Visit the South Miami chocolate store Saturday for free samples.
Visit the South Miami chocolate store Saturday for free samples.
Courtesy of Garcia Nevett

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Chocolate, Beer Run, and Deco Coffee Co.

Clarissa Buch | September 14, 2018 | 8:30am
This weekend, Garcia Nevett hosts a grand-opening party with free chocolate samples, Bodega launches its food truck at the Wynwood Marketplace, the South Florida Craft Beer Run returns to the Tank, and Deco Coffee Co. opens in Allapattah.

Grand Opening of Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami. The South Miami chocolate shop will celebrate its grand opening Saturday with free hot chocolate and samples of chocolate cake, bonbons, and other treats. 11 a.m. Saturday, September 15, at Garcia Nevett, 7312 Red Rd., South Miami; 305-749-0506; garcianevett.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Chocolate, Beer Run, and Deco Coffee Co.
Courtesy of  Wild ’N Out Sports Bar and Arcade

Nick Cannon at Wild ’N Out Sports Bar & Arcade. Want the chance to win tickets to Wild ’N Out Live? Visit Wild ’N Out Sports Bar & Arcade on Ocean Drive throughout Friday for a chance to score tickets to the live show that evening at American Airlines Arena and meet host Nick Cannon. 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, September 15, at Wild ’N Out Sports Bar & Arcade, 1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-535-3500; wildnoutsportsbarandarcade.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Chocolate, Beer Run, and Deco Coffee Co.
Courtesy of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila Launches Food Truck at Wynwood Marketplace. Friday, South Beach's Bodega Taqueria y Tequila will unveil a food truck serving tacos, burritos, and churros in Wynwood every weekend. Set up at the Wynwood Marketplace, Bodega's repurposed Airstream trailer will offer a small selection of Mexican street food, including Nutella churros, al pastor tacos, and vegan asado tacos made with a bean-based protein ($3.50 and up). On opening weekend, swing by Sunday, September 16, for free chips and guacamole. 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; bodegasouthbeach.com/airstream.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Chocolate, Beer Run, and Deco Coffee Co.
Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

The South Florida Craft Beer Run at the Tank Brewing Co. Before you enjoy that craft beer, you'll have to earn it. Awaiting at the end of the race will be a beer festival serving suds from 15 South Florida breweries, including the Tank, LauderAle, Bousa Brewing, Funky Buddha, Concrete Beach, and Cigar City. Registration includes a race tee, a medal, and one beer. Also expect food, music, games, and cigars. Now in its second year, the South Florida Craft Beer Run will benefit the nonprofits Sebastian Strong and Nico's Promise. 6 p.m. Saturday, September 15, at 5100 NW 72nd Ave., A-1, Miami; 786-801-1554; southfloridacraftbeerrun.com. Registration fees are $35 online and $40 on race day.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Chocolate, Beer Run, and Deco Coffee Co.
Photo by FujifilmGirl

Deco Coffee Co. Opens in Allapattah. The restaurant and coffee shop, located about a mile west of Wynwood, recently soft-opened and will officially open this Saturday, September 15. The menu lists open-faced toasts on Zak the Baker bread, including smashed avocado, crushed beets, and egg salad, and herb baba ghanouj ($12 to $15). Sip traditional espresso drinks such as macchiatos, flat whites, and lattes, along with funkier concoctions like cold-brew coolers with raspberry or lemonade ($2 and up). There's also beer from Cigar City, Funky Buddha, and Wynwood Brewing, as well as a selection of rosé, red, and white wines. 1298 NW 29th St., Miami; 786-536-5089; instagram.com/decocoffeeco.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Chocolate, Beer Run, and Deco Coffee Co.
Courtesy of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Mexican Independence Day at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila. The restaurant will celebrate the holiday from noon to 6 p.m. with a Sunday brunch party, complete with a mariachi band, DJs, and drink specials. Expect a bloody mary bar, $9 micheladas, and $7 specialty margaritas. Because it's also National Guacamole Day, enjoy the free guac bar until 2 p.m., and you can pair it with a full brunch menu. RSVP for a free drink. Noon Sunday, September 16, at 1220 16th St., Miami Beach; bodega.mexicanindependenceday.eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Chocolate, Beer Run, and Deco Coffee Co.
Courtesy of Kiki on the River

Flo Rida Birthday Bash at Kiki on the River. Want to celebrate Flo Rida's birthday? Hang out at Kiki on the River Sunday night for the rapper's boozy birthday party. The event will include various performances, though there's no word yet on who will take the stage. 8 to 11 p.m. Sunday, September 16, at 450 NW North River Dr., Miami; 786-502-3243; afloridabirthdaycelebration.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Chocolate, Beer Run, and Deco Coffee Co.
billwisserphoto.com

TJ Palmieri Bar Takeover at Macchialina. Mixologist and owner of Madrina’s in Gainesville, TJ Palmieri, will take over the bar at Macchialina this Sunday. Expect a Cuban-inspired evening of $10 cocktails and complimentary bites by chef Mike Pirolo. 11 p.m. Sunday, September 16, at 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-2124; macchialina.com/miami-beach.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

