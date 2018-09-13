Bodega Taqueria y Tequila Launches Food Truck at Wynwood Marketplace

This Friday, September 14, South Beach's Bodega Taqueria y Tequila will unveil a food truck serving tacos, burritos, and churros in Wynwood every weekend.

Parked at the Wynwood Marketplace, a weekly food, arts, and entertainment pop-up space, Bodega's repurposed Airstream trailer will offer a small selection of Mexican street food. It will operate Thursday through Sunday and offer happy hour from 6 to 8 p.m.

Similar to its sister location in South Beach, Bodega's Wynwood outpost will serve chips and dips, Nutella churros, al pastor tacos, and vegan asado tacos made with a bean-based protein. In addition, expect burritos stuffed with black beans, cheese, guacamole, and a choice of meat such as chicken or roast pork, as well as nachos smothered with black beans, chili queso, jalapeño, red onion, and guacamole ($3.50 and up).