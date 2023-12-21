Miami Food and Drink Events This Weekend: Pizza Class, Santa at Bodega, Christmas Eats, and Brunch

This weekend's Miami food and drink events include a pizza-making class for adults at Market at Edition, brunch at Chimba, our New Times
' guide for where to eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
, a real-life Santa Claus you can meet while dancing, and hot chocolate and churros at Latin Cafe 2000.
Do you know of any events that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Pizza with friends ahead of the holidays at Market at Edition in South Beach.
Miami Beach Edition photo
Made in Market: Pizza-Making Class
Your whole family is probably in town for Christmas, so what better time for a fun, adults-only cooking class? The Market will host a pizza-making class where the chef will guide guests in making the dough from scratch, including how to stretch and shape it, and will let guests choose their favorite toppings. The best part is always the end when the pizzas are ready to taste, and who knows, maybe it will be a new addition to the Christmas Day menu. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, December 22, at 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $50 and include two handmade pizzas and a drink via eventbrite.com.
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila's annual holiday pop-up bar, in partnership with Patrón, is back with festive tequila-based cocktails and holiday decorations.
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila photo
Naughty & Nice at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila South Beach
Santa might just get himself on the naughty list this year! Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in South Beach will have a real-life Santa Claus onsite so guests can submit their funny and naughty confessions. Bodega's DJs, DJ Tovitz and DJ CX, will spin Miami's favorite dance music with a holiday twist. 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, December 23, at 1220 16th St., Miami Beach; bodegataqueria.com.
New brunch offering from Chimba in Miami Design District.
Chimba photo
Brunch at Chimba
Don't want to wait until Sunday for brunch? Chimba has launched a daily brunch and new offerings during its regular weekend brunch. On Saturdays and Sundays, guests can enjoy brunch dishes paired with $8 cocktails like Aperol spritzs, bellinis, and mimosas. Brunch highlights include the house omelet, homemade empanadas, the "Chimba Bowl," and breakfast burritos. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, at 2830 NE Second Ave., Miami; opentable.com.
Cafe La Trova celebrates Christmas Eve with a Nochebuena feast.
Photo by Adam Delgiudice
Where to Eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Miami
Christmas Eve is already this Sunday, and for some families, that is considered Christmas Day (because of the Nochebuena feast). With so many options to choose from on both days, New Times
curated a list of where to eat
for Feast of the Seven Fishes, Christmas Eve, and Nochebuena this year on Sunday, December 24, and Monday, December 25.
Cozy up with hot chocolate because when the weather hits 70 degrees, it's cold.
Latin Cafe 2000 photo
Latin Cafe 2000's Hot Chocolate and Churros
It's cold in Miami (under 75 degrees), so here is something to warm you up. Latin Cafe 2000 is serving a specialty hot chocolate with churros. Brickell residents are in luck if they want to try the boozy version, as it will be offered exclusively at that location and made with Havana Club Añejo Classico and a marshmallow topping. Through December 31, at the Brickell, LeJeune, and Hialeah locations; latincafe.com.