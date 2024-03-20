Nobu and the Best New Restaurants at Miami Open 2024

The highly anticipated Miami Open tennis tournament has returned to Hard Rock Stadium from March 17 through March 31 with an all-star lineup for tennis, as well as two brand new additions to the event: Major League pickleball and wheelchair tennis.
For those who look forward to eating just as much as they look forward to watching tennis, you'll be happy to learn that this year's campus features more than 20 restaurants, including plenty of newcomers like Fuku and Julia & Henry's.
Since there are so many restaurants to visit at the event and so little time, New Times has rounded up your foodie guide to this year's best new eats.