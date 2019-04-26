Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Free Goodies, a Coconut Grove Tour, and Birds n’ Bubbles With Amaris Jones

This weekend, CREAM, Mrs. Fields, and Cao Bakery & Café are all celebrating the opening of new locations with free goodies. In addition, Amaris Jones previews her new concept with a Birds n' Bubbles event at Panther Coffee Little Haiti, and Yoli Mayor headlines Motown Brunch at Normandy Fountain, which will include a handful of eats from local spots. Finally, learn some history as you enjoy delicious food at the Coconut Grove Food and History Tour.

CREAM Opens in Doral with Free Ice Cream Sandwiches. CREAM (Cookies Rule Everything Around Me) opens its Doral location this Saturday with a grand opening celebration that includes a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez, local and celebrity guests including Bravo's Richie Sky, artist Carlos A. Navarro, and Revolution 93.5 radio's Natalia Radziuk. Best of all, CREAM will give away free ice cream sandwiches (subject to availability). Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at 9715 NW 41 St., Doral; creamnation.com.

Mediodía sandwich Cao Bakery

Cao Bakery & Café Opens on Miami Beach. Tony Cao, grandson of Vicky Bakery founder, is opening what is being called "the next generation of Cuban bakeries." The bakery officially opens to the public on Saturday, April 27, at 3:05 p.m. with music, giveaways, and Hatuey beer. The first 100 people will receive a free mediodía sandwich. The sandwich is a pressed pastry shell filled with guava, smoked ham, and melted Gouda cheese. 3:05 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at 1420 Alton Rd., Miami Beach. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Aventura Mall

Free Cookies and Grand Reopening at Mrs. Fields Aventura Mall. As part of the Aventura Mall's multimillion-dollar expansion, which has included the addition of a food hall and numerous new restaurants, including Pubbelly Sushi, Genuine Pizza, and Tap 42, Mrs. Fields will officially reopen Saturday in a larger and refreshed space. The cookie shop will celebrate by giving a free cookie to the first 300 guests in line. Plus, the new store will be certified kosher. 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; mrsfields.com.

EXPAND Peacock Garden

Coconut Grove Food and History Tour. Join Miami Culinary Tours for a delicious dive into what makes Coconut Grove one of Miami's most interesting neighborhoods. While you're drinking in history, you'll enjoy food from all over the world: Indian, Thai, Cuban, Latin-American fusion, local seasonal selections, and more. 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, starting at Peacock Garden Bistro, 2889 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove. Tickets cost $79 for adults; $59 for children (no charge for children not eating) via miamiculinarytours.com.

Yoli Mayor Photo by Stian Roenning

Motown Brunch Featuring Yoli Mayor at Normandy Fountain. Cheers the weekend at Normandy Fountain with a soulful brunch featuring a performance by Miami's own Yoli Mayor and an opening set by Alejandro Elizondo. Enjoy a selection of Motown favorites from the '50s and '60s with friends, family, and pets. Plus, sit down to some of Miami Beach’s favorite breakfast spots, which will set up shop during the event. Keep an eye out for food by 7tyone Restaurant & Coffee Bar, Under the Mango Tree, the Avenue Miami, 222 Taco, and Flavorish Bakery. 11 a.m. Sunday, April 28, at Normandy Fountain, 7802 Rue Vendome, Miami Beach. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Amaris Jones Lexus Uncorked Miami Food & Wine

Birds n’ Bubbles With Chef Amaris Jones at Panther Coffee Little Haiti. Panther Coffee will host a Sunday brunch pop-up with celebrity chef Amaris Jones, who is best known for helping Rick Ross lose 80 pounds through healthier versions of soul-food classics. Featuring items from her new concept, Chick in Jones, Jones will serve chicken and waffles and other brunch bites with Panther Coffee’s exclusive Cascara Mimosa and specialty coffees. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Panther Coffee Little Haiti, 5934 NW Second Ave., Miami.