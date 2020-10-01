 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Openings |

After Two Years, the Doral Yard Is Finally Open

Laine Doss | October 1, 2020 | 2:27pm
After two years, the Doral Yard has finally opened.
After two years, the Doral Yard has finally opened.
Photo by Megan McCluer
AA

It's been nearly two years since the initial announcement, but the Doral Yard is finally opening its doors today, October 1, at 5 p.m.

The multiuse space invites people to partake in dining, drinking, and live music while engaging in an outdoor setting tailor-made for social distancing.

The Doral Yard's heart is the Hub, a 5,000-square-foot indoor space that houses a food hall, bar, and gathering space. Due to the pandemic, it will be open only for patrons to get their food and drink to take outside for the foreseeable future. The Yard's outdoor area, located on Downtown Doral's Main Street, will have ample covered seating for al fresco dining. The indoor space is expected to open in late 2020.

Related Stories

When completed sometime in 2021, the Doral Yard will be a 20,000-square-foot space divided into three indoor/outdoor zones: the Hub, the Backyard, and a yet-to-be-announced anchor restaurant.

To give the Doral Yard and other local restaurants ample outdoor dining space, Downtown Doral has turned Main Street into a pedestrian-only area, allowing eateries to expand their seating capacity.

"We are thrilled to be able to engage with the community, albeit in a new form on Main Street, "says Doral Yard cofounder and CEO Della Heiman.

Eateries at the Doral Yard include Della Bowls, Paletas Morelia, Santo Dulce Churros, Un Pollo, Yip, and the Bar at the Yard.  Diners will order food touch-free using the Doral Yard app.

In addition to the Yard, diners can eat al fresco at Main Street staples like Bulla Gastrobar, Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market, and Gusto RistoBar, which have all set up colorful outdoor seating.

Juicy Burgers and a Doggi's Arepas pop-up provide family-friendly options on Main Street, and the newly opened Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming ensures that even four-legged friends can be sated and pampered.

Antonio Bachour's much-anticipated Bachour Restaurant and Bar and Bunnie Cakes Bakery and Cafe will open later this month, securing Doral's reputation as a thriving area for food lovers.

Downtown Doral, a 250-acre, mixed-use development that features shops, restaurants, offices, and residences, has implemented a detailed plan to keep its guests and residents safe during the pandemic in cooperation with Baptist Health South Florida.

Heiman, who ran the much-loved Wynwood Yard, initially had plans to open the Doral Yard just as the pandemic hit. Now, she says, she's proud to open, albeit with a few changes.

"Our mission at the Doral Yard is to create a magical community space, and while that's now more difficult to do, we've taken the opportunity to think creatively and test new ways of connecting with our community to reflect the times," Heiman says.

The Doral Yard. Northeast corner of Main Street and Paseo Boulevard in Downtown Doral; thedoralyard.com. Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.