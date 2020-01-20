The Five Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Week

This week, Crafted by Corsair returns for a four-course beer-pairing dinner with Biscayne Bay Brewing Company at Corsair Kitchen & Bar; Pubbelly Sushi partners with local workout studios to offer dining discounts to gym members; and J. Wakefield Brewing and Edge Steak & Bar launch a collab beer to benefit the Rural Firefighters of New South Wales. Plus, the Salty Donut teams up with former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski for a limited-edition Uber Eats doughnut special.

EXPAND Vegan pizza at Pubbelly Sushi. Courtesy of Pubbelly Sushi

I Sweat for Sushi at Pubbelly Sushi. Stay on track this year with the help of Pubbelly Sushi's latest offer. Complete a preselected number of workouts at participating gyms to receive a comp card for the restaurant's newest menu item: vegan pizza. Each gym has determined a certain milestone their members must complete in order to receive the treat. Gyms include Cycle Bar Aventura, requiring 50 miles per week; SoulCycle Brickell, at four classes in a week; Sweat 440 Brickell, awarded to the top 20 attending members in January; Orangetheory Fitness Dadeland, at ten classes in January; Anatomy Miami Beach & Midtown, requiring a five-day consecutive workout; and 9 Round Fitness Pinecrest, requiring 25 burpees in three minutes. Offer valid through January 31 at various locations; pubbellyglobal.com.

The limited-edition Uber Eats x Gronk Box. Photo courtesy of Salty Donuts/Uber Eats

Salty Donut Collaborates With Rob Gronkowski for the Gronk Box. Super Bowl LIV is less than two weeks away, and Miami is counting down to February 2. In the leadup to the big game, Miamians will be bombarded with football-themed beers, cocktails, and parties. But for now, there are doughnuts. The Salty Donut has collaborated with former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski on the shop's new limited-edition Uber Eats x Gronk Box. The box, available through January 26, includes four Salty Donut creations, including a new flavor designed by Gronkowski himself: the Whipped Piña Colada, made with 24-hour brioche filled with piña colada whip, enveloped in coconut glaze, and topped with salted coconut streusel and a pineapple flower. The Gronk Box ($15) — containing two Whipped Piña Coladas and two traditional glazed doughnuts — is available exclusively through Uber Eats. (They are not available at the Salty Donut's shops in Wynwood and South Miami.) In addition to scoring four doughnuts, fans who order the box will automatically be entered to win a host of prizes delivered along with the boxes. Prizes include general admission tickets to Gronkowski's February 1 Super Bowl party, Gronk Beach; signed memorabilia; and football jerseys.

Boulud Sud Photo by CandaceWest.com

Wine Dinner at Boulud Sud. This Wednesday, an Oregon wine dinner featuring Trisaetum Vineyards & Winery will take place at Daniel Boulud's downtown Miami restaurant, Boulud Sud. Executive chef Luis Polanco will curate a special three-course menu paired with Oregon-based wines in collaboration with sommelier Daniel Chaviano. Highlights include citrus-cured hamachi, pistachio-crusted duck, and mandarin orange cake. 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 23, at Boulud Sud, 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-421-8800; bouludsud.com. Tickets cost $141.48 via eventbrite.com.

Biscayne Bay's beer. Courtesy of Biscayne Bay Brewing Company

Crafted by Corsair at Corsair Kitchen & Bar. Crafted by Corsair, the Aventura restaurant's monthly beer and dinner series, returns this week with Biscayne Bay Brewing Company. Dig into a four-course dinner ($58) created by executive chef Gordon Maybury and chef de cuisine Derrick Connor and paired with select pours from the brewery. Menu highlights include a cheeseboard with raspberry chutney and hopped lavash; smoked whitefish crudo; and flan de leche with five-spice sugar crystals and grilled pineapple, along with pours of Tropical Bay IPA, Honey Kolsch, and Amarillo Sky Saison. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, January 23, at Corsair Kitchen & Bar, 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; 786-279-6800; jwturnberry.com. Tickets cost $58 via exploretock.com. Seating is limited, and reservations are encouraged.

Johnathan Wakefield Photo by Rocco Riggio/MediaNow

Collab Beer with J. Wakefield Brewing and Edge Steak & Bar. J. Wakefield Brewing founder Johnathan Wakefield and Edge Steak & Bar and Four Seasons Miami executive chef Aaron Brooks have collaborated on a beer that will benefit the Rural Firefighters of New South Wales as they continue to battle the raging wildfires in Australia. The beer — Crikey! IPA — is a 7 percent ABV double India pale ale brewed with Galaxy hops from Australia and experimental hops from New Zealand. Australian leatherwood honey, found only in Tasmania, is also used in the beer. The beer will be available on draft at Edge Steak & Bar and sold in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $20 and on tap at J. Wakefield Brewing. A portion of the proceeds from all Crikey! IPA will benefit the NSW Rural Fire Service. J. Wakefield Brewing, 120 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-254-7779; jwakefieldbrewing.com. Edge Steak & Bar, 1435 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-381-3190; edgesteakandbar.com.