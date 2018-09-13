Bodega Taqueria y Tequila Launches Food Truck at Wynwood Marketplace

This Friday, September 14, South Beach's Bodega Taqueria y Tequila will unveil a food truck serving tacos, burritos, and churros in Wynwood every weekend.
Parked at the Wynwood Marketplace, a weekly food, arts, and entertainment pop-up space, Bodega's repurposed Airstream trailer will offer a small selection of Mexican street food. It will operate Thursday through Sunday and offer happy hour from 6 to 8 p.m.
Similar to its sister location in South Beach, Bodega's Wynwood outpost will serve chips and dips, Nutella churros, al pastor tacos, and vegan
Happy-hour specials include $2 tacos, $3 chips and guacamole, and $4 chips and salsa. On opening weekend, swing by Sunday, September 16, for free chips and guac.
Though Bodega Wynwood will not serve alcohol, bars at Wynwood Marketplace will supply margaritas and other cocktails to pair with the Mexican fare.
Bodega South Beach's recently debuted brunch will not be available in Wynwood either, which means you'll have to cross Biscayne Bay for churro French toast and cocktails made with grapefruit, tequila, and prosecco.
The food truck marks the third location for the concept, which debuted in 2015 in South Beach and later opened inside American Airlines Arena.
Bodega Wynwood at Wynwood Marketplace. 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; bodegasouthbeach.com/airstream. Thursday and Friday 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., Sunday noon to 10 p.m. Happy hour daily 6 to 8 p.m.
