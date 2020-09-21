Bachour Restaurant and Bar Set to Open in Downtown Doral

Amid 2020's wave of pandemic-induced closures across Miami-Dade's culinary landscape, pastry chef Antonio Bachour has announced that he will drop anchor in Downtown Doral next month with a second location of his Bachour Restaurant and Bar.

The award-winning chef tells New Times that because his constant work travels were put to a halt, he was able to spend more time at his Coral Gables location and invest more time in his new project, which he envisions becoming a hub for Doral's multicultural community.

"I was constantly teaching and consulting between Miami, Europe, and Asia, but this time has allowed me to work closely in the opening with my brother, Jose Bachour," Bachour tells New Times by phone. "I have guests coming from Doral to our cafe/bistro in Coral Gables all the time, so it feels right to open a location there."

Bachour tapped Clark Bowen (Boulud Sud, Pascal's on Ponce) to lead the Doral outpost's kitchen. While brunch and lunch service at the new restaurant will be similar to the Coral Gables's location, which offers an all-day à la carte menu, the two chefs have put together a new list of American contemporary dishes for dinner in Doral.

"We are working great together because we are of the same mind," Bachour says. "Like me, Bowen doesn't compromise on the quality ingredients, and I believe that's the recipe for success. I'm a restaurant owner, but I'm a chef first. I only serve customers what I would eat. Nowadays people are traveling and experimenting more and they know what good food is all about."

Bachour Restaurant and Bar's dinner menu will feature raw-bar options along with appetizers like arepa fritters filled with avocado and cotija cheese ($12); and steak tartare made with harissa and served with toasted baguette and fish fritters ($16). Homemade sandwiches include a Wagyu Reuben on homemade rye ($21) and the Bachour Cuban, which is packed with prosciutto cotto, porchetta, turkey breast, pickles, Swiss cheese, and mustard.

Among the main courses are braised grouper accompanied by fregola, fennel, tomato, and local clams ($20); and filet and marrow with charred ramp vinaigrette, asparagus, and confit potato ($38). A comforting entrée of beef orecchiette bolognese is topped with ricotta and breadcrumbs ($22).

The beverage program includes cocktail classics designed by Zabdi Cobon and a global and affordable wine list by Robert Delarosa. Bachour’s intricate baked goods and desserts will be showcased in glass display cases as they are in Coral Gables.

Downtown Doral, a 250-acre mixed-use development by Codina Partners, is also home to the Doral Government Center, shops, office space, schools, green spaces, and residential units, along with the upcoming Doral Yard and eateries such as Bulla Gastrobar, Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market, Las Vegas Cuban Cuisine, and Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar.

Bachour says that his 4,750-square-foot restaurant there will feature a comfortable, wooden-accented interior of booths and tables. Instead of a prep-kitchen, the new location will boast a wine cellar/private room for wine tastings.

"It's hard to open a new restaurant and not lose money the first month, sometimes even the first year, especially during a pandemic, but we're so busy here [at his Coral Gables location that I decided to move forward with the launch," says Bachour. "The outdoor space has brought people back and we're close to serving our regular clientele of almost 4,000 guests every week. People want more than ever to take a break, go out, and have great food."

Bachour Restaurant and Bar. Downtown Doral Park at 8405 NW 53rd St., Doral; antoniobachour.com. Slated to open early October.