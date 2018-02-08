The Ten Best Ways to Celebrate Galentine's Day 2018 in Miami

February 13th, Galentine's Day, celebrates three important things: waffles, women, and the wise words of Leslie Knope, Amy Poehler's character on the hit TV show Parks and Recreation who created the holiday in 2010. But though the event began in fictional Pawnee, it's time you celebrated the unofficial holiday in real life.

Galentine's Day, as Knope explains it, is the ultimate female friendship celebration. "Oh, it's only the best day of the year," she gushes. "Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It's like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas."

From breakfast with your amigas to yoga, here are the ten best ways to celebrate Galentine's Day in Miami.

Is it really Galentine's Day if you aren't eating waffles? Photo by TheCulinaryGeek | Flickr CC

1. Breakfast at Jimmy’s Eastside Diner. Parks and Recreation's Leslie Knope once said, “We need to remember what’s important in life: friends, waffles, work. Or waffles, friends, work. Doesn’t matter, but work is third." There's no better place in town to "kick it, breakfast-style" with some waffles (or frittatas) than at one of Miami's best all-day breakfast spots, located in the MiMo district. Much like JJ's Diner on Parks and Recreation, Jimmy's serves up breakfast any time of the day. Gather your girls, grab a seat at one of the classic diner's maroon booths, and celebrate Galentine's Day, breakfast-style. Jimmy’s Eastside Diner, 7201 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-754-3692; yelp.com/biz/jimmys-eastside-diner-miami.

EXPAND You should be poolside. Photo by Chris Carter

2. Spend the Day at the Standard. February 13th is all about "ladies celebrating ladies." Where better to do that than the chic, retro hotel on Island Avenue in Miami Beach? Splurge on a day pass ($75 Monday to Thursday, $125 Friday to Sunday) and enjoy the hotel's infinity pool with an underwater sound system, Roman waterfall hot tub, indoor DIY spa treatments, and more. After you've spent your day relaxing harder than Paris Hilton, join author and executive producer of Writing Class Radio, Andrea Askowitz, for Standard Love Stories February 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. You might find inspiration for your "personalized 5,000-word essays to each of your friends on why they're all awesome" a la Leslie Knope. RSVP for Standard Love Stories here. The Standard, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-1717; standardhotels.com.

Get your drink on. Photo by Adam Hendel

3. Wine Tasting at Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery. Spending hours on end stuck in Miami's gridlock each day gets real old. After fighting that traffic, you'll need a glass, or five, and a serious escape from the real world with your girls. Spend your day eating and drinking at Miami's best escape from reality. Head to the winery's grandiose tasting room and take a seat at the unique barrel tasting bar. The Ultimate Wine Tasting ($12.95 per person, plus tax) will get you and your alcohol-seeking babes five one-ounce pours of table wines made from tropical fruits such as mango, lychee, guava, passionfruit, and carambola.You'll even get to keep the glass and get half off your next tasting if you bring it back. Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery, 30205 SW 217th Ave., Homestead; 305-242-1224; schneblywinery.com. Winetastings cost $12.95 plus tax per person.

EXPAND Spend Galentine's Day in nature. Photo by jeremyparr | Flickr CC

4. Canoeing and Kayaking at Oleta River State Park. Paddle it out with your "beautiful tropical fish" (which is among "Leslie Knope's top eight terms of endearment") at Florida's largest urban park, located on Biscayne Bay. Explore this incredible slice of paradise and catch a glimpse of wildlife as you ride through scenic mangrove trails and into the waters of North Biscayne Bay. The park also offers off-road bike paths, cabins, pavilions, a beach, a fishing area, picnicking, and more. Pro tip: Bring lots of bug spray. Oleta River State Park, 3400 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach; 305-919-1844; floridastateparks.org/park/Oleta-River.Admission fee is $6 per vehicle (two to eight people) and $4 for single-occupant vehicle or motorcycle. Visit bgoletariveroutdoor.com for rental prices.

Get weird in Homestead. Photo by Xtaros' Flickr | MNT Flickr Pool

5. Coral Castle Museum. Getting dumped sucks. Getting dumped the day before your wedding sucks even more. After Edward Leedskalnin got dumped by his fiancé the day before they were to get hitched, he spent the next 28 years building Coral Castle, a kooky monument to his lost love. The five-foot-tall, 100-pound, heartbroken Latvian man didn't use outside assistance or large machinery to help him carve and sculpt over 1,100 tons of coral rock, according to Coral Castle's site. Did he use magnets? Extraterrestrial technology? To this day, no one knows. Be sure to take a guided tour and learn more about the history of the mysterious monument that was dubbed the best South Florida tourist trap that actually doesn't suck by New Times. It's bizarre, and your girls need to witness this piece of weird Miami history, stat. Coral Castle, 28655 S. Dixie Hwy., Homestead; 305-248-6345; coralcastle.com. Admission is $18.





Yoga feels better when it's outside. The Ludlam Trail

6. Free Yoga at Peacock Park. Your gals up north don't have the luxury of celebrating Galentine's Day outside without getting frostbite. So while your long-distance lady friends are doing yoga inside, you and your Miami ones will be relaxing the mind, body, and soul with views of Biscayne Bay courtesy of Dharma Studio. Dubbed the best place for free yoga in Miami by New Times, this no-cost yoga class held every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. is a great way to spend time with your galentines without breaking the bank. Classes also take place every Saturday from 8 to 9 a.m. on the rooftop of the Mayfair Hotel & Spa. Every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. at Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Miami; and every Saturday from 8 to 9 a.m. on the rooftop of the Mayfair Hotel & Spa, 3000 Florida Ave., Miami; 305-461-5506. Admission is free.

Remember that time Beyoncé and Kelly crashed a fellow singers' party and took pictures with that girl who was passed out on the couch? Photo courtesy of Sing Sing Miami

7. Sing Sing Karaoke. Before you tell us you need to be three shots deep to even think about stepping up to the microphone, hear us out. At Miami Beach's Sing Sing Karaoke, it's all about über luxurious private rooms equipped with flat-screen TVs, booths, party lights, full bar and bottle service, and your choice of over 120,000 songs. If it's good enough for Beyoncé and Jay-Z, it's good enough for you. A standard room seats 10-12 people at Miami's best karaoke spot and costs $8 per person/hour. But if you and the gals are looking to save a buck, Sing Sing's daily happy hour is where it's at. Happy-hour pricing runs until 8 p.m. and is $4 per person/hour with $4 well drinks, beer, and wine. Don't forget to have the staff show you which massive VIP room Beyoncé and Jay-Z rented on that infamous night. Sing Sing Karaoke, 717 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-763-8410; singsingmiami.com. Standard room costs $8 per person/hour.

EXPAND The Silverball Museum boasts 88 pinball machines, with some dating back as far as the '50s. Photo by Jessica Gibbs

8. Silverball Museum. Pinball is way more fun when alcohol is involved. You can just blame the booze when that silver ball rolls past the flippers and into the drain. Miami pinball wizards will have to cross county lines to reach this classic pinball haven, but it's worth the trek. The multilevel Delray Beach attraction boasts 88 pinball machines, two dozen arcade games, skee ball, food, and more. Boasting "one of the largest collections of the world's best pinball games," this no-quarter zone allows players to pay one flat rate, with all games set to free play. Lucky for you gals, Galentine's Day falls on two for $20 Tuesdays. Silverball Museum, 19 NE Third Ave., Delray Beach; 561-266-3294; silverballmuseum.com/delray-beach.

Shop for fruits, veggies, and more at the Wynwood Yard's farmers market. Photo by Bill Wisser

9. Farmers Market at the Wynwood Yard. You and your gal pals have decided to prepare a special Galentine's Day dinner in the name of friendship. But first, you'll need the essentials. Start your evening at the Wynwood Yard as you and your friends shop for fruits, veggies, and more at local booths for that celebratory soiree. The farmers market opens at 5 p.m., which gives you all just enough time to head over after work, shop, and celebrate this special day of friendship with a hearty homemade dinner. Who's bringing the wine? 5 to 9 p.m., Tuesday, February 13, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free.

Drop those knowledge bombs at Trivia Thunderdome. Photo by Marta Xochilt Perez

10. Trivia Thunderdome at Gramps. Are the random facts in your brain as useless as a turn signal in Miami? Do you annoy your friends with what they might deem pointless information? If the answer is yes, it's time to drop those knowledge bombs, ladies. Self-described as a "boozy meeting of the minds," Trivia Thunderdome at Gramps covers a range of topics from music, TV, geography, movies, sports, and more. Gals, you have less than a week to round up your brainiac dream team. It's all fun and games until you lose the trivia contest that's worth a bottle of Crown Royal — or worse, a $50 bar tab. Every Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission is free.

