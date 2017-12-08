Eyes on Miami: Trina, Paris Hilton, and Others Gather for Basel

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
November 30
El Tucán Nightclub Grand Reveal: Never one to shy away from a good time, El Tucán has taken its sexy cabaret concept to the next level. The new El Tucán Cabaret and Nightclub launched on Thursday, November 30, adding “nightclub” to its impressive resume. The venue invited late-night revelers to dance into the wee hours of the morning with a powerhouse set by local legend DJ Irie and friends for the Grand Reveal.
Jadakiss at Story: Rapper Jadakiss was spotted at Story on Thursday night as party goers sang ” We Gonna Make It” through the night.
December 1
Playboi Carti and Alec Monopoly at LIV: Playboi Carti and Alec Monopoly partied on Friday night at LIV.
December 2
Armin van Buuren and Cedric Gervais at LIV: Cedric Gervais was in a “state of trance” experiencing Armin van Buuren.
December 3
Kiki on the River Sundays: Champagne, bubbly and more champagne were the center of Kiki on the River Sunday night.
December 4
Adrien Broner, Trick Daddy, Kent Jones, and Trina at Studio 23: Monday night was a packed house at Studio 23 as rappers Trick Daddy, Kent Jones, and Trina partied throughout the night. Even professional boxer Adrien Broner was spotted out celebrating.
Vibram x Campana Brothers Collaboration Celebration at Miami Design District: Vibram, manufacturing brand of high-performance rubber soles, celebrated their partnership with acclaimed designers, the Campana Brothers, at a Brazilian-inspired soiree in Miami Design District’s Jungle Plaza during Miami Art Week. Humberto Campana, cofounder and designer of the Campana Brothers, was present at kickoff event, along with Vibram CEO, Marco Bramani.
December 5
Mr. Brainwash at Favela Beach at Wall: Artist Mr. Brainwash guest starred at Wall Tuesday night, brainwashing everyone into believing “Life is Beautiful.”
Design Miami/ Collectors Preview: Design Miami/ hosted an exclusive collectors preview, the first opportunity for global design collectors to witness the design show before it opened to the public.
Jesse Jo Stark and Mary Anne Hunstman Performance at Miami Design District: Guests gathered at the Miami Design District‘s Palm Court as Jesse Jo Stark, Mary Anne Huntsman, and Maestro Eduardo Marturet of The Miami Symphony Orchestra performed an outdoor concert to an exclusive crowd. The event was presented by Chrome Hearts and produced by Emilio Estefan.
Ocean Drive Magazine and MSC Cruises Celebrate The December Issue With Cover Star Paris Hilton at Mana Wynwood: Ocean Drive and MSC Cruises partnered to co-host “Art of the Party” at Mana Wynwood with special guest, Paris Hilton.
December 6
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka, and Guy Gerber at Wall: Paris Hilton and her boyfriend Chris Zylka were spotted at Wall on Wednesday night as Guy Gerber played the latest beats.
Wynwood Walls Artist VIP Dinner and After Party: Celebrities, Miami influencers and the world’s top artists, including City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, renowned artist Peter Tunney, Miami Dolphins’ Julius Thomas, contemporary artist Shepard Fairey and Jermaine Dupri were in celebration to kick off Wynwood Walls’ newest collection for Art Basel Miami Beach 2017 at a special VIP dinner and party.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!