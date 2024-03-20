 Nobu and the Best New Restaurants at Miami Open 2024 | Miami New Times
Nobu and the Best New Restaurants at Miami Open 2024

Since there are so many restaurants to hit at the Miami Open — including Nobu — we've rounded up your foodie guide to all of this year's best new eats.
March 20, 2024
Fuku will be at the Miami Open 2024.
Fuku will be at the Miami Open 2024.
Foodies, we've found your perfect match these next two weeks: The Miami Open is back, and the food lineup is filled with delicious new restaurants, including one that may surprise you: Nobu. Yes, the Nobu.

The highly anticipated Miami Open tennis tournament has returned to Hard Rock Stadium from March 17 through March 31 with an all-star lineup for tennis, as well as two brand new additions to the event: Major League pickleball and wheelchair tennis.

For those who look forward to eating just as much as they look forward to watching tennis, you'll be happy to learn that this year's campus features more than 20 restaurants, including plenty of newcomers like Fuku and Julia & Henry's.

Since there are so many restaurants to visit at the event and so little time, New Times has rounded up your foodie guide to this year's best new eats.
click to enlarge Three people serving ice cream from a car
Find Dolce Vita Gelato at the Miami Open.
Miami Open photo

Dolce Vita Gelato - Located at Paseo Park

Dolce Vita Gelato, the outpost of an Italian café chain known for its many gelato flavors, from chocolate to fruity, will offer delicious gelato at this year's Miami Open. Dolce Vita gelatos come from the scuola artigianale of Julio Bertoni, a third-generation master gelatero, which means this gelato is as authentic as it comes in Miami. Find the gelato at Paseo Park.
click to enlarge Four sandwiches next to waffle fries
Fuku is bringing its popular chicken sandwiches and waffle fries to the Miami Open 2024.
Fuku photo

Fuku - Located at Sunset Terrace

At Sunset Terrace, you can find juicy fried chicken sandwiches with a variety of offerings, sides, and slushies. Fuku is owned by prolific chef, author, and restaurateur David Chang. Chang is best known for Momofuku Noodle Bar, which opened in New York City in 2004. His culinary empire includes this fast-casual concept, which launched in New York City in 2016 and specializes in delicious fried chicken sandwiches with plenty of sauce.
click to enlarge French fries and a blue background
Find Papa from Julia & Henry's at the Sunset Terrace at the Miami Open.
Julia & Henry's photo

Julia & Henry's Papa and Cicchetti - Both Located at Sunset Terrace

Julia & Henry's, Miami's newest food hall in downtown Miami, is bringing not one but two fan-favorite vendors to the Miami Open this year. Gourmet air-fried french fry restaurant Papa is bringing its crowd-favorite french fries with an endless array of sauces and toppings to choose from, while Cicchetti will be offering its traditional Venetian-style tapas in an ambiance that's equally as Venetian-inspired. Find Julia & Henry's at the Sunset Terrace.
click to enlarge fried shrimp dish in a bowl
You can order Nobu's popular rock shrimp tempura at the Miami Open pop-up.
Nobu Restaurants photo

Nobu - Located at the Stadium Level 200 (Ticket Holders Only)

Nobu is making an appearance as a pop-up inside of the Miami Open, and fans of Nobu are already creating buzz on social media. The menu includes the fan-favorite rock shrimp tempura, crispy rice with spicy tuna, and popular black cod with miso. All seating at Nobu inside of the Miami Open is on a walk-in basis. Once guests enter the stadium, they can add their party to Nobu's waitlist via opentable.com or in person at the Nobu host stand. All guests must have a stadium ticket to enter the premises (unlike the other pop-ups)!
click to enlarge Gin cocktail
The "Courtside Cooler" from No. 3 Gin Courtside Club
No.3 London Dry Gin photo

No. 3 Courtside Club - Located at the Sunset Terrace

No.3 London Dry Gin is this year's official gin sponsor and a newcomer to the Miami Open campus. The spirit was awarded "World's Best Gin" four times by the International Spirits Challenge (ISC), and during the tournament, guests can find exclusive signature cocktails on the second floor of the Sunset Terrace, including the "Courtside Cooler" and "Raspberry Rally." The club also features a photo booth to take some memories home.
click to enlarge a coffee stand
Oceana Coffee, based out of Palm Beach, is serving coffee at the Miami Open
Miami Open photo

Oceana Coffee - Located at the Sunset Terrace

Oceana Coffee, based in Palm Beach County, has been serving award-winning coffee since 2015. Now, Miamians will get their hands on the popular brews for the first time. Find the coffee you'll need after watching a day's worth of tennis matches at the Sunset Terrace. 
