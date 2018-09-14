Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Chocolate, Beer Run, and Deco Coffee Co.

This weekend, Garcia Nevett hosts a grand-opening party with free chocolate samples, Bodega launches its food truck at the Wynwood Marketplace, the South Florida Craft Beer Run returns to the Tank, and Deco Coffee Co. opens in Allapattah.

Grand Opening of Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami. The South Miami chocolate shop will celebrate its grand opening Saturday with free hot chocolate and samples of chocolate cake, bonbons, and other treats. 11 a.m. Saturday, September 15, at Garcia Nevett, 7312 Red Rd., South Miami; 305-749-0506; garcianevett.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Wild ’N Out Sports Bar and Arcade

Nick Cannon at Wild ’N Out Sports Bar & Arcade. Want the chance to win tickets to Wild ’N Out Live? Visit Wild ’N Out Sports Bar & Arcade on Ocean Drive throughout Friday for a chance to score tickets to the live show that evening at American Airlines Arena and meet host Nick Cannon. 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, September 15, at Wild ’N Out Sports Bar & Arcade, 1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-535-3500; wildnoutsportsbarandarcade.com.