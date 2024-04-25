Porter Robinson Announces Smile! :D World Tour, Coming to Miami in September

Singer-songwriter and producer Porter Robinson has announced a five-continent world tour in support of his third album, Smile! :D, which is set for release on July 26 via Mom+Pop. Robinson will make his way to Miami, stopping at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park on Saturday, September 7. Digicore singer-songwriter Ericdoa will serve as the opener.
Robinson is set to debut a whole new live production, including a full live band. The latter news shouldn't be all that surprising; the 31-year-old has been experimenting with the band format for a minute.
Fans got a first taste of the new album with the release of the single "Cheerleader," an indie-pop number that seems worlds away from his beginnings as an EDM DJ in the early 2010s. But if you've been keeping up with Robinson's career, you'll know he quickly distanced himself from the progressive-house sound, opting to dive into ambient and synthpop with clear nods to J-pop.
Though his debut album, 2014's Worlds, made him a household name, Robinson came to his own with 2021's Nurture, which saw him move away from drop-dependent beats and get more personal, addressing his battle with depression and writer's block.
With the release of his upcoming album's second single, "Knock Yourself Out XD," it's clear that Smile! :D will build on Nurture's move away from dance music, opting to go into a more pop direction with instrumentation mixed with electronic elements.
Presale for the Smile! :D World Tour starts Tuesday, April 30, at 10 a.m. Fans must register at porterrobinson.com to gain access. The general public can buy tickets beginning Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m.
Here is the complete list of dates for the Smile! :D World Tour:
August 29, 2024 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
August 30, 2024 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
August 31, 2024 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
September 5, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
September 6, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena
September 7, 2024 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
September 10, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium
September 11, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 13, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
September 14, 2024 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
September 15, 2024 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center
September 17, 2024 - Montreal, BC - MTELUS
September 19, 2024 - Toronto, BC - HISTORY
September 21, 2024 - Toronto, BC - HISTORY
September 22, 2024 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
September 23, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater
September 26, 2024 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
September 27, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
September 28, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
September 30, 2024 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
October 1, 2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
October 8, 2024 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum
October 11, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
October 12, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
October 13, 2024 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
October 15, 2024 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
October 17, 2024 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
October 18, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 19, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - BleauLive Theater
October 24, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre
October 25, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
October 29, 2024 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House
October 31, 2024 - Portland, OR - Alaska Airlines' Theater of the Clouds
November 1, 2024 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
November 2, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
November 25, 2024 - Bangkok - Samyan Mitrtown Hall
November 27, 2024 - Singapore - The Star Performing Arts Centre
December 8, 2024 - Manila - The Podium
December 10, 2024 - Taipei - Zepp New Taipei
December 12, 2024 - Seoul - Myunghwa Live Hall
February 10, 2025 - Tokyo - Tokyo Garden Theater
February 11, 2025 - Osaka - Namba Hatch
February 12, 2025 - Nagoya - Diamond Hall
February 14, 2025 - Fukuoka - UNITEDLAB
February 21, 2025 - Berlin - Huxleys Neue Welt
February 22, 2025 - Hamburg - Fabrik
February 24, 2025 - Oslo - Rockefeller Music Hall
February 25, 2025 - Stockholm - Berns
February 26. 2025 - Copenhagen - Vega
February 28, 2025 - Amsterdam - Melkweg
March 3, 2025 - Cologne - Live Music Hall
March 4, 2025 - Paris - Salle Pleyel
March 6, 2025 - London - O2 Academy Brixton
March 7, 2025 - Manchester - Albert Hall
March 8, 2025 - Glasgow - SWG3 Galvanizers
March 10, 2025 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre
Porter Robinson. With Ericdoa. 8 p.m. Saturday, September 7, at FPL Solar Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. via livenation.com.