Miami Food and Drink Events This Weekend: Pizza Class, Santa at Bodega, Christmas Eats, and Brunch

This weekend's Miami food and drink events include a pizza-making class for adults at Market at Edition, brunch at Chimba, our' guide for where to eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day , a real-life Santa Claus you can meet while dancing, and hot chocolate and churros at Latin Cafe 2000.Your whole family is probably in town for Christmas, so what better time for a fun, adults-only cooking class? The Market will host a pizza-making class where the chef will guide guests in making the dough from scratch, including how to stretch and shape it, and will let guests choose their favorite toppings. The best part is always the end when the pizzas are ready to taste, and who knows, maybe it will be a new addition to the Christmas Day menu.Santa might just get himself on the naughty list this year! Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in South Beach will have a real-life Santa Claus onsite so guests can submit their funny and naughty confessions. Bodega's DJs, DJ Tovitz and DJ CX, will spin Miami's favorite dance music with a holiday twist.Don't want to wait until Sunday for brunch? Chimba has launched a daily brunch and new offerings during its regular weekend brunch. On Saturdays and Sundays, guests can enjoy brunch dishes paired with $8 cocktails like Aperol spritzs, bellinis, and mimosas. Brunch highlights include the house omelet, homemade empanadas, the "Chimba Bowl," and breakfast burritos.Christmas Eve is already this Sunday, and for some families, that is considered Christmas Day (because of the Nochebuena feast). With so many options to choose from on both days,curated a list of where to eat for Feast of the Seven Fishes, Christmas Eve, and Nochebuena this year on Sunday, December 24, and Monday, December 25.It's cold in Miami (under 75 degrees), so here is something to warm you up. Latin Cafe 2000 is serving a specialty hot chocolate with churros. Brickell residents are in luck if they want to try the boozy version, as it will be offered exclusively at that location and made with Havana Club Añejo Classico and a marshmallow topping.