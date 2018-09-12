Deco Coffee Co. Restaurant and Roastery Opens in Allapattah

Inside a bright and airy space in Allapattah, Deco Coffee Co. roasts coffee, pours espresso drinks and guava mimosas, and serves beautifully plated toasts, salads, and sandwiches.
The restaurant and coffee shop, located about a mile west of Wynwood, recently soft-opened and will officially open this Saturday, September 15.
More than a year in the works, the operation is a partnership between Threefold Cafe's Nick Sharp and Relentless Roasters' Daniel Paguaga, Andre Villarreal, and Kevin Gonzalez. Here, find the best of their respective businesses under one roof.
"We have a pretty diverse menu," Paguaga says. "We took a few famous dishes from Threefold and added some new items. We have to make ourselves a destination since the area is still up-and-coming."
The menu lists open-faced toasts on Zak the Baker bread, including smashed avocado, crushed beets, and egg salad, and herb baba ghanouj ($12 to $15). Also find a breaded-cauliflower burger with blue cheese spread ($13), quinoa and chicken salad ($17), and a tuna patty Benedict with poached eggs and orange hollandaise ($15).
Sip traditional espresso drinks such as macchiatos, flat whites, and lattes, along with funkier concoctions like cold-brew coolers with raspberry or lemonade ($2 and up). There's also beer from Cigar City, Funky Buddha, and Wynwood Brewing, as well as a selection of rosé, red, and white wines.
In addition, Deco Coffee Co. is a full-service roastery and wholesale location for Paguaga's coffee. The opening marks Relentless Roasters' transition to Deco as a coffee brand.
"We're no longer Relentless Roasters," Paguaga says. "We only have one limited-edition line called Relentless, which is coffee from my family's farm. Otherwise, it's all Deco Coffee Co."
Thursday, September 27, Deco Coffee will host an almond milk competition. Details will be available in the next few weeks on Deco's Instagram page. In the future, Paguaga hopes to host roastery tours and coffee classes, as well as launch dinner service.
"We're trying to create something that really resembles Miami," he adds. "There aren't many roasters here, so we want it to feel like it's really Miami and not just coffee from anywhere."
Deco Coffee Co. 1298 NW 29th St., Miami; 786-536-5089; instagram.com/decocoffeeco. Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
