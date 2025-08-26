The Best Movies You Can Only See in Miami in September

Don Hertzfeldt Presents Animation Mixtape at Gables Cinema
We've covered experimental animator Don Hertzfeldt in this column before — the stick-figure maestro's great film It's Such a Beautiful Day screened in Miami last year. Now he's back, only this time he's showing off a whole smorgasbord of wild and inventive animation from a variety of indie artists. Animation Mixtape features an animated introduction from Hertzfeldt and a rare, unseen short from legendary underground animator Bill Bickford, along with several other weird and wonderful 'toons. If you missed the show's run at O Cinema on September 4, you've got another chance to see it at Coral Gables Art Cinema from September 19 to 21. 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 19, 2 p.m. Saturday, September 20, and 2:15 p.m. Sunday, September 21, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249. Tickets cost $11 to $12.75 via gablescinema.com.
Sinners at Cosford Cinema
In case you missed it in theaters earlier this year — and if you did, oh boy did you miss out — Sinners is "travelin'" back to Miami. If you missed its run at UM's Cosford Cinema earlier this month on Wednesday, September 3, and Saturday, September 6, Rooftop Cinema Club in South Beach will also show the film on Saturday, September 20.
Our Take: Considering the state of Hollywood in 2025, it's hard to believe something like Sinners even got made, let alone that it became the most successful original film in years. It took director Ryan Coogler making two Black Panther movies and the Rocky franchise spin-off Creed for Warner Bros. to finally trust him enough to gamble on a vampires vs. gangsters musical horror showdown flick set in a Mississippi Delta juke joint. Sinners ultimately succeeds not just because it's entertaining, but because it feels ruthlessly authentic. Coogler breathes painstaking detail into his setting, depicting a vivid and complicated slice of America with vivid precision. From Michael B. Jordan playing twin gangsters to Delroy Lindo as a grizzled harmonica player, the entire cast excels, and not just at acting: Newcomer Miles Caton steals the show with an outstanding manifestation of the blues, connecting the genre to a timeline of music that spans the past and future of Black creativity and beyond. 10 p.m. Saturday, September 20, at Rooftop Cinema Club South Beach, 1212 Lincoln Rd., Sixth Level, Miami Beach; rooftopcinemaclub.com. Tickets cost $22 to $28.
"Twin Peaks: Directed by David Lynch" at Nite Owl Drive-In
2025 has seen a handful of David Lynch tributes across town following the legendary director's death earlier this year. Now Nite Owl Drive-In is getting in on the act with what may be the most ambitious tribute yet: a Twin Peaks marathon. The downtown Miami drive-in will screen the six episodes of the celebrated TV show that Lynch himself directed back-to-back on Friday, September 19, and again on Saturday, September 20. Then, on Sunday, September 21, the drive-in theater will wrap its programming with a Lynch double feature of Eraserhead and Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, the prequel film following the last days of Laura Palmer. Concessions will be Twin Peaks-themed as well, with cherry pie kettle corn, everything bagel popcorn, cherry pastelitos, and coffee options (fresh roast, Cubano, and/or cold brew). 7:45 p.m. Friday, September 19, and Saturday, September 20, and 8 p.m. Sunday, September 21, at Nite Owl Drive-In, 73 NE 14th St., Miami; niteowldrivein.com. Tickets cost $19.99 for adults and $9.99 for children.
A Tale of Winter at Cosford Cinema
Cosford Cinema continues its Sundays at the U with Movies repertory series with a rarely screened romance from French New Wave master Eric Rohmer, the second and best film in his "Tales of the Four Seasons" series.
Our Take: Even when Hollywood was churning out romantic comedies — and they still should be, arguably, instead of focusing completely on blockbusters — rarely were they as miraculous as A Tale of Winter. The film begins on the coast of France, where Félicie (Charlotte Véry) is in the midst of a joyful summer romance with Charles (Frédéric van den Driessche), a chef. They promise to reconnect, but she mistakenly gives him the wrong address, and they lose touch (ah, life before cell phones). Five years later, she's living in Paris with his child. Christmas is just around the corner. A single mother caught in a love triangle between two new suitors, Félicie nevertheless holds out hope that she and Charles will reunite — but can anything short of a miracle bring them together again? Perhaps that premise makes the film sound a bit maudlin and trite, but Rohmer's ability to skillfully bring out his characters' philosophies and desires deepens its sophistication. In his hands, the film becomes a wonderfully hopeful and bittersweet meditation on the fickle nature of fate and the essential role romance plays in our lives, for better or worse. 1 p.m. Sunday, September 21, at Cosford Cinema, 5030 Brunson Dr., Memorial Building Ste. 225, Coral Gables; 305-284-9838; cosfordcinema.com. Tickets cost $6. Admission is free for UM students.
AV Club: Silent Cinema Scored at Miami Beach Regional Library
In partnership with the Moving Image Alliance, AV Club is putting on a special edition at the Miami Beach Regional Library, showing a series of 16mm experimental silent films from the MDPL collection with a live score by local musicians Edward Bobb and Brom Lee. Along with three films by legendary photo artist Man Ray, AV Club is also premiering Miami-based filmmaker Barron Sherer's new film, Sketch No. 1, Fire Station No. 9, which will become the first new 16mm film acquired by the library in more than 30 years. 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 24, at the Miami Beach Regional Library, 227 22nd St., Miami Beach; 305-535-4219; mdpls.org. Admission is free.
Habanastation Presented by Third Horizon Film Festival
Caribbean film festival Third Horizon is putting on a handful of screenings around town this month in partnership with Cinémovil. On Saturday, September 27, they'll screen the Cuban family drama Habanastation with a post-film Q&A featuring director Ian Padrón. The film explores the class divides that exist in contemporary Cuba through the eyes of a young, well-off Havana boy who ends up in one of the poorer sectors of the city during the country's May Day celebrations. 8 p.m. Saturday, September 27, at the Creative Yard, 2182 NW 26th Ave., Miami; thirdhorizon.net. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
The Gold Rush (4K Restoration) at Coral Gables Art Cinema
"I don't watch black-and-white movies" is just about one of the worst cinematic opinions one can have. A movie buff who limits themselves to color film is like a foodie who refuses to eat French cuisine, depriving themselves of some of the most classic and satisfying dishes out there — like good ol' Chappie, for instance. For the oldie averse, I challenge you to go see the Gold Rush, one of Charles Chaplin's most entertaining films, at Coral Gables Art Cinema. Taking his iconic Little Tramp character to the frigid climes of the Klondike in search of striking gold, the film features the actor-director at his hilarious best. And don't worry, it's not a completely silent film — Chaplin provides narration, sound effects, and music in this 1942 update of the 1925 original, shown here in a beautiful 4K restoration in honor of the film's 100th anniversary. 11 a.m. Sunday, September 28, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249. Tickets cost $10 to $11.75 via gablescinema.com.
Past September Screenings:
Sergei Eisenstein’s Strike! at O Cinema South Beach
Reminding us all how Labor Day got its name, the Miami Democratic Socialists of America are sponsoring a screening of Soviet director Sergei Eisenstein's 1925 propaganda film Strike! on 16mm. This first feature from the legendary and influential filmmaker, who would change the grammar of movies forever with his next film, Battleship Potemkin, follows a group of factory workers in Tsarist Russia who go on strike after the death of a coworker accused of theft, demanding higher wages and better working conditions. With its innovative, rapid-fire editing style and experimental juxtapositions of story footage with shots of animals and other motifs, Eisenstein took early cinema into bold new directions. If you're wary of silent film, Strike! is a great example of how entertaining and insightful even a hundred-year-old movie can be. 6 p.m. Monday, September 1, at O Cinema South Beach, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; o-cinema.org. RSVP at bit.ly/miamidsastrike.
The Bloody Lady at Coral Gables Art Cinema
Here's a really interesting event combining film and music: Coral Gables Art Cinema and Ad Hoc Cinema will host a screening of the 1980 animated film The Bloody Lady, with a live score by alternative musician Claire Rousay. Never heard of the movie? That's probably because it was locked behind the Iron Curtain for many years. It may sound surprising, but the Eastern Bloc produced tons of creative animation, and Slovak director Viktor Kubal was among the most celebrated. While he's best known for beloved children's shorts, his feature The Bloody Lady is far from child's play. The historical horror movie follows the exploits of Elizabeth Báthory, a Hungarian noblewoman who is said to have murdered and tortured hundreds of girls and even bathed in virginal blood. Rousay, meanwhile, is known for her inventive "emo ambient" record Sentiment, combining autotuned teen angst with sound collage. 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 3, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249. Tickets cost $20 via gablescinema.com.
The Glassworker at Savor Cinema
More and more countries around the world are getting into the animation game. For proof, look no further than this lovely film from Pakistan. Produced by Karachi-based Mano Animation Studio and directed by Usman Riaz, the Studio Ghibli-inspired The Glassworker screens at Fort Lauderdale's Savor Cinema starting Friday, September 5. It will screen at AMC Sunset Place and AMC Aventura. The film contains some scenes of wartime violence, which may be frightening for small children.
Our Take: Drawing heavy inspiration from the works of Hayao Miyazaki, particularly Howl's Moving Castle and The Wind Rises, The Glassworker takes place in a seaside town in an unnamed country somewhere between West and East. In the shadow of a terrible war, Vincent (Sacha Dhawan), an apprentice in his father's glass workshop and a prodigious talent himself, makes an unlikely friend in Alliz (Anjli Mohindra), a star violinist and the daughter of a local colonel whom his pacifist father resents. As their friendship deepens into something more, the two find themselves drawn apart by the bitter divisions of class and conflict, yet in the end, artistry survives as war consumes the warriors. Reportedly the first hand-drawn film ever made in Pakistan, the film's highly detailed backgrounds and fluid animation are impressive for a production with a comparatively limited budget and resources — it's not Ghibli-level, but not much else is either. Pakistani cultural details, meanwhile, seamlessly slip into the film's steampunk-fantasy setting: Characters drink chai, wear shalwar kameez along with Western attire, and encounter magical djinn. Its anti-war message, meanwhile, is sadly relevant amid current real-life conflicts. Friday, September 5 through Sunday, September 7 at Savor Cinema, 503 SE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-3456; fliff.com/savorcinema. Tickets cost $10 to $12.
High and Low at Coral Gables Art Cinema
It's time to bid farewell to Hot Samurai Summer with a film that's arguably Akira Kurosawa's greatest achievement. Recently remixed by Spike Lee as Highest 2 Lowest, the Japanese master's 1963 original High and Low will serve as the grand finale for Coral Gables Art Cinema's director retrospective on Friday, September 5.
Our Take: High and Low is, put simply, a perfect movie. It's Kurosawa at the peak of his powers, Toshiro Mifune at the pinnacle of his screen stardom, and one of the most well-told crime stories the cinema has ever seen. Mifune stars as Gondo, a ruthless businessman planning a hostile takeover of his company when his son is suddenly kidnapped. Then, another twist: The kidnapper got the wrong kid, taking his chauffeur's son instead. A sweat-inducing night ensues in Gondo's hilltop home as he anxiously debates the situation with police and confidants: Is he willing to ruin himself by paying the ransom and saving another man's child? From there, the film descends into the slums of Yokohama as the police, led by Inspector Tokura (future Kurosawa leading man Tatsuya Nakadai), track down the kidnapper in a series of incredible setpieces, from a speeding Shinkansen train to a bustling nightclub. With its gritty contemporary setting and atypically understated performance from typically ferocious Mifune, the film struggled for Western recognition among Kurosawa's samurai movies. Now we know better: With its peerless direction, expert procedural plotting, and a disturbingly profound epilogue that serves as a potent meditation on class and the nature of crime, High and Low is not simply one of the greatest crime movies of all time — I consider it one of the five best films ever made. 10 p.m. Friday, September 5, and 2:15 p.m. Sunday, September 7, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249. Tickets cost $10 to $11.75 via gablescinema.com.