, stands 70 feet above the ocean, giving you a bird's-eye view of the Atlantic. Highbar's Naked Taco offers topnotch Mexican cuisine, and unlike most SoBe hotel pools, Highbar is open to the public and there's no cover. It's like getting the Cancun experience without having to pay for the getaway.

Photo by Anthony Verrilli

9. Shore Club Hotel, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-3100.

One of the biggest dilemmas you'll encounter at the Shore Club is deciding which of the two elevated-edge infinity pools to dive into first. Well, the answer is based on the type of person you are. If you're more of a laid-back lounger, you'll likely pick the pool that's closest to the hotel. With lounge chairs and colorful, Moroccan-inspired beds, the vibe whispers relaxation. If you're more adventuresome, chances are you'll dip your toes into the pool that overlooks the beach. Feet away from the shore , you'll spot banana boats and Jet Skis zooming across the horizon. Located between the pools and draped with sheer curtains is Rumbar, where you'll get the best of both worlds. The pool is strictly for hotel guests only, so you'll have to book a room (or get sneaky).

Photo by Karli Evans

8. Mondrian South Beach, 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-514-1500.

The Mondrian does things differently, even when it comes to its pool. Named Miami's best hotel by New Times, the modern-day Alice in Wonderland-esque hotel extends its eclectic and detail-oriented style outside to its pool area. It's open to anyone on a first-come, first-served basis, but hotel guests get priority, and nonguests must spend at least $50 on food and drinks. For $500, you can get a day bed for up to six people, or fork over $800 for a cabana to accommodate more guests. DJs spin tunes poolside every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m., so choose a special occasion, split the cost among friends, and take a daycation.

Courtesy of the Delano

7. Delano Hotel, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-2000.

Surrounded by chaise longues, freestanding linen umbrellas, and canopied daybeds, the pool at the iconic Delano is as posh as the decor. Take a stroll through the Alice in Wonderland-themed garden path to behold its 7,000 square feet of refreshing, clear cure for the summertime blues. Access to the pool is available with a cabana rental, but non-guests are better off attending Delano Beach Club after 7 p.m., when live entertainment heats up as the night cools down. And when hunger strikes, you can always grab a tasty bite at Bianca, the Delano's indoor/outdoor restaurant which happens to be steps away from the pool.

EXPAND Photo by Chris Carter

6. Clevelander South Beach Hotel and Bar, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-532-4006.

You've driven by the Clevelander when showing visiting family and friends around town, but maybe you thought you were too cool to hit up a South Beach tourist staple. Admit it: bouncing beach balls in the pool and playing tourist for the day looks pretty damn fun. The folks at the Clevelander want you to come play with the out-of-towners; their pool is open to the public every Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 8 p.m. Memorial Day crowds were tightly packed, but try them on an off weekend for drinks with new friends you'll never see again.

