Salty Donut Collabs With Rob Gronkowski For Uber Eats x Gronk Box of Doughnuts

Super Bowl LIV is only a few weeks away and Miami is officially on countdown.

In the coming days, Miamians will be bombarded with football-themed beers, cocktails, and parties, but for now there are doughnuts!

The Salty Donut has collaborated with NFL tight end great, Rob Gronkowski on the new limited edition Uber Eats x Gronk Box.

The box, available starting today at 9 a.m. through January 26, includes four Salty Donut doughnuts — including a new flavor designed by Gronkowski, himself: a Whipped Piña Colada donut made from 24 hour brioche and filled with piña colada whip, coconut glaze and topped with salted coconut streusel and a pineapple flower. The Gronk Box ($15) comes with two Whipped Piña Coladas and two traditional glazed doughnuts and are available exclusively through Uber Eats — they're not for sale at the two Salty Donut shops.

In addition to the doughnuts, fans who order the box will automatically be entered to win a host of prizes delivered along with the treats. Prizes include general admission tickets to Gronkowski's Gronk Beach party on February 1, signed memorabilia, football jerseys and more. Though the actual odds of winning haven't been determined, Salty Donut's Danny Pizarro said that his team received more items and memorabilia than he originally thought — seems as though Gronk's a generous guy.

To put the icing on the doughnut, so to speak, three people who order the Gronk Box now through January 26 will get their doughnuts delivered by Gronkowski, himself, along with a pair of VIP tickets to the Gronk Beach Party. Salty Donut will be filming these random Gronk drop-ins, so maybe don't show up to the door in an old flannel robe, just in case.

Danny Pizarro said that the collaboration happened after the Salty Donut team were approached by Gronkowski's people to be a part of his Beach Party event. "They wanted the best of the best from Miami. When we got invited to be a part of the event, we wanted to see how we could take things to the next level."

That's when Salty partner, Andy Rodriguez, invited Gronkowski in to design a doughnut. Says Pizarro, "We had Ron come into the shop and work on a flavor that would be a match with the event and Uber Eats." The result is the Whipped Piña Colada donut.

The Gronk Box is available through Uber Eats and the delivery area is located around the two Salty Donut shops in Wynwood and South Miami. The box will be available daily (except Monday when both shops are closed), starting at 9 a.m. Today, January 16 through January 26. The doughnuts may sell out daily, but Pizarro says not to worry. "This is not a one day special. The doughnuts will be around for some time, so if it does sell out today, no big deal. Try again tomorrow,"

Salty Donut Uber Eats x Gronk Box. Available January 16 to 26 through ubereats.com.