 Christmas Food and Drink Events in Miami This Weekend | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Things To Do

Miami Food and Drink Events This Weekend: Pizza Class, Santa at Bodega, Christmas Eats, and Brunch

A pizza-making class, brunch in the Design District, Christmas eats, and more are on the menu this week.
December 21, 2023
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila's annual holiday pop-up bar, in partnership with Patrón, is back with festive tequila-based cocktails and holiday decorations.
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila's annual holiday pop-up bar, in partnership with Patrón, is back with festive tequila-based cocktails and holiday decorations. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila photo
Share this:
This weekend's Miami food and drink events include a pizza-making class for adults at Market at Edition, brunch at Chimba, our New Times' guide for where to eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, a real-life Santa Claus you can meet while dancing, and hot chocolate and churros at Latin Cafe 2000.

Do you know of any events that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge The indoor dining area of Market at Edition
Pizza with friends ahead of the holidays at Market at Edition in South Beach.
Miami Beach Edition photo

Made in Market: Pizza-Making Class

Your whole family is probably in town for Christmas, so what better time for a fun, adults-only cooking class? The Market will host a pizza-making class where the chef will guide guests in making the dough from scratch, including how to stretch and shape it, and will let guests choose their favorite toppings. The best part is always the end when the pizzas are ready to taste, and who knows, maybe it will be a new addition to the Christmas Day menu. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, December 22, at 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $50 and include two handmade pizzas and a drink via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge A group shot of holiday cocktails made with Patron. The drinks sit on a wooden stool surrounded by holiday decor.
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila's annual holiday pop-up bar, in partnership with Patrón, is back with festive tequila-based cocktails and holiday decorations.
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila photo

Naughty & Nice at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila South Beach

Santa might just get himself on the naughty list this year! Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in South Beach will have a real-life Santa Claus onsite so guests can submit their funny and naughty confessions. Bodega's DJs, DJ Tovitz and DJ CX, will spin Miami's favorite dance music with a holiday twist. 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, December 23, at 1220 16th St., Miami Beach; bodegataqueria.com.
click to enlarge Granola garnished with a flower
New brunch offering from Chimba in Miami Design District.
Chimba photo

Brunch at Chimba

Don't want to wait until Sunday for brunch? Chimba has launched a daily brunch and new offerings during its regular weekend brunch. On Saturdays and Sundays, guests can enjoy brunch dishes paired with $8 cocktails like Aperol spritzs, bellinis, and mimosas. Brunch highlights include the house omelet, homemade empanadas, the "Chimba Bowl," and breakfast burritos. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, at 2830 NE Second Ave., Miami; opentable.com.
click to enlarge The bar at Cafe la Trova with a bartender ready to serve.
Cafe La Trova celebrates Christmas Eve with a Nochebuena feast.
Photo by Adam Delgiudice

Where to Eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Miami

Christmas Eve is already this Sunday, and for some families, that is considered Christmas Day (because of the Nochebuena feast). With so many options to choose from on both days, New Times curated a list of where to eat for Feast of the Seven Fishes, Christmas Eve, and Nochebuena this year on Sunday, December 24, and Monday, December 25.
click to enlarge A churro being dipped in hot chocolate
Cozy up with hot chocolate because when the weather hits 70 degrees, it's cold.
Latin Cafe 2000 photo

Latin Cafe 2000's Hot Chocolate and Churros

It's cold in Miami (under 75 degrees), so here is something to warm you up. Latin Cafe 2000 is serving a specialty hot chocolate with churros. Brickell residents are in luck if they want to try the boozy version, as it will be offered exclusively at that location and made with Havana Club Añejo Classico and a marshmallow topping. Through December 31, at the Brickell, LeJeune, and Hialeah locations; latincafe.com.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa
Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times who loves to explore new restaurants and share the stories of her community. A Miami native, Nicole graduated from the University of Miami with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism and started her career as a digital journalist at WSVN-7 News. She later went on to work as a digital journalist for WPLG Local 10 News.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Trending

This Fort Lauderdale Restaurant Serves One of the Best Dishes in America

Food & Drink News

This Fort Lauderdale Restaurant Serves One of the Best Dishes in America

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Michelin-Starred Chef Will Open Maass Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale

Food & Drink News

Michelin-Starred Chef Will Open Maass Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale

By Michelle Muslera and Nicole Lopez-Alvar
You Can Now Get Free Dominican Rum at Miami International Airport — Because Miami

Things To Do

You Can Now Get Free Dominican Rum at Miami International Airport — Because Miami

By Jesse Scott
Miami’s Beloved Peruvian Fusion Restaurant Cvi.che 105 Is Now Open in Coral Gables

Openings & Closings

Miami’s Beloved Peruvian Fusion Restaurant Cvi.che 105 Is Now Open in Coral Gables

By Rachel Costa
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation