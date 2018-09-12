Deco Coffee Co. Restaurant and Roastery Opens in Allapattah

Inside a bright and airy space in Allapattah, Deco Coffee Co. roasts coffee, pours espresso drinks and guava mimosas, and serves beautifully plated toasts, salads, and sandwiches.

The restaurant and coffee shop, located about a mile west of Wynwood, recently soft-opened and will officially open this Saturday, September 15.

More than a year in the works, the operation is a partnership between Threefold Cafe's Nick Sharp and Relentless Roasters' Daniel Paguaga, Andre Villarreal, and Kevin Gonzalez. Here, find the best of their respective businesses under one roof.