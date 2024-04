Porter Robinson Announces Smile! :D World Tour, Coming to Miami in September

Singer-songwriter and producer Porter Robinson has announced a five-continent world tour in support of his third album,, which is set for release on July 26 via Mom+Pop. Robinson will make his way to Miami, stopping at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park on Saturday, September 7. Digicore singer-songwriter Ericdoa will serve as the opener.Robinson is set to debut a whole new live production, including a full live band. The latter news shouldn't be all that surprising; the 31-year-old has been experimenting with the band format for a minute.Fans got a first taste of the new album with the release of the single "Cheerleader," an indie-pop number that seems worlds away from his beginnings as an EDM DJ in the early 2010s. But if you've been keeping up with Robinson's career, you'll know he quickly distanced himself from the progressive-house sound, opting to dive into ambient and synthpop with clear nods to J-pop.Though his debut album, 2014's Worlds , made him a household name, Robinson came to his own with 2021's, which saw him move away from drop-dependent beats and get more personal, addressing his battle with depression and writer's block.With the release of his upcoming album's second single, "Knock Yourself Out XD," it's clear that Smile! :D will build onmove away from dance music, opting to go into a more pop direction with instrumentation mixed with electronic elements.Presale for the Smile! :D World Tour starts Tuesday, April 30, at 10 a.m. Fans must register at porterrobinson.com to gain access. The general public can buy tickets beginning Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m.Here is the complete list of dates for the Smile! :D World Tour:August 29, 2024 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at FenwayAugust 30, 2024 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at FenwayAugust 31, 2024 - New York, NY - Forest Hills StadiumSeptember 5, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola RoxySeptember 6, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Addition Financial ArenaSeptember 7, 2024 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront ParkSeptember 10, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Municipal AuditoriumSeptember 11, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union AmphitheatreSeptember 13, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the MannSeptember 14, 2024 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post PavilionSeptember 15, 2024 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events CenterSeptember 17, 2024 - Montreal, BC - MTELUSSeptember 19, 2024 - Toronto, BC - HISTORYSeptember 21, 2024 - Toronto, BC - HISTORYSeptember 22, 2024 - Detroit, MI - The FillmoreSeptember 23, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise AmphitheaterSeptember 26, 2024 - Madison, WI - The SylveeSeptember 27, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly IslandSeptember 28, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - The ArmorySeptember 30, 2024 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music ParkOctober 1, 2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - The CriterionOctober 8, 2024 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County ColiseumOctober 11, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood BowlOctober 12, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort AmphitheatreOctober 13, 2024 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs ParkOctober 15, 2024 - Albuquerque, NM - RevelOctober 17, 2024 - Denver, CO - Ball ArenaOctober 18, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union AmphitheatreOctober 19, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - BleauLive TheaterOctober 24, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Wheatland Toyota AmphitheatreOctober 25, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline AmphitheatreOctober 29, 2024 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert HouseOctober 31, 2024 - Portland, OR - Alaska Airlines' Theater of the CloudsNovember 1, 2024 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports CentreNovember 2, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge ArenaNovember 25, 2024 - Bangkok - Samyan Mitrtown HallNovember 27, 2024 - Singapore - The Star Performing Arts CentreDecember 8, 2024 - Manila - The PodiumDecember 10, 2024 - Taipei - Zepp New TaipeiDecember 12, 2024 - Seoul - Myunghwa Live HallFebruary 10, 2025 - Tokyo - Tokyo Garden TheaterFebruary 11, 2025 - Osaka - Namba HatchFebruary 12, 2025 - Nagoya - Diamond HallFebruary 14, 2025 - Fukuoka - UNITEDLABFebruary 21, 2025 - Berlin - Huxleys Neue WeltFebruary 22, 2025 - Hamburg - FabrikFebruary 24, 2025 - Oslo - Rockefeller Music HallFebruary 25, 2025 - Stockholm - BernsFebruary 26. 2025 - Copenhagen - VegaFebruary 28, 2025 - Amsterdam - MelkwegMarch 3, 2025 - Cologne - Live Music HallMarch 4, 2025 - Paris - Salle PleyelMarch 6, 2025 - London - O2 Academy BrixtonMarch 7, 2025 - Manchester - Albert HallMarch 8, 2025 - Glasgow - SWG3 GalvanizersMarch 10, 2025 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre