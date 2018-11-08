The Wynwood Yard Team Is Opening the Doral Yard at Downtown Doral

Even though the Wynwood Yard received news it will close next spring, the Yard concept is alive and well.

It's just been announced that the Doral Yard at Downtown Doral will open in spring 2019. The project is a partnership between Della Heiman and Ken Lyon of Yard Hospitality, Joseph Furst of the Wynwood Business Improvement District and formerly of Goldman Properties, and Downtown Doral developers Armando Codina and Ana-Marie Codina Barlick.

Della Heiman says she's been talking with the Codinas for about eight months and has gained much respect for their vision for Doral. "We're really excited to work with them on the project. We're huge admirers of Downtown Doral, and we hope that the Doral Yard can be a center of food and entertainment for the community."

The 20,000-square-foot space will be divided into three zones.

The Hub will house a micro-food hall, a co-working café, a full-service bar, and three local food concepts, including Della Bowls. The 5,000-square-foot space will feel like the Wynwood Yard but with the added benefit of being indoors and protected from Miami's sometimes harsh elements, Heiman says.

Much like its Wynwood location, Charcoal Garden Bar + Grill will be a full-service restaurant housed in a group of refurbished shipping containers. The menu will offer a selection of responsibly sourced meats and vegetables prepared on a Josper grill.

the Doral Yard rendering Courtesy Yard Hospitality

The 5,000-square-foot backyard will be the heart of the operation. It will serve as a partially covered outdoor entertainment venue with live music, family-friendly games, and at least one food truck. The space will be surrounded by greenery and an edible garden.

Unlike the Wynwood Yard, which was designed to be a temporary space, the Doral Yard is intended to be a long-term project, Heiman says. "The Codinas have an incredible vision for the Downtown Doral area. They've created a community. We hope the Doral Yard is a part of that for years to come."

For people interested in learning more about the Doral Yard, Heiman suggests attending the Wynwood Yard's third-anniversary party and Miami Folk & Indie Fest this Friday, November 9. Beginning at 5 p.m., representatives from Yard Hospitality will be on hand to offer free food and drink samples and answer questions about the Doral Yard.

News of the Doral Yard comes on the heels of the closing of Jackson Hall, which survived for only five months before shuttering unexpectedly. Heiman and team also plan to open a Yard concept in North Beach in late 2019.

The Doral Yard. Northeast corner of Main Street and Paseo Boulevard in Downtown Doral; thedoralyard.com.