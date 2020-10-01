After Two Years, the Doral Yard Is Finally Open

After two years, the Doral Yard has finally opened.

It's been nearly two years since the initial announcement, but the Doral Yard is finally opening its doors today, October 1, at 5 p.m.

The multiuse space invites people to partake in dining, drinking, and live music while engaging in an outdoor setting tailor-made for social distancing.

The Doral Yard's heart is the Hub, a 5,000-square-foot indoor space that houses a food hall, bar, and gathering space. Due to the pandemic, it will be open only for patrons to get their food and drink to take outside for the foreseeable future. The Yard's outdoor area, located on Downtown Doral's Main Street, will have ample covered seating for al fresco dining. The indoor space is expected to open in late 2020.

When completed sometime in 2021, the Doral Yard will be a 20,000-square-foot space divided into three indoor/outdoor zones: the Hub, the Backyard, and a yet-to-be-announced anchor restaurant.

To give the Doral Yard and other local restaurants ample outdoor dining space, Downtown Doral has turned Main Street into a pedestrian-only area, allowing eateries to expand their seating capacity.

"We are thrilled to be able to engage with the community, albeit in a new form on Main Street, "says Doral Yard cofounder and CEO Della Heiman.

Eateries at the Doral Yard include Della Bowls, Paletas Morelia, Santo Dulce Churros, Un Pollo, Yip, and the Bar at the Yard. Diners will order food touch-free using the Doral Yard app.

In addition to the Yard, diners can eat al fresco at Main Street staples like Bulla Gastrobar, Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market, and Gusto RistoBar, which have all set up colorful outdoor seating.

Juicy Burgers and a Doggi's Arepas pop-up provide family-friendly options on Main Street, and the newly opened Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming ensures that even four-legged friends can be sated and pampered.

Antonio Bachour's much-anticipated Bachour Restaurant and Bar and Bunnie Cakes Bakery and Cafe will open later this month, securing Doral's reputation as a thriving area for food lovers.

Downtown Doral, a 250-acre, mixed-use development that features shops, restaurants, offices, and residences, has implemented a detailed plan to keep its guests and residents safe during the pandemic in cooperation with Baptist Health South Florida.

Heiman, who ran the much-loved Wynwood Yard, initially had plans to open the Doral Yard just as the pandemic hit. Now, she says, she's proud to open, albeit with a few changes.

"Our mission at the Doral Yard is to create a magical community space, and while that's now more difficult to do, we've taken the opportunity to think creatively and test new ways of connecting with our community to reflect the times," Heiman says.

The Doral Yard. Northeast corner of Main Street and Paseo Boulevard in Downtown Doral; thedoralyard.com. Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.