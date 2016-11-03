The Ten Best Hotels in Miami

EXPAND Faena's oceanfront views leave little to be desired. Courtesy of the Faena

Miami is blessed with a vast number of eminently hangout-able hotels. From the swanky jet-setter crash pads to the art deco icons that define South Beach to the sexy hideaways and the new crop of hipster hostels, the city is never short on swagged-out rooms and anonymous beds to lay your head. (And nobody cares whether you’re actually sleeping.)

The variety of options made it nearly impossible to choose the best in this city of ever-more-tempting accommodations. But these ten hotels exemplify their kind, whether it's budget, luxury, hip, historic, or somewhere in between. You won’t regret them in the morning.

EXPAND Courtesy of Faena

10. Faena Hotel Miami Beach: The "It" Spot

This glittering beachside lure for the South American rich and Euro-famous has ranked on endless top-ten lists since its globally covered grand opening. Its emerald expanse of gardens, opulent open-air lobby, and red-carpet-ready crowd are so quintessentially South Beach they have us searching with our magnifying glasses for a flaw. But there isn’t one to be found. The emerald-green lawns, limpid light pool and cheeky red pool/beach furniture create a dazzling palette. The restaurants are sumptuously decorated indoors, while the patio spaces feel like little fantasy casbah gardens. This color theme plays out in the room décor as well, albeit more subtly and balanced by taupe and cream.

3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Visit faena.com/miami-beach.

EXPAND Courtesy of East, Miami

9. East, Miami: The Swanky Brickell High-Rise

In the neighborhood known for sleek, sophisticated highrises, East managed to edge out the rest of the hotels and luxury condos by being newer, more ambitious, and—in keeping with its parent company Swire’s pedigree—slightly more Hong Kong haute. From its posh lobby bar to its hipster rooftop cocktail hangout to its secret invite-only lounge, this is an intriguing new addition to the Brickell landscape. Rooms are done in an understated natural-tone palette—somewhere between beach resort, modern minimalist and China Rich.

788 Brickell Plaza, Miami. Visit east-miami.com.

George Martinez

8. The Vagabond: The Coolest Motel

You know how usually when someone says they’re staying in a motel, you assume they’re slumming? Not in Miami. This rumored former Rat Pack hangout is ready to reclaim the coolness quotient of its glory days. Its combination of neon décor accents visible from the street, Fifties-inspired furniture throughout the property, and modern luxuries in-room are filling the need for fun and funky lodgings downtown. Why should the Deco era get all the throwback love, anyway?

7301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Visit thevagabondhotel.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of The Delano

7. The Delano: South Beach Deco Chic

In the 1990s, this Ian Schrager/Philippe Starck partnership redefined the Miami Beach Art Deco hotel trend, with a breezy pop-luxe Wonderland approach that immediately became iconic. The white-on-white façade and back pool area are a dazzling contrast to the dramatically lit lobby, where every piece of furniture from the pool table to the Salvador Dali chair to the Murano chandeliers might be part of an art museum installation. The lack of signage, while intentional, is a bit confusing— you probably will lurk under the gauze curtains and randomly stumble into the Rose Bar before you finally wind up in your intended location.

If you stay at Delano, you re-orient quickly by looking out your windows, where the beach suddenly dominates your vision. You learn to cut through the courtyard to make a beeline for the prime pool loungers in the back garden. Most people stay here for the sexy, low-key, indoor/outdoor party vibe. All things change in time, and we’ve heard that due to new ownership, some of the décor and programming might change here—but they’d be foolish to tamper with its spirit.

1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Visit morganshotelgroup.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of The Betsy

6. The Betsy: SoBe's Arts Haven

While most Miami Beach hotels strive to throw the most model-friendly pool party or create the most expensive cocktail menu, the Betsy quietly excels in an altogether different spectrum of culture: This is the sophisticate’s choice for a refined Ocean Drive experience, with Colonial-meets-Deco décor and a very intelligent and eclectic programming slate. In fact, the Betsy’s salon-style events are so different from everything else in the neighborhood, there’s something daring about them. Come here to hear live chamber music, browse international photography collections, attend poetry readings, and otherwise feed your soul. This hotel even has a writers’ room for its many visiting writers. On the more hedonistic front, the new rooftop pool opens in November.

1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach. Visit thebetsyhotel.com.

